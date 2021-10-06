 Skip to content
(The Sun)   Definitely not a streetlight seen floating above Chicago (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk)
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That actually looks like a weather balloon payload.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Skinny Kid On A Pogo Stick.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't see the "shapeshifting" part

Wonder if there's a helicopter up out of frame and it's hauling some piece of equipment?
 
fngoofy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: That actually looks like a weather balloon payload.


Yep
JFC
"Let's think logically" why start now?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the ship of Nagy's people, come to take him back to Suckulon so he can become the King of Sucking.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I did not see it changing shape. But it's definitively a UFO, as I could not identify it.

Not alien though.
More of a domestic, "wtf is that?"
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the girl with him is totally baked.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's clearly just swamp gas from a weather balloon that was trapped in a thermal pocket and reflected the light from Venus.  Now look at this thing I'm holding in my hand...
 
funzyr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Portable gallows?
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Slenderman obviously.
 
FnkyTwn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why's the lady in hysterics?
 
omg bbq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Author has no idea why Chicago is called the Windy City.
 
moresugar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How to identify alleged sightings:

1. Pie plates reflected in the atmosphere;
2. Dry-cleaning bags filled with marsh gas; or
3. Mass insanity.

/ end of film!
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eternal buffering: the new out of focus camera.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's an interesting one.  They do have a wide shot so you can see it's not hanging from a helicopter or the top of a building poking through a cloud.

Could it be one of those long slender weather balloons, folded over strangely and joined together at a couple points?
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I didn't RTFA, but its not.

My home town in Illinois had a ufo scare. It went on for several weeks. Turns out it was  low clouds reflecting airport lights. But that's what they want you to believe.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

OldRod: I don't see the "shapeshifting"


Or the "mind-blowing" part.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Obviously Zardoz.
 
Lord_Baull
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm going with floating truck dolly.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's the main 5G conduit. Now that everyone has their 'vaccinations', it's going to be turned on any day now. It even looks like Fauci.

THAT'S WHAT MAKES IT SCARIER.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It is not a UFO. It is part of a UFO that is being constructed somewhere over Lake Michigan. Why don't you just let the workmen do their jobs and stop harassing them.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's called a solar balloon. And they should set sail quite nicely this time of year with lower temps.
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: That actually looks like a weather balloon payload.


So then the weather balloon is obscured by the clouds, then? Seems this would violate FAA rules to have such a long tether. Weather balloon same color as the clouds? Whar weather balloon?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Godscrack: It's the main 5G conduit. Now that everyone has their 'vaccinations', it's going to be turned on any day now. It even looks like Fauci.

THAT'S WHAT MAKES IT SCARIER.


Turn it on already!  My internet has been rather spotty lately...
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

WayneKerr: dionysusaur: That actually looks like a weather balloon payload.

So then the weather balloon is obscured by the clouds, then? Seems this would violate FAA rules to have such a long tether. Weather balloon same color as the clouds? Whar weather balloon?


They're pretty transparent, and quite long, but they do carry radar reflectors and maybe transponders these days.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

OldRod: Godscrack: It's the main 5G conduit. Now that everyone has their 'vaccinations', it's going to be turned on any day now. It even looks like Fauci.

THAT'S WHAT MAKES IT SCARIER.

Turn it on already!  My internet has been rather spotty lately...


THE BOOSTER SHOT HAS THE ACCELERATOR BUILT IN TO IT. ALONG WITH A FEW OTHER THINGS
 
The Yattering
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Destructor: It's called a solar balloon. And they should set sail quite nicely this time of year with lower temps.


Solar balloon? Maybe a few tied into that shape?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

The Yattering: Destructor: It's called a solar balloon. And they should set sail quite nicely this time of year with lower temps.

Solar balloon? Maybe a few tied into that shape?[Fark user image 425x507]


Yeah, sure, why not? They're pretty cheap. Good for a couple laughs I guess.

Of course, you're supposed to keep them tethered. But I'm sure that gets boring pretty quick.
 
Mock26
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
A few viewers suggested it was some kind of balloon, but nobody could explain how such a thing could float so calmly above the famously "windy city".

Yeah, that is not why it is called The Windy City.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
farm3.static.flickr.comView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
