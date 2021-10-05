 Skip to content
 
(Some Guy)   Yellowstone Dumbass League™ Championship Series kicks into high gear and it's Boiling Hot Springs 1, Tourists 0   (nationalparkstraveler.org) divider line
66
    Yellowstone National Park, Old Faithful Geyser, 20-year-old, Geyser, Geothermal areas of Yellowstone, young Washington woman, hot spring, 19-year-old woman  
•       •       •

66 Comments     (+0 »)
Xanadone [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So subby thinks the woman's a dumbass because she couldn't stand by and watch her dog boil to death?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Xanadone: So subby thinks the woman's a dumbass because she couldn't stand by and watch her dog boil to death?


I would do the same for my dog....but then, my dog would've been on a leash, or safely locked in the car, and the stupid accident would never have happened.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sounds like poor animal control. Of course the dumbasses will sue the park.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This sounds like a legitimate tragedy rather than the typical dumbass story.
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xanadone: So subby thinks the woman's a dumbass because she couldn't stand by and watch her dog boil to death?


Yes, and she was. An incredibly lucky dumbass, but a dumbass nonetheless.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Breeze: Xanadone: So subby thinks the woman's a dumbass because she couldn't stand by and watch her dog boil to death?

Yes, and she was. An incredibly lucky dumbass, but a dumbass nonetheless.


I wouldn't call her lucky. She's got burns from the neck down. Most likely a significant portion 3rd degree. Second degree hurts like no one's business. She's in for a very rough time if she even survives.
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great, now there will be a dead girl as well as a dead dog
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old Yellerstone?
 
Birnone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If your dog runs away from you at first opportunity, you are not meant to own a dog. If your dog won't stop and come back to you on command, you are not meant to own a dog. If you can't own the dog then the dog will own you. That's to say nothing about the stupidity of not being aware of your surroundings in a time when detailed information on these locations is available to anyone who cares to look.
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oblig

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xanadone: So subby thinks the woman's a dumbass because she couldn't stand by and watch her dog boil to death?


Yep. She's a dumbass. What's your take?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How did the dog survive after jumping in if she got burnt just by trying to pull it out?
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xanadone: So subby thinks the woman's a dumbass because she couldn't stand by and watch her dog boil to death?


Yeah, my first thought on reading the story was "Fark you, subby"
 
woodjf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Birnone: If your dog runs away from you at first opportunity, you are not meant to own a dog. If your dog won't stop and come back to you on command, you are not meant to own a dog. If you can't own the dog then the dog will own you. That's to say nothing about the stupidity of not being aware of your surroundings in a time when detailed information on these locations is available to anyone who cares to look.


Never owned a dog eh?
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xanadone: So subby thinks the woman's a dumbass because she couldn't stand by and watch her dog boil to death?


Is it sad? Yes
It's also still someone jumping into near boiling water for a dog, I love my pets to death but I'm not doing that. Also gets dumbass for not having it in on a leash.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
she took her dog to a location literally known worldwide for pools of boiling water.
and then let it run into one of them b/c it wasnt secured.

100% dumbass.
 
ladyfortuna
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't even take dogs to most national parks, I thought Yellowstone was one of those.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xanadone: So subby thinks the woman's a dumbass because she couldn't stand by and watch her dog boil to death?


Yeah, subby's a moron and a sadistic piece of shiat.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
to further clarify.

my family took a dog to yellowstone when i was a kid.  you could have launched that farking dog to space using the harness it was wearing.  with a leash my dad kept tied to his belt not in his hand.  i remember him testing beforehand to make sure he could lift the dog completely in the air by the leash/harness just in case this specific event happened.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Albert911emt: Xanadone: So subby thinks the woman's a dumbass because she couldn't stand by and watch her dog boil to death?

I would do the same for my dog....but then, my dog would've been on a leash, or safely locked in the car, and the stupid accident would never have happened.


Yeah, mine too. Except that dogs don't always do what they're supposed to. The other day, I walked out if the house, pivoting and closing the door kind if around me as I walked out, and my stepson's boxer still managed to somehow shoot the gap.

But yeah, it's probably the only time a dog has escaped a car, ever...
 
rummonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know if I would go so far as to label her as a dumbass, but this was definitely piss poor Animal Control. Yellowstone is not your local city park where you can let your dog roam free within its confines. Mountain lions can and have eaten people's pets. When they say a gently boiling hot spring that's in relation to a freaking volcano.

