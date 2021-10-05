 Skip to content
 
(WSVN Miami)   Swanky highrise evacuated due to A) sinking ground, B) flooding, C) meth lab   (wsvn.com) divider line
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
As this is Florida, all given options were possible.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So? It's not unusual for these luxury high-rise apartment buildings to have services and amenities available to tenants at a reduced cost. Think of this as the equivalent of a gym membership.
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
All of the above? When said meth lab explodes, causing shaking and flooding? Is Florida trifecta in play? Ok. I'll just read TFA.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Swanky? Or swinky? Or sanky? Or stanky?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That would make a good movie meth lab brings down Florida condo
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What?

"We just went out for dinner, and I guess now we'll go out for coffee," said Miller.
 
Madaynun
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I have an Aunt who smelled  gas leaking at her Hotel. Wasn't a Gas leak it was her son cooking meth.
 
JRoo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
D: All of the above.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Story needs more toilet alligators.
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Ok. Read the TFA. Yawn!
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Meth: the other white meat.
 
