(Vice)   That's one way to make money from NFTs, I guess. "Evolved Apes" NFT project just vanished, along with its developer, Twitter account, website, and 798 Ether worth about $2.7M. Ta-daaaaaa   (vice.com) divider line
E.S.Q. [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
If they are losing funds to NFTs yet haven't previously discovered exit scams via darkweb crypto exchanges, they are noobs wainting to be fleeced
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


De-evolution is real.
They tried to warn you.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  

E.S.Q.: If they are losing funds to NFTs yet haven't previously discovered exit scams via darkweb crypto exchanges, they are noobs wainting to be fleeced


oh yeah, exit scams be everywhere in the crypto world.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone misunderstood. Disappearing with your money was the NFT. Ta-da.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Trust your gut if something doesn't feel right," Josh_CryptoBull said. "If there is a mistake, which happens, how it is dealt with will tell you a lot." He added that "there were multiple red flags" in Evolved Apes cryptocurrencies early on, "but 99% of us were just blinded by the art greed and the promises and the potential profits we assumed would come."

ftfy Josh.
 
Azz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This stupid crap is turning me prematurely into a cranky old man. Fine, kids, go nuts with your NFT and your DMN and smoking the dope and jazz music. Whatever.

/turns on the Glenn Miller
//adjusts onion on belt
 
neapoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wobambo: This stupid crap is turning me prematurely into a cranky old man. Fine, kids, go nuts with your NFT and your DMN and smoking the dope and jazz music. Whatever.

/turns on the Glenn Miller
//adjusts onion on belt


Yells angrily in agreement.

/turns on the Lawrence Welk show again
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
 
bobbifleckman [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
As expected, eventually.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This shiat makes about as much sense to me as crypto does.

/Not much at all, if you're wondering
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The example art in the article looks terrible, what the hell is this nonsense.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: [Fark user image 425x429]


*snort*
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Evolved Apes is described on NFT marketplace OpenSea as "a collection of 10,000 unique NFTs trapped inside a lawless land." They are "fighting for survival, only the strongest ape will prevail,"

Run by "Evil Ape"

I never knew my face would get eaten when I started investing in "Face-Eating Leopard Coin" run by someone called "I'm going to Eat Your Face" but here we are.
 
Azz
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Invalid Litter Dept: The example art in the article looks terrible, what the hell is this nonsense.


A scheme to fleece the rubes and make them think they can get rich

Just like crypto
 
Valter
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That sounds farken dumb.

*click*

That sounds farken dumb.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Cafe Threads: [Fark user image 425x429]

*snort*


Was Robin Williams alive when NFTs were a thing??
Or did he say it about something else and someone inserted NFTs instead?
 
Me so thorny
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: common sense is an oxymoron: Cafe Threads: [Fark user image 425x429]

*snort*

Was Robin Williams alive when NFTs were a thing??
Or did he say it about something else and someone inserted NFTs instead?


The real RW quote was about cocaine.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Azz: Invalid Litter Dept: The example art in the article looks terrible, what the hell is this nonsense.

A scheme to fleece the rubes and make them think they can get rich

Just like crypto


I get that part, it's just that usually in a con there is some razzle to the scheme as bait.  Those pictures look like a sixth grade kid found some old garbage pail kids and started doodling.

The more I learn the less I know.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
NFT looked like a scam from the start and nothing I've seen since has changed my mind.
 
Bread314
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: [Fark user image 425x429]


Ehereum was still just an idea when Robin Williams died   Robin Williams said so many amazing, funny, inspiring things, Why give him credit for something boring?
 
Albino Squid
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TheReject: Evolved Apes is described on NFT marketplace OpenSea as "a collection of 10,000 unique NFTs trapped inside a lawless land." They are "fighting for survival, only the strongest ape will prevail,"

Run by "Evil Ape"

I never knew my face would get eaten when I started investing in "Face-Eating Leopard Coin" run by someone called "I'm going to Eat Your Face" but here we are.


Coincidentally, I own the completely unique NFT of the Leopard's Eating Your Face meme! One of a kind! Own an enduring cultural artifact all to yourself!

I'll sell you one for $10k, or three for $20k. Best value!
 