If this was just a couple of Instagram dumbasses trying to jump into a hot spring for views and likes then I would call them dumb ass. This is just tragic poor Animal Control.

Learn about where you are traveling people, Yellowstone is one of the best examples of a park that can and will eat you alive if you don't pay attention.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size

c8.alamy.comView Full Size


It's plainly marked as motherfarking dangerous. Not for pets. Do your fur friend a favor and don't take them on a narrow path over boiling water, dumbass.
 
neapoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xanadone: So subby thinks the woman's a dumbass because she couldn't stand by and watch her dog boil to death?


I mean.... Are you saying she ISNT a dumbass?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xanadone: So subby thinks the woman's a dumbass because she couldn't stand by and watch her dog boil to death?


If she didn't want her dog boiled why did she take it for a walk over a giant pot of soup?
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: Xanadone: So subby thinks the woman's a dumbass because she couldn't stand by and watch her dog boil to death?

Yeah, subby's a moron and a sadistic piece of shiat.


Fark that.

Let's make a list if things this lady would get over:

1. Her dog's death

Things she won't get over:

1. 2nd and 3rd degree burns over most of her body.
2. Her own death.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xanadone: So subby thinks the woman's a dumbass because she couldn't stand by and watch her dog boil to death?


Yes. Stupid question.

That's like saying "If your dog jumps in a volcano are you gonna stand by and watch the lava eat it or are you gonna jump in the lava with it?"

Uhhhhh bye dog.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: [i.redd.it image 850x858]
[c8.alamy.com image 850x1364]

It's plainly marked as motherfarking dangerous. Not for pets. Do your fur friend a favor and don't take them on a narrow path over boiling water, dumbass.


The dog should've read that before jumping in.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NINEv2: Xanadone: So subby thinks the woman's a dumbass because she couldn't stand by and watch her dog boil to death?
Yep. She's a dumbass. What's your take?


In a month, she's going to be a dead dumbass.
And how dumb is that dog that it jumped out of the car and ran right into a sulfur spring?
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oooh Ooooh Ooooh. New conspiracy time. Hey Covidiots, bathing in a hot sulfur pit gives you complete immunity from all virus. Spread the word.

Muwahahahahahahaha
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Xanadone: So subby thinks the woman's a dumbass because she couldn't stand by and watch her dog boil to death?

Yes. Stupid question.

That's like saying "If your dog jumps in a volcano are you gonna stand by and watch the lava eat it or are you gonna jump in the lava with it?"

Uhhhhh bye dog.


In a volcano there's no chance of survival if you jump in.

In a hot spring. Maybe yes.

It's risk vs reward.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Birnone: If your dog runs away from you at first opportunity, you are not meant to own a dog. If your dog won't stop and come back to you on command, you are not meant to own a dog. If you can't own the dog then the dog will own you. That's to say nothing about the stupidity of not being aware of your surroundings in a time when detailed information on these locations is available to anyone who cares to look.


I take it you've never owned a beagle.
 
0z79
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: Albert911emt: Xanadone: So subby thinks the woman's a dumbass because she couldn't stand by and watch her dog boil to death?

I would do the same for my dog....but then, my dog would've been on a leash, or safely locked in the car, and the stupid accident would never have happened.

Yeah, mine too. Except that dogs don't always do what they're supposed to. The other day, I walked out if the house, pivoting and closing the door kind if around me as I walked out, and my stepson's boxer still managed to somehow shoot the gap.

But yeah, it's probably the only time a dog has escaped a car, ever...


I've added a kind of sidestep to that same maneuver, where I can block with the side of my foot. Kinda feel bad when kitty bounces off, but also kinda funny, not gonna lie.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: thealgorerhythm: [i.redd.it image 850x858]
[c8.alamy.com image 850x1364]

It's plainly marked as motherfarking dangerous. Not for pets. Do your fur friend a favor and don't take them on a narrow path over boiling water, dumbass.

The dog should've read that before jumping in.


The dog can't, but she could and made a bad choice. Oops.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Well done!
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Zeroth Law: jaivirtualcard: thealgorerhythm: [i.redd.it image 850x858]
[c8.alamy.com image 850x1364]

It's plainly marked as motherfarking dangerous. Not for pets. Do your fur friend a favor and don't take them on a narrow path over boiling water, dumbass.

The dog should've read that before jumping in.

