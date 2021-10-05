 Skip to content
 
(Yahoo) Your spouse or domestic partner is unvaccinated? Get ready to pay more for health insurance
31
Sawdust and Mildew
‘’ 9 hours ago  
As it should be.
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Farking good.
 
Giant Clown Shoe
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Giant Clown Shoe
‘’ 6 hours ago  

WickerNipple
‘’ 5 hours ago  
These are people who will pay money to a forger to avoid a free shot.
 
Kuta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Medicare for All now.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like insurance fraud or malfeasance of some kind. Where is the actuarial data to support the increase and the amount? Why would somebody have to pay more in insurance if they had a spouse who was vaccinated naturally? Their cost to the system is the same or less than somebody vaccinated with a shot.
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My ex is unvaxed because she's a moron.  Good thing I divorced her 15 years ago.  It saved me the trouble of divorcing her 15 years later.
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benjimin_Dover: Sounds like insurance fraud or malfeasance of some kind. Where is the actuarial data to support the increase and the amount? Why would somebody have to pay more in insurance if they had a spouse who was vaccinated naturally? Their cost to the system is the same or less than somebody vaccinated with a shot.


Describe this "vaccinated naturally" that you speak of
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next up: Paying more if your partner doesn't adequately treat their diabetes, doesn't do their mammograms, doesn't lose weight, doesn't refill their statin.  Then paying more for anything that increases their risk of needing medical care.  Then we're back to "pre-existing conditions" and the ACA is dead.

/It's covid now, but let this be a thing, and next they're coming for the fatties.
//DOOOOOOOOOOm
 
oldtaku
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Official Fark Cajun: Benjimin_Dover: Sounds like insurance fraud or malfeasance of some kind. Where is the actuarial data to support the increase and the amount? Why would somebody have to pay more in insurance if they had a spouse who was vaccinated naturally? Their cost to the system is the same or less than somebody vaccinated with a shot.

Describe this "vaccinated naturally" that you speak of


'vaccinated naturally' is anti-vaxxer for 'I was stupid and didn't get vaccinated and caught covid but unfortunately didn't die, so now God has vaccinated me.'    Yes, they actually describe surviving COVID-19 as 'God's vaccination'.  Like those morons who hold measles parties.
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldtaku: The Official Fark Cajun: Benjimin_Dover: Sounds like insurance fraud or malfeasance of some kind. Where is the actuarial data to support the increase and the amount? Why would somebody have to pay more in insurance if they had a spouse who was vaccinated naturally? Their cost to the system is the same or less than somebody vaccinated with a shot.

Describe this "vaccinated naturally" that you speak of

'vaccinated naturally' is anti-vaxxer for 'I was stupid and didn't get vaccinated and caught covid but unfortunately didn't die, so now God has vaccinated me.'    Yes, they actually describe surviving COVID-19 as 'God's vaccination'.  Like those morons who hold measles parties.


I figured as much...just wanted to see if he would out himself as a moron.
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Official Fark Cajun: Describe this "vaccinated naturally" that you speak of


They were exposed to plenty of spike protein, the one the vaccine targets, by having covid which has the same/similar spike protein.  It's not 100% (neither is the vaccine), but it's actually fairly good for a decent time.  Still, not as good as the vaccine series, but pretty good.
 
oldtaku
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alex10294: Next up: Paying more if your partner doesn't adequately treat their diabetes, doesn't do their mammograms, doesn't lose weight, doesn't refill their statin.  Then paying more for anything that increases their risk of needing medical care.  Then we're back to "pre-existing conditions" and the ACA is dead.
/It's covid now, but let this be a thing, and next they're coming for the fatties.
//DOOOOOOOOOOm


There aren't free, universally available cures for those conditions. There is for COVID-19 (in this case).  And your partner not treating their diabetes isn't going to put you in the ICU.

There may actually be a slippery slope here, but putting the screws on any wilfuilly stupid unvaccinated f#@$s and anyone near them is entirely reasonable.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How the fark do they know you're cohabitation with somebody?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: How the fark do they know you're cohabitation with somebody?


By hanging a sock on the door knob.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What spouse?
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benjimin_Dover: Sounds like insurance fraud or malfeasance of some kind. Where is the actuarial data to support the increase and the amount? Why would somebody have to pay more in insurance if they had a spouse who was vaccinated naturally? Their cost to the system is the same or less than somebody vaccinated with a shot.


There is no such thing as "vaccinated naturally", lying liar.
People who are vaccinated don't get COVID as much. If they do it's less severe, and they don't clog up.the ICUs with expensive stays and treatments.
This is a disease which has killed more than a million Americans and is on track to kill many more. OF COURSE the insurance companies want people vaccinated so the don't have to pay out as much.
JFC.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alex10294: The Official Fark Cajun: Describe this "vaccinated naturally" that you speak of

They were exposed to plenty of spike protein, the one the vaccine targets, by having covid which has the same/similar spike protein.  It's not 100% (neither is the vaccine), but it's actually fairly good for a decent time.  Still, not as good as the vaccine series, but pretty good.


Doesn't last nearly as long. Isn't nearly as good. Much less predictable.
 
dark brew
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Listen, when I'm in charge, I'm forcing needles into arms.  Ages 12+ all getting the so called jab, except for the very few who would die of anaphylaxis.

