(Military Times)   This Marine is going to be the first one chosen for a Sikh and destroy mission   (militarytimes.com) divider line
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Probably for the best. I don't know if there's a religious exemption for hair cutting, but if there is, he's probably got long flowing locks under the turban.

What about the traditional dagger? That would be pretty badass.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm going to go out on a limb here and predict that certain groups of Americans are not going to accept this.
 
a flying monkey made me do it [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
'Would hurt recruitment' seems like an unusual rationale in that case. The immediate question I would ask is " from what quarter or demographic ?"
 
KWess
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The Sikhs have been fighting alongside Commonwealth troops for over a century.  They have a reputation as steadfast & honourable brothers-in-arms.

scontent-cdg2-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size


scontent-cdt1-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size


scontent-cdg2-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size


scontent-cdt1-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size


scontent-cdt1-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I think it is OK. If he loves this country  and wants to fight for it he deserves a chance. I don't know about a helmet, though.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

KWess: The Sikhs have been fighting alongside Commonwealth troops for over a century.  They have a reputation as steadfast & honourable brothers-in-arms.

[scontent-cdg2-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 261x159]

[scontent-cdt1-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 256x197]

[scontent-cdg2-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 235x215]

[scontent-cdt1-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 251x201]

[scontent-cdt1-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 156x225]


Yeah... they have a strong reputation as very good fighters. It's a very minimal ask, to be honest. There should be no restrictions on these things even in a combat zone or for ceremonial dress.
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The Sikhs and the Gurkhas have done more to scare the crap out of anyone the Brits have faced in war than anyone besides a bunch of drunken Highlanders, drunken Australians or polite-but-crazy Canucks.
 
gottagopee
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Good on him. Sikhs are BAMFs and a great asset.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Sikh, Sikh, Sikh, the turban of the beast...

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
