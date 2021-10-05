 Skip to content
(MSN)   Zuckerbot: DOES NOT COMPUTE   (msn.com)
67
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
They make plenty of sense to the rest of us.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Lets have a nice long round of discovery to see if you actually believe all that zucky.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The goal should be for you to dissuade us from thinking you're a sociopath, sir.

You're failing.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
But did he actually, 'for the record,' deny doing it?
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He is in my top five of people I most want to have a terrible stroke.

/Is keeping a list like that wrong?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Why would we" tends to be the "I'm not racist, but" of the business world.

In this case, "why would we" do these things is to "cover our asses" if caught for profiteering off of propaganda and hate speech.
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It seems to me he's trying to pull the, "Who are you going to believe-me or your lying eyes" gambit.  Let's see how that works out for him.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: He is in my top five of people I most want to have a terrible stroke.

/Is keeping a list like that wrong?


That largely depends on the length of the list.
 
American Decency Association [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what does he think he is, some damned hypnotist?

farking gaslighting creep
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Why would we?" Is legalese for "I'm avoiding a denial until we've destroyed the evidence."
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're both really weird looking to me.
 
DeadSeriousIdeaMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: He is in my top five of people I most want to have a terrible stroke.

/Is keeping a list like that wrong?


If you happen across a Death Note, it could be handy...
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually, the claims do make sense and they explain the shiat I've seen in my feed this summer.  "Suggestion" after "suggestion" of right wing anti-mask and anti-vax posts.  And some vegan anti-meat posts thrown in for fun.  Nothing I've ever clicked or even lingered on would suggest I have any interest in that shiat but they keep coming.  In fact, my likes, clicks, and lingers would indicate that I'm pro-mask, pro-vax, and pro-meat.  Even after I've blocked goddamn dozens of sources, it continues.  I even get the same meme from another source minutes after blocking the first source.  The couple times I've looked at the comments against Ray's advice it's been idiots yelling at each other.

So, yeah.  In my opinion, Facebook is deliberately riling people up to get them to stay on the site longer so they can be presented with more ads and sponsored content.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WickerNipple: Lets have a nice long round of discovery to see if you actually believe all that zucky.


Pretty sure the recent outage was cause by them trying to destroy as much evidence as possible after the whistleblower went public and someone farking up royally in the process.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then show us the algorithms and advertising information
 
Robinfro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We make money from ads, and advertisers consistently tell us they don't want their ads next to harmful or angry content. And I don't know any tech company that sets out to build products that make people angry or depressed."

Wow. That's amazing. Bush, Obama, Trump, Biden, but no company tries to breed foment among users to generate ad views and advertising sponsored ad views besides ABC, CBS, NBC, Faux, CW (fark Truth.org ads), and every local station that runs political ads.

Zuck must have a private server that only plays anime robot porn if he's that disconnected from the real world.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Robinfro: Zuck must have a private server that only plays anime robot porn


NTTAWWT.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He just needed to remind the members of his cult(FB employees)that he has a new batch of Kool-Aid that he just whipped up, they should just take another sip, and that former employees are jealous they aren't allowed to drink from the punch bowl anymore....
 
Hagbard_C
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"I don't know any tech company that sets out to build products that make people angry or depressed."

I guess Zuckbot missed the launch of Vista and dev/nulled all the internal information about Instagram induced teen suicides while he was at it.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Why wouldn't we believe the nasty nerd who created platform to creep on women?
 
Excelsior
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm surprised it's been several days, and no former friend, co-worker, or boyfriend has come forward to tell the world the whistleblower is a habitually lying, gold-digging, racist, attention-seeking slut.

Out of concern that the public needs to know what kind of person she *really* is, and certainly not for any kind of personal gain, of course.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Zuckerman: The Early Years:
Orbital - Nothing Left
Youtube XTMVvAwUNIA
 
Robinfro
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

jtown: Actually, the claims do make sense and they explain the shiat I've seen in my feed this summer.  "Suggestion" after "suggestion" of right wing anti-mask and anti-vax posts.  And some vegan anti-meat posts thrown in for fun.  Nothing I've ever clicked or even lingered on would suggest I have any interest in that shiat but they keep coming.  In fact, my likes, clicks, and lingers would indicate that I'm pro-mask, pro-vax, and pro-meat.  Even after I've blocked goddamn dozens of sources, it continues.  I even get the same meme from another source minutes after blocking the first source.  The couple times I've looked at the comments against Ray's advice it's been idiots yelling at each other.

So, yeah.  In my opinion, Facebook is deliberately riling people up to get them to stay on the site longer so they can be presented with more ads and sponsored content.

[Fark user image image 750x726]


Marketplace (the only reason I get on Facebook anymore) is now unusable for me because I bought a truck last year from a dude and rated him 5 stars, and earlier this year I bought a hand-made bookshelf from a 95 year old veteran in a wheelchair and rated him 5 stars also. I could run the damn thing over with my truck & it'd survive.

Despite my 1 or 2 anti-Trump posts early on before I stopped bothering & just cut everyone out of my life (I rarely post even memes), a truck and hand-made furniture means I'm getting blasted with far-right ads, despite being quite the opposite.

