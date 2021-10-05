 Skip to content
(CBS4Denver - KCNC)   "We have done our research and firmly believe that the Covid vaccine is dangerous 5G-microchip-infused untested hocus-pocus, but could we just go ahead with a simple organ swap?"   (denver.cbslocal.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Kidney, Chronic kidney disease, Vaccine, Colorado woman, Nephrology, UCHealth's new policy, majority of transplant recipients, last week  
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Fougner says she hasn't received the vaccine for religious reasons. Lutali hasn't gotten the shot because she says there are too many unknowns."

Bull
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Play fark around games, win find out prizes.

/just wait till your dialysis center decides to decline service to the unvaccinated
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA:

"How can I sit here and allow them to murder my friend when I've got a perfectly good kidney and can save her life?"

No, you made a decision that is potentially costing your friend's life. Take responsibility for your actions (or lack thereof).
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I said I'll sign a medical waiver. I have to sign a waiver anyway for the transplant itself, releasing them from anything that could possibly go wrong," said Lutali. "It's surgery, it's invasive. I sign a waiver for my life. I'm not sure why I can't sign a waiver for the COVID shot."

Because you're not going to transmit kidney failure to others, you bint.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They both need brain transplants
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fougner says she hasn't received the vaccine for religious reasons. Lutali hasn't gotten the shot because she says there are too many unknowns. Until last week, neither woman thought they needed to be vaccinated for the transplant.

Fougner, I guarantee that Bible you're studying makes no mention of vaccines. Get the jab.

Lutali, start here. Finish reading, then get the jab.

Problems solved.
 
wee
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Holy shiat it's stupid...
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

propasaurus: "I said I'll sign a medical waiver. I have to sign a waiver anyway for the transplant itself, releasing them from anything that could possibly go wrong," said Lutali. "It's surgery, it's invasive. I sign a waiver for my life. I'm not sure why I can't sign a waiver for the COVID shot."

Because you're not going to transmit kidney failure to others, you bint.


Quite a revelation, learning that half the population are psychopaths.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"I said I'll sign a medical waiver. I have to sign a waiver anyway for the transplant itself, releasing them from anything that could possibly go wrong," said Lutali. "It's surgery, it's invasive. I sign a waiver for my life. I'm not sure why I can't sign a waiver for the COVID shot."

Because if you have COVID  you can spread it to others you selfish twat!
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Anti vax is a religion, a cult.

She is willing to get cut open and have parts of her removed, but she isn't willing to get a jab. She knows full well that the risks of organ transplant are severe yet she's willing to accept them, yet she is willing to let her friend die rather than get the jab.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I can't believe they are possibly giving up on a kidney transplant just to not take a fkin vaccine which not only protects them but has been deemed safe after use with billions of people.

People would literally give a kidney to get a transplant.

/can't fix stupid
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

GitOffaMyLawn: FTFA:

"How can I sit here and allow them to murder my friend when I've got a perfectly good kidney and can save her life?"

No, you made a decision that is potentially costing your friend's life. Take responsibility for your actions (or lack thereof).


Honestly at this point just deny all medical treatment to people who refuse to get any vaccine for non medical reasons

The world will be better off without them
 
smeag0l
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
5 Major Reasons Religion Is the No.1 Cause of Poverty in Africa | Rev Walter Mwambazi | TEDxLusaka
Youtube DfBzEAieaAM


There was a lot of messages in this talk that goes beyond race.
"Religion shackles people to personalities and institutions."
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I can't even, odd, or imaginary with these two.

Honestly, what goes through the mind of someone who thinks "Sure, I'll have a massively invasive, dangerous, and complex surgery that represents the epitome of medical science; but get a shot? Perish the thought!"
 