But since that's too hardcore for a small segment of our population, this is the way it should be.  Make things so miserable for non-vaxxers that it forces them to comply.  Vaccination cards or negative test within 2 days in order to do anything in public.....movies, restaurants, sporting events, air shows, flea markets...even grocery stores.  Anything outside of your house, you're either vaccinated or recently tested negative.  All businesses who offer insurance have to charge 100% more for unvaccinated employees and families.  I'm sick of selfish assholes being on top.  Shun them like they need to be shunned.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Benjimin_Dover: Sounds like insurance fraud or malfeasance of some kind. Where is the actuarial data to support the increase and the amount? Why would somebody have to pay more in insurance if they had a spouse who was vaccinated naturally? Their cost to the system is the same or less than somebody vaccinated with a shot.


Unfortunately there is quite a bit of episode expense data at this point. But also you are increasing by some amount the likelihood of other cases in the insured population.

Beyond that are there enough of these dumbasses to overwhelm facilities and drive people with other conditions into higher acuity
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

alex10294: Next up: Paying more if your partner doesn't adequately treat their diabetes, doesn't do their mammograms, doesn't lose weight, doesn't refill their statin.  Then paying more for anything that increases their risk of needing medical care.  Then we're back to "pre-existing conditions" and the ACA is dead.

/It's covid now, but let this be a thing, and next they're coming for the fatties.
//DOOOOOOOOOOm


Those are already tracked risk factors. Yes you are absolutely more expensive with those conditions
 
whatisaidwas
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

The Official Fark Cajun: Benjimin_Dover: Sounds like insurance fraud or malfeasance of some kind. Where is the actuarial data to support the increase and the amount? Why would somebody have to pay more in insurance if they had a spouse who was vaccinated naturally? Their cost to the system is the same or less than somebody vaccinated with a shot.

Describe this "vaccinated naturally" that you speak of


It has ways to try to shut that whole thing down.
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

waxbeans: How the fark do they know you're cohabitation with somebody?


Because getting your spouse/significant other/whatever on your insurance plan involves TELLING the insurer about that person.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

alex10294: The Official Fark Cajun: Describe this "vaccinated naturally" that you speak of

They were exposed to plenty of spike protein, the one the vaccine targets, by having covid which has the same/similar spike protein.  It's not 100% (neither is the vaccine), but it's actually fairly good for a decent time.  Still, not as good as the vaccine series, but pretty good.


Gordon Bennett
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Benjimin_Dover: Sounds like insurance fraud or malfeasance of some kind. Where is the actuarial data to support the increase and the amount? Why would somebody have to pay more in insurance if they had a spouse who was vaccinated naturally? Their cost to the system is the same or less than somebody vaccinated with a shot.


I assume that 'vaccinated naturally' is your ham-fisted attempt to describe natural immunity in those who have been infected and recovered from the virus.

The CDC recommends that those people should be vaccinated as we don't yet know how long natural immunity lasts and to be protected from COVID variants. Your claim rests on the assumption that surviving an infection and not getting the vaccine offers the same protection as having the vaccine, and that simply isn't true.
 
woodjf
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

waxbeans: How the fark do they know you're cohabitation with somebody?


If you want insurance they'll ask and if you lie and they find out and they will if you have Id filed taxes anything government related.
 
wademh
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Kuta: Medicare for All now.


... for all vaccinated.
 
alex10294
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

oldtaku: alex10294: Next up: Paying more if your partner doesn't adequately treat their diabetes, doesn't do their mammograms, doesn't lose weight, doesn't refill their statin.  Then paying more for anything that increases their risk of needing medical care.  Then we're back to "pre-existing conditions" and the ACA is dead.
/It's covid now, but let this be a thing, and next they're coming for the fatties.
//DOOOOOOOOOOm

There aren't free, universally available cures for those conditions. There is for COVID-19 (in this case).  And your partner not treating their diabetes isn't going to put you in the ICU.

There may actually be a slippery slope here, but putting the screws on any wilfuilly stupid unvaccinated f#@$s and anyone near them is entirely reasonable.


Sure there is, for most. Many, if not most, diseases nowadays come from eating too much ( not eating too much is free), not exercising (excercising is free), not doing  your preventative visits for mammograms and the like (ACA makes all prevention screenings free for all insured people, which is who we're talking about), and drinking/drugs/smoking (which cost you money, so not doing that is better than free).  Having a fat, inactive spouse also increases your employers risk of having a bill to pay.  People with poor medical compliance go to the ICU all the time, or end up with a 500k cancer bill that could have been avoided with a 'free' screening.

/Doooooom.
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Mixed marriages never work. Get a divorce.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

alex10294: Next up: Paying more if your partner doesn't adequately treat their diabetes, doesn't do their mammograms, doesn't lose weight, doesn't refill their statin.  Then paying more for anything that increases their risk of needing medical care.  Then we're back to "pre-existing conditions" and the ACA is dead.

/It's covid now, but let this be a thing, and next they're coming for the fatties.
//DOOOOOOOOOOm


There is a financial consequence for people wrecking their health. I'm not talking about people getting sick, we all get sick. I'm talking about people with heart problems that still smoke, people who eat a bunch of donuts then inject insulin, people who weigh over 400 pounds and still eat sugary/fatty foods and high GI carbs.
If they choose to do so, then they and theirs should carry the cost, not other people who ARE trying to take care of themselves.
 
