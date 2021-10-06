 Skip to content
 
(Some Guy)   You know that low bridge we all love that snags the unwitting trucks driving under it? It's kinda like that, except it's a footbridge and a passenger jet   (timesnownews.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And I thought LaGuardia was bad...
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the driver may have made a judgment of error while transporting it

Oh, let's not jump to silly conclusions now.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Air Israel, please clear the footbridge!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Caelistis
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Oh those wacky Indians...
 
ottebx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That airplane that has our name on it? Yeah, that's not our airplane, um, we sold that one. Yeah, that's the ticket, we soooooold it..
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
How could this possibly happen in India, a country with such admirable planning and infrastructure?
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ships are not safe either from our favorite bridge.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: the driver may have made a judgment of error while transporting it

Oh, let's not jump to silly conclusions now.

[Fark user image 600x450]


TFA links to two other FAs that show additional instances of this happening, one in China and another apparently also in India.

I'm going to guess that transport regulations over there are not as thorough as other places.  One would think that this payload would qualify as an oversized load, which here is supposed to mean lots of things for route planning if exceeding a certain height.  There of course are occasional mishaps even here, but for oversized loads that typically falls into mistakes compounding other mistakes.

For conventional loads there do seem to be a number of problems with Loading Gauge and Structure Gauge (these are rail terms but they also apply to an extent to any transport, describing the largest vehicle dimensions guaranteed to fit and the design criteria to which right-of-way clearance must adhere to ensure no obstruction) but collisions with conventional loads seem common when, as subby notes referencing 11'8" 12'4", either route planners don't check overhead bridge clearance, or when drivers ignore warnings or forget how tall their trucks/loads are.

Twenty to thirty years ago, we had a rash of collisions on I-17 with bridges.  The freeway was an old one and clearances were lower than what was typical in other places.  Ultimately after probably a half-dozen strikes, with at least one bridge critically damaged, the choice was made to redo the problematic infrastructure, digging-out the freeway roadbed to lower it and rebuilding the bridges to more modern standards able to accommodate the height required and the traffic crossing over.  After that we haven't had collisons with anywhere near the same frequency.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ottebx: That airplane that has our name on it? Yeah, that's not our airplane, um, we sold that one. Yeah, that's the ticket, we soooooold it..


If it's going to the scrapper, why would the airline spend additional money on the aircraft?

It's not like it's an F350 that's being traded-in as a running vehicle.

tvn24.plView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You'd think they'd have a bigger support crew for that.

We passed the carcass of flight 1549 that crashed into the Hudson as it was being transported through West Virginia on the way to Charlotte. It had several lead and chase vehicles and a pretty substantial transport trailer.

But then it is India.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Low Bridge - The Erie Canal song
Youtube HcNJ2RMOd3U
 
damndirtyape
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I think they should scrap aircraft the same way they scrap the big ships over there.  Hard to get pilots for that I imagine.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hey boss.  Imma gonna be late for work.  Traffic?  Yeah. There's a plane stuck on the road.   THIS ISN'T ABOUT MY DRINKING.  Leave my drinking out of it.  There's a Budda damned airplane blocking the road in front of me.  Also a large pink elephant.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Someone forgot to let the air out of the tires so the plane could clear that bridge?
 
