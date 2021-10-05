 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   The dirty blue line   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
21
•       •       •

Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
*doink doink*
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Me thinks he knows more than he's letting on and getting the lawyers right now before it all comes down.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Rwa2play: Me thinks he knows more than he's letting on and getting the lawyers right now before it all comes down.


Usually when the FBI show up, it doesn't matter if you wanna remain tight-lipped.  This being another pig though, I dunno.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
the important business of the SBA

Ahhhhahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha​hahha
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
"The agents had also searched Port Washington home of the controversial union president, Ed Mullins."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
So, at least we know there will be available script material for season 3 of Law and Order: Organized Crime.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Things that are funny:

The NYPD SBA Executive Board asked Mooney to resign. They smell the stink and want nothing to do with it.

Ed Mooney's lawyer has undoubtedly told him to shut up. Do you know how hard it's going to be for Ed Mooney to shut up?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Police unions are criminal enterprises.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: Police unions are criminal enterprises.


Police departments are criminal enterprises.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
NX-01 is a criminal Enterprise.
 
HomoHabilis
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Anyone give us the 411 on Ed Mullins?
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Funny how corruption will always find its way to ole Donny.
 
MorgothsDishwasher
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Jake Havechek: Police unions are criminal enterprises.

Police departments are criminal enterprises.


Criminals can be prosecuted.  Police are immune to prosecution.  Ergo, the police are the good guys, right?
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Is this the same police union that doxxed DeBlasio's kid a couple months back?
 
chewd
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So this cant be about his little tiff with deblasio... sure it was unprofessional and shouldve gotten him fired, but its not FBI-raid levels of unprofessional.

Must be something more going on here that we dont know about.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Especially in the middle of a crisis where we're trying to unify, we're trying to get people through together, he's been a divisive voice," de Blasio added.

They have no interest in unifying pal, they're fascist who want complete control.
 
Zykstar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

robertus: Is this the same police union that doxxed DeBlasio's kid a couple months back?


Sure is, though it's unlikely this is related.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I honestly thought this headline was about 1/3 of the LAPD claiming a religious exemption from the COVID vaccine.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

chewd: So this cant be about his little tiff with deblasio... sure it was unprofessional and shouldve gotten him fired, but its not FBI-raid levels of unprofessional.

Must be something more going on here that we dont know about.


Cops on Trump's payroll, doing nefarious shiat.
 
Lefrog [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

HomoHabilis: Anyone give us the 411 on Ed Mullins?


Try google or duckduckgo
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Grand_Moff_Joseph: *doink doink*


"Doink"?

That makes it sound more comedy than drama.
 
