(NYPost)   City worker made $400k selling hotel rooms meant for COVID-19 isolation, while simultaneously collecting $45k in unemployment benefits and bragging about the whole thing on Facebook   (nypost.com) divider line
sleze
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark makes $X for every NYP article posted meant for actually credible sites.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Did he pass Go and collect his $200 too?
 
The5thElement
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This is why you were better off trying to overthrow the government. You might not make any money, but the penalties are much less severe.
 
discoballer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"We goin to jail lmao," it read, according to officials.

Indeed.
This is my country. 🙍
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Lewis is looking at 72 years in far less desirable government lodgings.

Am glad to see this is in line with what the Jan 6th insurrectionists and the Sacklers got.
 
Pert
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Chanette Lewis - along with accomplices Tatiana Benjamin, Tatiana Daniel, and Haven West"

Holy crap, you Americans be making up your names as you go along.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Made" $400k...

...is different than "kept" $400k.

And long term planning doesn't seem to be her strong suit.
 
tarkin1
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What idiot thinks criminals do not apply for unemployment simply because they make money from crime?

If you otherwise qualify for unemployment, aside from money you earn illegally, you have to be the dumbest criminal around to not apply and get it.
 
