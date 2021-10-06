 Skip to content
(Charlotte Observer)   Football player rapes a girl: as long as it didn't happen at school, they can keep playing. Girls protesting the above: that's a suspension   (charlotteobserver.com) divider line
    More: Sad  
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not gonna lie, that would have been a good time for the head coach of the volleyball team to sit one out with these players. It's about more than Ws and Ls here.

But a great big L to the rape-loving school administration. I wonder which connected kids have been involved?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Safety hazard"

OH F*CK OFF

THESE ARE GOD DAMNED TEENAGERS, THEY KNOW HOW TO QUEUE AND STAND IN CROWDS
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

puffy999: "Safety hazard"

OH F*CK OFF

THESE ARE GOD DAMNED TEENAGERS, THEY KNOW HOW TO QUEUE AND STAND IN CROWDS


Having rapists in your school is a bigger "safety hazard", IMHO.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would organize the student body (including cheerleaders, band, and any alumni)  to boycott football games until he is suspended and the girls get an apology from the administration.  Picket the front gate so people feel really uncomfortable going in.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: I would organize the student body (including cheerleaders, band, and any alumni)  to boycott football games until he is suspended and the girls get an apology from the administration.  Picket the front gate so people feel really uncomfortable going in.


Any legal tactic is good.

Billboards are legal in that town.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Regarding the volleyball players, good job you did the right thing, however, sometimes that involves the consequences. These are the same consequences that if it had been a stop the steal rally.

As far as the football player, fark this shiat, both my sons were or are in marching band, and they had to sign codes of conduct agreements. Which I seem to remember including, a paragraph on bringing the program into disrepute. He shouldn't be playing
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Sad, but not unexpected. Schools love them sportsballs.
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: EvilEgg: I would organize the student body (including cheerleaders, band, and any alumni)  to boycott football games until he is suspended and the girls get an apology from the administration.  Picket the front gate so people feel really uncomfortable going in.

Any legal tactic is good.

Billboards are legal in that town.


thebogotapost.comView Full Size
 
Nuc_E
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Lol.   Football player silly!   Football is life!  Boys will be boys.  Rape charges should not prevent him from playing.  Besides, she was probably asking for it.  You silly girls need to fall in line


/vomit


I farking hate this.   I hated this culture before I was married and became a dad.  I hate it more so now.   If I raise my kids right, they would do the same as these young women.  Likely more so.  And I would be right along side them.

Thanks Republicans for sugar coating rape culture.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"The volleyball team members that received consequences either were seen at the unapproved protest or admitted that they were there."

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I guess the message the school is sending is stop protesting and just straight-up castrating rapists, since it seems the system is increasingly unwilling to punish them. Just make sure to leave no evidence and to make sure the subject cannot identify you.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: vudukungfu: EvilEgg: I would organize the student body (including cheerleaders, band, and any alumni)  to boycott football games until he is suspended and the girls get an apology from the administration.  Picket the front gate so people feel really uncomfortable going in.

Any legal tactic is good.

Billboards are legal in that town.

[thebogotapost.com image 850x478]


This is the worst Burma-Shave ad ever.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Burn it all down.
 
keldaria
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Pavia_Resistance: puffy999: "Safety hazard"

OH F*CK OFF

THESE ARE GOD DAMNED TEENAGERS, THEY KNOW HOW TO QUEUE AND STAND IN CROWDS

Having rapists in your school is a bigger "safety hazard", IMHO.


But you guys, they are Football players... you want to cripple our athletic program because boys will be boys. I mean it's really the girls fault if we're honest. She was probably just asking for it and wearing cloths that the boys couldn't resist removing and raping her. Ultimately we can't let a little rape shatter this football players career and scholarship prospects, besides if it was a legitimate rape the body has ways of shutting that whole thing down.

/some people actually believe these things.
//those people are pyschopaths.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Post "F*ck cheer" on Snapchat outside of school and you get thrown off the cheerleading team and have a Supreme Court case.

Rape someone outside of school and face no consequences from the school.

/Amurica!
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Community protrects the rapist football player over the rape victim?

This one could have used the Obvious tag.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Title 9 lawsuit material.

https://www.nfhs.org/articles/nine-wa​y​s-title-ix-protects-high-school-studen​ts/
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Sounds like the entire team should refuse to play.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Walker: Post "F*ck cheer" on Snapchat outside of school and you get thrown off the cheerleading team and have a Supreme Court case.

Rape someone outside of school and face no consequences from the school.

/Amurica!