Facebook needs an actual cyber attack that wipes out everything, down to someone getting into their internal network and wiping out their backups of backups of backups.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Yeah, segmenting customers and driving revenue based on new offerings sounds totally farking insane if you stop to think about it.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Zuckerbot needs to chat with Lore on upgrading his lying subroutine to "vaguely plausible."
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The argument that we deliberately push content that makes people angry for profit is deeply illogical

"Deliberately" is pulling a lot of weight in that sentence.

Besides, the whistleblower isn't claiming that. She's claiming you knew the AI was pushing people toward conspiracy bullshiat, yet the company did nothing because profits.

What an obtuse weaselly shiat.
 
flood222
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
There is BIG money in trolling the interwebz, Fark just didn't do it right but it's the same basic concept.

They even both ban people for "misinformation".

It's all part of the addiction.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Oh, and then there's this asshole I just found while trying to find an inflammatory ad! Sickening!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I can think of billion$ of reasons why he's lying.
 
Almea Tarrant
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Robinfro: Oh, and then there's this asshole I just found while trying to find an inflammatory ad! Sickening!
[Fark user image image 365x750]


Sounds like a weener.
 
Theeng
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You know I doubt it'll happen, but wouldn't it be wonderful if this caused us to finally go for another round of busting companies down like we used to?

Or, you know, make them pay taxes?
 
sleze
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
One thing that I have seen documented anywhere is that Facebook possesses a LOT of kompromat on a LOT of people.  For example, based only on people's browsing history, they can predict when you are going to break up with your spouse/significant other which doesn't even include actual direct messages to exes or your piece on the side.  Let's assume for a moment that this DOES actually come crashing down on Zuck and Facebook folds and goes bankrupt.  All that compromising information is worth A FARKTON of money to a lot of people.  That asset will be sold off as part of the bankruptcy.

What happens then?

/Don't get me wrong - Fark Facebook.  Just bringing this up.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Maybe you had loftier ideals at some point, but there's no denying that your product is a menace regardless of your intentions.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
imageproxy.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Get up against the wall already, sunshine?
 
basscomm
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Robinfro: Marketplace (the only reason I get on Facebook anymore) is now unusable for me because I bought a truck last year from a dude and rated him 5 stars, and earlier this year I bought a hand-made bookshelf from a 95 year old veteran in a wheelchair and rated him 5 stars also. I could run the damn thing over with my truck & it'd survive.


Marketplace is unusable because you had two good experiences?
 
freakingmoron
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/oblig
 
AuntieHelen
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I've had a FB page that's just fun. Its not monetized. I have been stuck at 18kish followers forever. If I do have a post go big, the next week's numbers are trash and am inundated with suggestions that feel like threats - you could have 234 more people see this post about wanting to wear an apron as a cape if you just paid us 20$,

Not whining, as i'm just goofing off with it, but it is frustrating as I watch hateful pages open up and have 6 figure followers within weeks by posting memes and links that get shared and argued over.
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Excelsior: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 636x382]


Now hold on, at least Data tried to understand such things as compassion and empathy.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

basscomm: Robinfro: Marketplace (the only reason I get on Facebook anymore) is now unusable for me because I bought a truck last year from a dude and rated him 5 stars, and earlier this year I bought a hand-made bookshelf from a 95 year old veteran in a wheelchair and rated him 5 stars also. I could run the damn thing over with my truck & it'd survive.

Marketplace is unusable because you had two good experiences?


You stopped reading or quoting before he got to why.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

cretinbob: They make plenty of sense to the rest of us.


You're talking about a guy who has to compare people's facial expressions to flash cards to know if they're happy or angry.
 
basscomm
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Hagbard_C: "I don't know any tech company that sets out to build products that make people angry or depressed."

I guess Zuckbot missed the launch of Vista and dev/nulled all the internal information about Instagram induced teen suicides while he was at it.


It's weird that he's claiming to have never heard of Facebook
 
Robinfro
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Robinfro: Zuck must have a private server that only plays anime robot porn

NTTAWWT.


But occasionally ya gotta stop with the robot stuff to check the weather. Don't wanna have a humid front come through and while you're grabbing a cup of coffee, suddenly!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brilett
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Excelsior: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 636x382]


He's not Data - Data has an ethics program.

He's Lor.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: He is in my top five of people I most want to have a terrible stroke.

/Is keeping a list like that wrong?


That depends, do you have the legions of unequivocally worse people in the world on lists for other medical conditions?

/zucky only made my crohn's disease list
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What we are seeing here is an amazing set of opposing dialog that can mean only one thing:  Facebook has put profit above all else, and tried to keep secret how harmful their business model is.

The opposing sides that I saw yesterday were like this...  The whistleblower lady laid out in a very clear and concise fashion all the internal documents showing how farked up FBs business is, and how they are not only aware of the harm, but are actively trying to hide it.   Then the other side talks to the news and says, "That's just a mischaracterization."

That's their entire defense.  And a stupid one at that.  These conclusions came from your internal documents.  That is how they were characterized.

It is long past time for Facebook to be shut down.  And I don't give a shiat how many companies are affected by it.  Maybe you should run your ads on platforms that aren't harming the entire world.
 
brilett
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

GrymRpr: [Fark user image image 718x392]


So - he has an off switch?
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Over half the people in here post on facebook and order from amazon. Pick a side biatches
 