The dog can't, but she could and made a bad choice. Oops.


I was kidding
 
scanman61
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [i.redd.it image 850x858]
[c8.alamy.com image 850x1364]

It's plainly marked as motherfarking dangerous. Not for pets. Do your fur friend a favor and don't take them on a narrow path over boiling water, dumbass.


They didn't.  This is Maiden's Grave Spring

thumbs.dreamstime.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I won't even take children into thermal areas until they're at least 10.  3 is way too risky.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Sounds like poor animal control. Of course the dumbasses will sue the park.


We need to permanently close all the national parks, for safety reasons, to the general public.  Only credentialed scientists with the permission of the government should enter.  Or VERY RARELY some VR documentarian, with government escorts, so that some VR media can be made for the masses in the domed cities.  For safety, and so that people cannot sue the rest of us for their own stupidity.  We all own the parks, so when stupid people sue the rest of us, they are saying it is too dangerous to be open.
 
Theeng
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Also stop putting shiat in the hot springs you farking assholes.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: How did the dog survive after jumping in if she got burnt just by trying to pull it out?


Dad just isn't ready to tell her the dog is dead yet.
 
mrspeacock [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Xanadone: So subby thinks the woman's a dumbass because she couldn't stand by and watch her dog boil to death?


Yes.  I do.

Realize the danger.  Keep your dog safe.  Once it is being burned to death, a rescue attempt means you have to be helicoptered around in excruciating pain.

So glad she'll suffer issues the rest of her life because she is an irresponsible pet owner.

/Yes the neighborhood dogs all roam free and crap in my yard.  Why do you ask?
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ruff!
 
One Size Fits Some
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Jake Havechek: Sounds like poor animal control. Of course the dumbasses will sue the park.

We need to permanently close all the national parks, for safety reasons, to the general public.  Only credentialed scientists with the permission of the government should enter.  Or VERY RARELY some VR documentarian, with government escorts, so that some VR media can be made for the masses in the domed cities.  For safety, and so that people cannot sue the rest of us for their own stupidity.  We all own the parks, so when stupid people sue the rest of us, they are saying it is too dangerous to be open.


Map them all out in 4k VR, then bomb them to hell: no one else gets hurt, no one else can hurt the park. It's a win-win!
 
0z79
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: NINEv2: Xanadone: So subby thinks the woman's a dumbass because she couldn't stand by and watch her dog boil to death?
Yep. She's a dumbass. What's your take?

In a month, she's going to be a dead dumbass.
And how dumb is that dog that it jumped out of the car and ran right into a sulfur spring?


From the dog's perspective, it's no different than jumping into a swimming pool or a river, or lake. Dunno if you've ever had a lab or any other water dog, but they bolt for the first body of refreshing-looking water they see. They run and jump so fast that they wouldn't know they've messed up until they actually make contact with the water.

It's basically the main reason why they don't want you bringing your dog into Yellowstone.. or many other state parks. My dad took our border collie on a walk up a trail years ago, was warned to put her on a leash (this was the 80s).. sure enough, she saw a bird and took off after it... screamed once on the way down and that was it, had a heart attack before hitting the ground.
 
knowsomething
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Yellowstone is the last place I'd want to take my floofs. The park is as close as the Universe/Darwin is going to get to easily kill you. Walking on an dormant volcano with thin soils, hot springs, wolves, bears, bison and Rock Mnt spotted fever bearing ticks at 7-10 k feet is not a city dweller's playground. It is breath-taking gorgeous. Treat it with respect. And for peet's sake leave it the way you found it.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
In Yellowstone near Old Faithful, it seems like every hundred feet or so the ground is steaming. Water is boiling everywhere. Yet, this is the third person this year who has gone off the Yellowstone Park boardwalks. You're told several times a minute, it seems, to stay on the farking boardwalks, and you're admonished to keep a close leash on your dogs.  Yet, we saw several footprints from apparently 6 months prior. The ground is like yellow crusty Styrofoam with bubbling mud just below the surface. Footprints don't fill in like a fingerprint in dough. It's obvious the amount of care you need to take both for yourself and the land itself.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


We disagreed among our family whether these were from someone who ignored the warnings to stay on the boardwalk or were from a large animal like a bear.
 
Slypork
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: Well done!


Your dog wants to be steak?
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Wow. I know this is fark but what a bunch of condescending judgmental assholes.
 
