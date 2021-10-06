 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC Washington)   The only real question I have after reading this article is how (and why) the hell a food delivery driver is driving a Camaro   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
65
    More: Strange, Automobile, Chevy Camaro, Vehicle, Chevrolet, delivery driver's car, Demontre Satterwhite-Walker, Chevy Chase, 19-year-old stole  
•       •       •

973 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Oct 2021 at 9:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



65 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Demontre Satterwhite-Walker faces a flew of charges including motor vehicle theft, rogue and vagabond charges and first-degree assault, police said.


Fark user imageView Full Size



Hell, he was born to steal cars!
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd like to know more about what's involved in receiving "rogue and vagabond" charges. If I was going to go to jail for something, being a rogue and/or vagabond sounds pretty appealing.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: I'd like to know more about what's involved in receiving "rogue and vagabond" charges. If I was going to go to jail for something, being a rogue and/or vagabond sounds pretty appealing.


you gotta be in Renn Faire clothes for that
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe it's a biatchin' Camero and he's delivering donuts on your lawn...
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The delivery job is extra income to pay for the camaro?
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His folks drove it up from the Bahamas.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

/Camaro, the official car of Peaked in High School!
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: I'd like to know more about what's involved in receiving "rogue and vagabond" charges.


Failing a Charisma check?
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iamskibibitz: Maybe it's a biatchin' Camero and he's delivering donuts on your lawn...


tinyfist.bmp
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is someone using a Camaro for delivery driving?
The entire food delivery industry is predicated on the existence of people who don't understand depreciation/depletion/amor​tization.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Demontre Satterwhite-Walker faces a flew of charges including motor vehicle theft, rogue and vagabond charges and first-degree assault, police said.
Makes sense, as the prep was trying to slee from police.
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i1.wp.comView Full Size


Still a Camaro.
 
BigMax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because the delivery has to be there ON-TIME, Subby. You need that 455 Detroit horsepower to make that kind of guaranty.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Smails Kid: His folks drove it up from the Bahamas.


You're kidding!
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A 2000 Camaro (can't tell what this one is but it must be close) can be had for $5000. They're not terribly expensive cars.

/until you start fixing them, that is
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, do you want it done, or do you want it done right, subby?
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: The Smails Kid: His folks drove it up from the Bahamas.

You're kidding!


I must be - the Bahamas are islands.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Anyway, the important thing is that you ask me how I'm gonna get down to the shore.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I delivered pizzas one evening in a Buick out of necessity. First/last time I ever lost money after tips n wages.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Subby, when you're rocking the greatest mullet known to man, no other car will do!
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: A 2000 Camaro (can't tell what this one is but it must be close) can be had for $5000. They're not terribly expensive cars.

/until you start fixing them, that is


My first car was an 86 iroc-Z that I got for 500$ because it 'didn't run'. 

Literally all it needed was an ignition switch and lock/assembly, and a clean carburetor. Best money I ever spent. I loved that car.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

The Smails Kid: Anyway, the important thing is that you ask me what kind of car it is.


FTFM
 
jso2897
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Dryad: Why is someone using a Camaro for delivery driving?
The entire food delivery industry is predicated on the existence of people who don't understand depreciation/depletion/amor​tization.


Subby's social and economic status is such that he thinks a Camaro is some sort of fine automobile, that only a substantial individual would drive.
I suspect Subby's house also has wheels.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Here ya go --- p'shop this pizza delivery cartopper onto your favorite vehicle.

https://www.wearecentralpa.com/news/l​o​cal-news/police-searching-for-stolen-p​izza-delivery-topper/
 
jso2897
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ToughActinProlactin: Literally all it needed was an ignition switch and lock/assembly, and a clean carburetor. Best money I ever spent. I loved that car.


"Money you ever spent"?
Dude, we both know how you got that car.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
OH WOW A USED CHEVY CAMARO
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The teenager jumped into a Chevy Camaro that a food delivery driver had left running

"Food delivery driver" would seem to be a stretch goal for someone this stupid. Congrats to him/her.
 
baorao
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Dryad: Why is someone using a Camaro for delivery driving?
The entire food delivery industry is predicated on the existence of people who don't understand depreciation/depletion/amor​tization.


seriously. who understands depreciation better than people that buy modern American sports cars?
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

jso2897: ToughActinProlactin: Literally all it needed was an ignition switch and lock/assembly, and a clean carburetor. Best money I ever spent. I loved that car.

"Money you ever spent"?
Dude, we both know how you got that car.


LOL

Well, I know how the guy I BOUGHT it from got it most likely.
 
