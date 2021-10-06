 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Russia sets another new record in in patient deaths due to Covid-19 while falling out of windows and landing on some bullets   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
12
    More: Sad, Vaccination, Russia, Vaccine, Coronavirus deaths, Russia's state coronavirus task force, Deputy Prime Minister, number of Russian regions, coronavirus task force Tatyana Golikova  
•       •       •

308 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Oct 2021 at 9:08 AM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Zayebis!
No other comments.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Are you trying to tell me their vaccine works as well as their military hardware?
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Are you trying to tell me their vaccine works as well as their military hardware?


The first pisser is - it probably does work. Unfortunately, people aren't taking it. I assume because of the second pisser - Russia really did compromise the traditional process of drug development. They didn't compress the timeline, they just said "we'll do it later."
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"The virus is becoming angrier, and the level of vaccination is insufficient. And as a rule, those who haven't been vaccinated get seriously ill and, unfortunately, die,"

Maybe they can try some anger control therapy for the virus?
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Their antivax propaganda they run about Pfizer, Moderna and the other western vaccines has made their own populace get scared of their Sputnik. Putin deserves all that backlash.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I can't find the article I read a while back about how Russia's agitprop efforts to malign vaccines made by European and American companies just circled the globe and ended up right back where it started, in Russia, being disseminated by Russians to other Russians.

And since Russians know that 99 times out of 100 those products are better than anything Russian-made, everyone thinks the Russian created vaccine is dangerous dogshiat.

So now nobody wants to get vaccinated and they don't quite know what to do about it.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I have just assumed that people living in Russia embrace the sweet release of death. Have you seen the Youtube videos they put out?

Seriously, though, when your "news" is 100% propaganda people just don't know what to believe. Putin has really f'd the country over.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So it wasn't "just a bad pneumonia season"?
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Are you trying to tell me their vaccine works as well as their military hardware?


Dripping oil, and making a lot of smoke and noise, but it can be repaired with truck parts?
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Yeah, what kind of idiotic, corrupt, selfish nation could fark up a major pandemic response that badly?

farkin Russkies eh?
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Are you trying to tell me their vaccine works as well as their military hardware?


From what I've read the Sputnik V works well, though (as has been mentioned) they kind of lucked out on that because they sort of skipped the whole "medical trials" thing. But their populace is fervently antivax. Last poll I read was around 60%. That's disastrous. And frankly, after all the effort the Kremlin has put into spreading antivax sentiment worldwide, they deserve it. Unfortunately for everyone, it's just more opportunity for a vaccine resistant strain to arise.
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
In Soviet Russia, bullets land on you.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.