And peope keep telling me "Rape culture" is a fantasy.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Hey, you know what's really important here? Determining whether the kid is a hypocrite.

Norm Macdonald on Bill Cosby
Youtube ljaP2etvDc4
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"The volleyball team members that received consequences either were seen at the unapproved protest or admitted that they were there."

All they needed was approval so why didn't they just go get it?
 
Hamadryad [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"This wasn't an approved protest."

The idea that you need....APPROVAL....for a PROTEST....

I just can't...flames....flames...on the sides of my face....
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's pretty bad when kids have to be the adult voice in the room.
 
JustLookin
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
FTFA:
On Monday, after Olympic High's volleyball coach Mackenzie Walck handed down the suspensions, Simpson turned in her jersey.
"I will not play for a team or school that punishes its athletes for wanting a safer environment," Simpson said. "It's time to take a stand. We need to take action now."

This girl will be an asset to society. Good for her.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Whoa whoa whoa, what if one of those cheerleaders has a book coming and this is a PR stunt to get the media to talk about her for a day?
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm sure the school will sure as fark try to sanction a student for posting some derogatory statement or video on FB, Twitter or TikTok.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Sad, but not unexpected. Schools love them sportsballs.


But only if the balls are between your legs.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
In a follow up story, girl's father, brothers, and uncles make sure football player never eats solid food again.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

LewDux: Whoa whoa whoa, what if one of those cheerleaders has a book coming and this is a PR stunt to get the media to talk about her for a day?


False flag. She raped herself and placed the stunt cock in his bed.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So the school is clearly and unapologetically sending the message that they consider protesting rape a more serious offense than committing rape.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
FOotBalL!
 
sunsetlamp [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Nuc_E: Lol.   Football player silly!   Football is life!  Boys will be boys.  Rape charges should not prevent him from playing.  Besides, she was probably asking for it.  You silly girls need to fall in line


/vomit


I farking hate this.   I hated this culture before I was married and became a dad.  I hate it more so now.   If I raise my kids right, they would do the same as these young women.  Likely more so.  And I would be right along side them.

Thanks Republicans for sugar coating rape culture.


Hey, we have so much in common!  I hated it before, I hated it more after I had kids, and like you I am totally powerless!

So I focus on educating my kids about the way things actually are, because it's going to be with us for a while.

But then I get criticised for not being woke enough.  To a lot of people, virtue signalling about how bad it all is is more important than preparing people to avoid it.
 
DerAppie
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Pavia_Resistance: puffy999: "Safety hazard"

OH F*CK OFF

THESE ARE GOD DAMNED TEENAGERS, THEY KNOW HOW TO QUEUE AND STAND IN CROWDS

Having rapists in your school is a bigger "safety hazard", IMHO.


He is accused, not convicted.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Walker: Post "F*ck cheer" on Snapchat outside of school and you get thrown off the cheerleading team and have a Supreme Court case.

Rape someone outside of school and face no consequences from the school.

/Amurica!

And peope keep telling me "Rape culture" is a fantasy.



This is a case of football culture.  Football is more important than rape or volleyball or the First Amendment.
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

puffy999: LewDux: Whoa whoa whoa, what if one of those cheerleaders has a book coming and this is a PR stunt to get the media to talk about her for a day?

False flag. She raped herself and placed the stunt cock in his bed.


Crisis actor cock.
 
fireclown
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What the school does to a rapist is of minimal consequence.  There is no such thing as "school law".  Focus your efforts on the real legal system.  The guy should do time, or at least get enough on his legal history that he will be more likely to next time.  Who gives two craps how this affects his monkeyloving football career other than how it affects his scholarship situation (if any), and a good felony charge will do more good for that.

Welcome to the real world.  Lawyer up.
 
DerAppie
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

baka-san: Regarding the volleyball players, good job you did the right thing, however, sometimes that involves the consequences. These are the same consequences that if it had been a stop the steal rally.

As far as the football player, fark this shiat, both my sons were or are in marching band, and they had to sign codes of conduct agreements. Which I seem to remember including, a paragraph on bringing the program into disrepute. He shouldn't be playing


He isn't convicted yet. Once he is, he should be kicked from the team. Until then, no.

/It would be a great way to win championships
//Just level accusations against star players thet meet the minimum of "bringing the program into disrepute" and go play what is basically the b-team
///No really, I saw [insert player] here drunk in public in his team outfit along with [insert other players]!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Arkkuss: Smoking GNU: Walker: Post "F*ck cheer" on Snapchat outside of school and you get thrown off the cheerleading team and have a Supreme Court case.

