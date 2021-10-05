 Skip to content
 
(Fox 16 Little Rock)   Best jail guard ever   (fox16.com) divider line
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I agree with his "Look, it's an extra $200 a week and it's better than letting drugs into the jail" defense.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I would think the one that gives free beejs would be the best one, but ok.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm sorry, but in this case I'm siding with the inmate.  The schwag in county can barely be called weed.

/shiat's got more beans in it than espresso.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

johnny_vegas: I would think the one that gives free beejs would be the best one, but ok.


Would you like to know how we know that you did not RTFA?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

blastoh: johnny_vegas: I would think the one that gives free beejs would be the best one, but ok.

Would you like to know how we know that you did not RTFA?


Umm, no I think my statement stands, thank you very much.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"assistant jail administrator Abby Strange"

Abby Normal would never have done such a thing.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

johnny_vegas: blastoh: johnny_vegas: I would think the one that gives free beejs would be the best one, but ok.

Would you like to know how we know that you did not RTFA?

Umm, no I think my statement stands, thank you very much.


With you all the way, JV...
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti​c​le-9751939/Corrections-officer-cut-hol​e-pants-depraved-sex-sentenced-seven-m​onths.html
 
Wobambo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Probably a lateral career move.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sounds like the inmate was getting some Strange.
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It genuinely didn't sound like an escape attempt, unless you mean an 'escape from the drudgeries of prison life' attempt.

I hope neither gets punished.
 
woodjf
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: Sounds like the inmate was getting some Strange.


Really? Seriously?
 
