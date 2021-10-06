 Skip to content
(CNN)   Fat Bear Week 2021 crowns its winner. Chonky Cat and Floofy Dog Week still remain unscheduled at this time   (cnn.com) divider line
COVID19
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think we'd all like to know which Flööfy Bear won....

/ it was 480 Otis

// which could also be a star designation
 
Taketombo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Otis! Otis! Otis!
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hes getting ready for the big nap time
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm waiting for Bat Fair week.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: Hes getting ready for the big nap time


That's one thing that would make it awesome to be a bear.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: Marcos P: Hes getting ready for the big nap time

That's one thing that would make it awesome to be a bear.


Being able to poop wherever you want is also a perk
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: Nick Nostril: Marcos P: Hes getting ready for the big nap time

That's one thing that would make it awesome to be a bear.

Being able to poop wherever you want is also a perk


But only as long as it's in the woods.
 
ar393
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Marcos P: Nick Nostril: Marcos P: Hes getting ready for the big nap time

That's one thing that would make it awesome to be a bear.

Being able to poop wherever you want is also a perk

But only as long as it's in the woods.


Why are we bringing the pope into this?
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All of Key West is protesting the decision!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ar393: Madman drummers bummers: Marcos P: Nick Nostril: Marcos P: Hes getting ready for the big nap time

That's one thing that would make it awesome to be a bear.

Being able to poop wherever you want is also a perk

But only as long as it's in the woods.

Why are we bringing the pope into this?


shiat doesn't stick to his cassock
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MOST. ADORABLE. ROLLER COASTER. VIDEO. EVER!!!
Youtube mOE8oabxnUM
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No details were available about Otis' weight, but Walker's biography disclosed that he was believed to weigh 1,000 pounds last year "but appears to be larger this year."

The pandemic has done that to almost everyone.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

COVID19: [Fark user image 425x637]


Seriously expected this.
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I thought for sure the cub was going to win.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: I'm waiting for Bat Fair week.

[Fark user image 400x267]


Me too. My family.

Aurelio Voltaire - Raised By Bats World Premiere Song ( OFFICIAL )
Youtube eUJZ4n0NZ20
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SuperChuck: I thought for sure the cub was going to win.


Not after trading away Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo.
 