Rape someone outside of school and face no consequences from the school.

/Amurica!

And peope keep telling me "Rape culture" is a fantasy.


This is a case of football culture.  Football is more important than rape or volleyball or the First Amendment.


Football > Guns > God is the usual order I see. Everything else is below that.
 
JustLookin
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

DerAppie: Pavia_Resistance: puffy999: "Safety hazard"

OH F*CK OFF

THESE ARE GOD DAMNED TEENAGERS, THEY KNOW HOW TO QUEUE AND STAND IN CROWDS

Having rapists in your school is a bigger "safety hazard", IMHO.

He is accused, not convicted.


We're all aware of that. Any other rape defending you'd like to do?
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The school has quite the twitter presence. They have a page for athletics, students, and specifically football. I started looking through the posts, expecting there to be tons of people blasting them as is the norm on twitter, and there is nothing. zilch. nada. Not even one person calling them out. I am disappoint.
 
Avery614
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Arkkuss: Smoking GNU: Walker: Post "F*ck cheer" on Snapchat outside of school and you get thrown off the cheerleading team and have a Supreme Court case.

Rape someone outside of school and face no consequences from the school.

/Amurica!

And peope keep telling me "Rape culture" is a fantasy.


This is a case of football culture.  Football is more important than rape or volleyball or the First Amendment.


Sounds like a billboard to me:

"Football is more important than rape or volleyball or the First Amendment" - Olympic High
 
starsrift
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I understand the school not wanting to bench the sportsball (alleged) rapist. Innocent before proven guilty, and all. Suspending the female volleyball players for raising a stink was not a good move, though. Doesn't say anything but "we don't value women". And sure as shiat doesn't teach them anything.

Schools are really weird intersections of rights and authorities. Especially high schools.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

DerAppie: He isn't convicted yet. Once he is, he should be kicked from the team. Until then, no.


Wrong.  Remand them into custody.  Bar them from alleged victims and potential witnesses.  Put an ankle bracelet on them and keep them on house arrest until the trial.  Anybody other than small town jocks would be arrested and held until trial for a credible accusation of rape.
 
JustLookin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

DerAppie: baka-san: Regarding the volleyball players, good job you did the right thing, however, sometimes that involves the consequences. These are the same consequences that if it had been a stop the steal rally.

As far as the football player, fark this shiat, both my sons were or are in marching band, and they had to sign codes of conduct agreements. Which I seem to remember including, a paragraph on bringing the program into disrepute. He shouldn't be playing

He isn't convicted yet. Once he is, he should be kicked from the team. Until then, no.

/It would be a great way to win championships
//Just level accusations against star players thet meet the minimum of "bringing the program into disrepute" and go play what is basically the b-team
///No really, I saw [insert player] here drunk in public in his team outfit along with [insert other players]!


It's more than just an accusation. He's been criminally charged.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

DerAppie: Once he is, he should be kicked from the team. Until then, no.


There is no reason for him to be on the team..

Being allowed to attend classes is a different legal issue I assume, but if he were suspended from the team there's nothing he could do.
 
scanman61
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I guess that Butthole Surfers were right.....ever present
 
snowshovel
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
baka-san: Regarding the volleyball players, good job you did the right thing, however, sometimes that involves the consequences. These are the same consequences that if it had been a stop the steal rally.

As far as the football player, fark this shiat, both my sons were or are in marching band, and they had to sign codes of conduct agreements. Which I seem to remember including, a paragraph on bringing the program into disrepute. He shouldn't be playing

Well, those band codes of agreement probably didn't include "WIN THE STATE CHAMPIONSHIP AT ALL COSTS!".
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Then there was the ever present football player-rapist
They were all in love with dyin', they were doin' it in Texas
Paulie caught a bullet, but it only hit his leg
Well, it should have been a better shot, and got him in the head
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Be an awful shame if future Kavaughn here was found half dead in a ditch with a football stuffed so far into his fieldgoal he would be lucky to walk again.... just sayin
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

snowshovel: baka-san: Regarding the volleyball players, good job you did the right thing, however, sometimes that involves the consequences. These are the same consequences that if it had been a stop the steal rally.

As far as the football player, fark this shiat, both my sons were or are in marching band, and they had to sign codes of conduct agreements. Which I seem to remember including, a paragraph on bringing the program into disrepute. He shouldn't be playing

Well, those band codes of agreement probably didn't include "WIN THE STATE CHAMPIONSHIP AT ALL COSTS!".


They are the boiler plate extracurricular activities forms
 