Lake Royale
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"The suspect allegedly rammed two police cruisers and damaged six other cars before crashing"

Or in other words, he crashed 8 times before crashing.
 
GopherGuts
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I get it.
I ordered a brand new 2012 hemi Charger Pursuit, and named him Jake.
Next time we went out, I said, "We'll take the police car."
My (now ex-) wife: "Why?"
"Because we have a police car."
She had a nice Pacifica, and later a loaded Grand Cherokee, but I always grabbed the keys to Jake. Screw depreciation... I want giant brakes and go-kart handling.

After 130,000 miles, I ordered Elwood; now there are two.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

jso2897: ToughActinProlactin: Literally all it needed was an ignition switch and lock/assembly, and a clean carburetor. Best money I ever spent. I loved that car.

"Money you ever spent"?
Dude, we both know how you got that car.


Giving a beej behind the 7-11?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
My first car was a (used) '79 Camaro Z28
/LSB
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Second job to pay off the insurance. I've seen people delivering food in fully loaded luxury cars.
 
northernmanor
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"faces a flew of charges" - professional writers are a scarce commodity..
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

GopherGuts: "Because we have a police car."


There isn't much in a police car that you can't get in a regular car.  Extra fuse blocks, maybe a larger oil cooler, sometimes better brakes, depending on the car stiffer suspension.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I delivered pizza back in the early 80's using a 1978 Chevy 4 door Nova.
 
Huntceet
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Camaro = Trailer Park Corvette
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Immutable law of the universe: If you own a camaro, you must be named "Donna"
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Second job to pay off the insurance. I've seen people delivering food in fully loaded luxury cars.


I knew someone who used a Lincoln Town car.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Second job to pay off the insurance. I've seen people delivering food in fully loaded luxury cars.


I've known people like this. The kind of car they drive is the most important thing in the world to them.
They'll live in a shiatty, run-down studio apartment with milk crates for furniture but they're driving a new Escalade or BMW and that's what's important.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Diagonal: Immutable law of the universe: If you own a camaro, you must be named "Donna"


Second immutable law:  You must have a dream catcher hanging in your rear view mirror. *

*also applicable to a Dodge Charger.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

GopherGuts: I get it.
I ordered a brand new 2012 hemi Charger Pursuit, and named him Jake.
Next time we went out, I said, "We'll take the police car."
My (now ex-) wife: "Why?"
"Because we have a police car."
She had a nice Pacifica, and later a loaded Grand Cherokee, but I always grabbed the keys to Jake. Screw depreciation... I want giant brakes and go-kart handling.

After 130,000 miles, I ordered Elwood; now there are two.

[Fark user image 590x441]


Sorry...only counts if you buy it at auction. They practically GIVE them away...

*sometimes the cigarette lighters don't work
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: drjekel_mrhyde: Second job to pay off the insurance. I've seen people delivering food in fully loaded luxury cars.

I've known people like this. The kind of car they drive is the most important thing in the world to them.
They'll live in a shiatty, run-down studio apartment with milk crates for furniture but they're driving a new Escalade or BMW and that's what's important.


This.  During the height of the Covid lockdown, me and the missus were ordering grocery deliveries and the delivery folks often seemed to have much newer and nicer cars than us.
 
el_pilgrim
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

BigMax: Because the delivery has to be there ON-TIME, Subby. You need that 455 Detroit horsepower to make that kind of guaranty.


455 was a pontic engine, not available in the camaro.

New camaros with 4cyl turbo get 25 mpg, so not the worst car for delivery. Admittedly not the best choice, but not exactly a canyonaro.
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
To answer subby's question......

Because he can?
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: My first car was a (used) '79 Camaro Z28
/LSB


My first was a use 78 Camaro.

No Z28, but eventually we dropped a 4-Bolt 350 with a hot cam and it was able to get out of it's own way.
To bad it weighed a million pounds and flexed like a gymnast on xanax.
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: abhorrent1: drjekel_mrhyde: Second job to pay off the insurance. I've seen people delivering food in fully loaded luxury cars.

I've known people like this. The kind of car they drive is the most important thing in the world to them.
They'll live in a shiatty, run-down studio apartment with milk crates for furniture but they're driving a new Escalade or BMW and that's what's important.

This.  During the height of the Covid lockdown, me and the missus were ordering grocery deliveries and the delivery folks often seemed to have much newer and nicer cars than us.


This.

Apartments always have nicer and newer cars than houses.   The bigger and more expensive the house, the older and crappier the cars tend to get as well.
 
kregh99
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Really?  I'm the first?
Bitchin' Camaro
Youtube sDMSZVLbbwY
 
Displayed 50 of 65 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.