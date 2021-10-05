 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Hobo with a vaccination shoots down anti-vaxxer (NSFW language)   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
... That ain't a 'burn'; THAT, is a full-on Nuclear Warhead!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The manager just spoke to you, Karen.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I can't hear it at work, but that's awesome.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Alphax: I can't hear it at work, but that's awesome.


Try taking the mask off the audio speakers?
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
*chef's kiss*

That's outstanding.
 
Squik2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Homeless doesn't mean stupid. But of course, if they knew what stupid was...
 
Squik2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Kat09tails: *chef's kiss*

That's outstanding.


Subby's headline is also outstanding

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
farking epic
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Squik2: Kat09tails: *chef's kiss*

That's outstanding.

Subby's headline is also outstanding

[Fark user image image 230x345]


Such a great movie documentary about these past 5 years.
 
Onyx Serpent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was like did they shut the whole street down for the 12 protestors?? Went googling, apparently there was a police-involved shooting at 11am at/near the intersection that's like half a block from that Ghirardelli store in the background of that clip. You can kinda see a police SUV in the background facing the wrong way in the street..

I'm on the fence if that makes it seem more hilarious or not. Sure does make them seem more empty-headed in the fact that they're screaming at a very vacant street where there was just a stabbing and multiple projectiles of varying kinds shot off not that long before. Zero self-preservation, no matter what the danger.
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice. I live in Cal and my county went out quick to the homeless encampments and gave J&J shots to anyone who wanted one. Dude wasn't lying.

Secondly, 70% of the people in LA county that can get vaccinated are vaccinated. If they really want to recruit, they'd go to areas with lower vaccination rates, like Texas or Florida. Farking pussies.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's beautiful!
 
CitizenReserveCorps
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

phishrace: Secondly, 70% of the people in LA county that can get vaccinated are vaccinated. If they really want to recruit, they'd go to areas with lower vaccination rates, like Texas or Florida. Farking pussies.


I can't imagine they're doing much recruiting on the street. These roving gangs of numb skulls have a one stop shop for event coordination and research: Facebook.
 
