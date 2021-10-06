 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Afghanistan is returning to the Dark Ages. And for once, that's not a euphemism   (aljazeera.com) divider line
    Afghanistan, Afghanistan's state power company, United States, Central Asia, Pakistan, Taliban, Hazara people  
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
All according to the US plan. They left the nation broke, broken and free. In American speak, 'free' means the freedom to die.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Shouldn't it be...and for once it is not hyperbole?
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's what they wanted.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Shouldn't it be...and for once it is not hyperbole?


I thought subby was talking about butt stuff
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: All according to the US plan. They left the nation broke, broken and free. In American speak, 'free' means the freedom to die.


It's what the Afghan people wanted. If you side with the Taliban, this is the government you get. They didn't want us.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

carnifex2005: It's what they wanted.


Sure. In the same way that slavery is what black people wanted because they didn't all rise up and cast off their masters.

Failure to overcome oppression doesn't mean it's what they want. In the real world, sometimes the bad guys win.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Nadie_AZ: All according to the US plan. They left the nation broke, broken and free. In American speak, 'free' means the freedom to die.

It's what the Afghan people wanted. If you side with the Taliban, this is the government you get. They didn't want us.


Far more of them sided with us than sided with the Taliban. The Taliban didn't win because of popular support.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Meanwhile....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
$20 million a month. They're farked. Maybe China can help em out.
 
SalmonberryPie
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This reminds me of young adults who move out on their own for the first time, and have a resounding reality check.
 
Juc
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm getting the feeling the folks that fleeced the system to get a ton of money aren't even in Afghanistan any more, and all the people who should have been protected by the soldiers who shouldn't have been imaginary, are suffering because of it.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Juc: the folks that fleeced the system to get a ton of money aren't even in Afghanistan any more


I'm not certain Dick Cheney was ever over there
 
Dr. Opossum
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: $20 million a month. They're farked. Maybe China can help em out.


I heard on NPR this morning about China's multi-billion dollar investment in Pakistan and how various ambitious modernization plans have been stalled indefinitely because of bickering, mutual accusations of corruption, and security concerns regarding terrorism.  If that isn't working out, I wonder if China will bother with Afghanistan. Sometimes taking a country's resources just isn't worth the hassle.
 
