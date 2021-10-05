 Skip to content
(SoraNews24)   It's a shed. I know, because I have two of them   (soranews24.com) divider line
Cewley [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Thanks for the post, Mr Jackson!
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
But what about your bloody music?
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And are you still intending to purchase this second shed?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not as heavy as I was expecting
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did you write the symphony in the shed?
 
MBooda
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Waiting for the man with three buttocks.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

MBooda: Waiting for the man with three buttocks.


th.bing.comView Full Size

Working on it.
 
MBooda
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The Prisoner - Episode 17 - Fall Out (with Commentary).avi
Youtube 0VsoAZWsPXY
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I've lived in some weird, small, crummy places, including a series of hostels, but the one thing I cannot deal with is not knowing when and where I'm going to be able to poop and shower.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Three Three Three butted goat!
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

gonegirl: poop and shower.


At the same time?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
$35,000 for a shed.
 
Make More Hinjews
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Good ol' Subby "Two-Sheds" McGreenlight.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
$32K for a trailer with a window and some paneling. I paid $3400 for my 10' enclosed I should add a patio door and a futon to it and see if I can triple my money.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
A width-wise bed???

Sooo... only available for 5' and under people.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Something something something Top Gear did it better 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: gonegirl: poop and shower.

At the same time?


Is there any other way to do it?
 
Make More Hinjews
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Btw, is it just me, or are disruptive "new-idea" CEOs a lot older and balder in Japan??

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The person who invented those is a genius, they look cheaper to build than a trailer camper as they're just tiny living rooms on a trailer, no need for plumbing and I'm not sure they have electricity either. Despite that they seem to sell for similar or higher prices.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's probably more aerodynamic to tow a drag chute.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Every day I love japan a little more.
 
Juc
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
some of the ice fishing shacks can get pretty pimped out.
 
MBooda
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Make More Hinjews: Btw, is it just me, or are disruptive "new-idea" CEOs a lot older and balder in Japan??

[Fark user image 508x336]


They're only disruptive on crowded trains when schoolgirls are present.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Weird how people living in a micro shed always seem to have lots of space for knickknacks hanging on the walls and adorning shelves and tables. And none of that crap goes flying around every time the place is getting towed.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Monocultured: Every day I love japan a little more.


Don't be fooled they've been using wackiness and whimsy to distract people from their extensive war crimes history. Poor Germany has been apologizing for generations meanwhile Japan is all like 'Nanking? Nope, never heard of it. Hey have you seen our giant robots that fart confetti?".
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Where do you poop?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Find a nice used little Airstream. It comes with a shower and toilet.
 
MBooda
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: Where do you poop?


Out of my anus. How about you?
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Hell, I have a shed that's inside another shed.

Brian learns about sheds - Family Guy Scene (Season 17, Episode 2)
Youtube 20B0A4sFRo4


She-e-e-e-e-e-eds.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: Where do you poop?


Bucket and chuck it, I guess.
 
Northern
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Not as heavy as I was expecting


Wait until you see the leaded/slate roof, full slab concrete, solid oak post and beam 12' x 6' mansion weight.  Even comes with Pella architectural series windows and granite counter top and a cherry cabinet.  Italian slate tile floor.
$1.2 million for model tested.
Totes better than a real home, little old lady drove it to the corner store once a week.  Creampuff.
Requires 5 ton dump, heavy crane, or tractor trailer rig to move.  CDL license required for purchase.
 
tonguedepressor
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yeah, a shed has a wide door even if its a sliding one.
 
jtown
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: NathanAllen: Where do you poop?

Bucket and chuck it, I guess.


You joke but it fits on a standard 5 gallon bucket.

Fark user imageView Full Size



There's also the Bumper Dumper.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Or the Tire Seat.

Fark user imageView Full Size


There's really a whole industry serving this market.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

MBooda: NathanAllen: Where do you poop?

Out of my anus. How about you?


Depends.
 
nytmare
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Those huge glass panels won't last past the first pothole.
 
Qatmandu
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
i_hate_your_god
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

gonegirl: I've lived in some weird, small, crummy places, including a series of hostels, but the one thing I cannot deal with is not knowing when and where I'm going to be able to poop and shower.


I picked up a new Tab 320S camper for $15.9 as it was end of model year.  It has the shower, toilet, heat and a/c, fridge, stove top, tv, and holding tanks and such.  I pull it with a Frontier easily as it's less that 2000 lbs.  I could live out of it easily if Axle wasn't a huge floor decoration and the biatch cat wasn't so insane.  Drawback other than it is small is that it gets attention.  Someone always walks up to talk at a fuel stop and wants to look at it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Obligatory.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
