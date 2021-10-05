 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Congratulations to the one person who can now afford to buy a starter home in San Francisco   (cnn.com) divider line
9
    More: Spiffy, Monday night, Lottery, grocery store, US lottery history, Lotteries in the United States, 1, CNN's Carma Hassan, Grocery store  
•       •       •

731 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Oct 2021 at 11:12 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
hey come on, i can't explain how any of those farkers got rich

i installed adblock like twenty years ago and never looked back

it ain't my fault you all are entranced when someone says they found one weird trick and doctors hate him
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I also extend congratulions to Elon Musk, or did you mean Zuckerberg?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Well, better in San Francisco than elsewhere in Northern California, where a "starter" home takes on a different meaning.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Or possibly pay for an ER visit
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Good luck getting to it through all the 100+ feet of feces covering the entire city.
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Why would they move to SF when they're already in Morro Bay?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: Good luck getting to it through all the 100+ feet of feces covering the entire city.


That's not fair. The torrential flood of urine throughout the city melts most of it away, forming a thick biohazardous fluid that mainly seeps down into the underground Muni stations. Above ground it's mainly diseased discarded needles and vomit that you need to concern yourself with.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Maybe not buy a starter home, but at least they've got a good portion of their down payment started.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Jeff Bezos or his ex?
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.