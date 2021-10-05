 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(LAD Bible)   Once you've forced your way into a closed swimming pool and broken both your legs the only thing left is to sue the pool owner for not putting up a better fence   (ladbible.com) divider line
19
    More: Dumbass, Swimming pool, St George's Hospital, Claire Vickers, Human leg, Camberley, police action, legal action, Frimley  
•       •       •

547 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Oct 2021 at 5:50 PM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great way to teach your children and grandchildren how not to be responsible for your actions. The two of them break into an amusement park and start behaving like children. You were not children but drunk adults breaking the law.

I hope the amusement park countersues and they lose everything they got.

/fark them.
/I don't care if they experience pain the rest of their lives
///keep having nightmares, daily, you both deserve it
 
mgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of a neighbor.  Relatively new house (about a year old) in a neighborhood of 20 year old homes.  It's a walk out on a hillside..  So you enter the upper floor, can walk out the basement floor.

Some guy breaks into the place when they're out, of course sets off the alarm and the police are called.  Police show up sirens on, so what does the guy do?  He removes the locking bar on the door, removes two boards blocking the sliding glass door to the upper deck.  Runs out, and umm, whoops.. there is no deck.. breaks both legs and is arrested for breaking and entering, as well as burglary.

3 months later, the owners (and their insurance) get sued because of the 'unsafe' condition caused the guy to break his legs.  Once they showed the Jury how the back door was locked with a bar, have two strips of wood across it and both knee and waste height.. and how the guy BROKE INTO THEIR HOME.  The guy and his lawyer were laughed out of court.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Moose out front should have told them!
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
These guys have that socialist health care, so they're not suing to try to cover medical bills but just as an attempt to get rich I guess. Amusement park ought to press charges for the trespass.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The park should hire a lawyer for the employee(s) who found them in the morning. Finding the two horribly injured people must have caused this person emotional distress and PTSD. They'll need to sue the two drunk farkers to pay for counseling to deal with a fear of pools that leaves them unable to work.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
FA

FO

FU
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
yeah

/no
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Won't they feel foolish when the judge tells them that neither plaintiff have a leg to stand on.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Disturbed by the lack of empathy in this thread.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i hope all of their grandkids visit them and trip going in the front door
and then sue them for not having proper signage....hell, throw in the kids too.
 
Tenga
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Lucky for him he didn't go "Krauthimer" style.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This is the stereotypical conservative example of why we need "tort reform".  Or, in this case, why the UK does.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The pool owner should countersue for damages, and press charges in criminal court.
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Why do I get the distinct feeling that this "lawsuit" is a publicity stunt by Lad Bible to get clicks and views?
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
We've gone from "just being glad you didn't get shot while doing it" to "suing for injuries you inflicted on yourself while doing something stupid" in no-time flat...
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Geotpf: This is the stereotypical conservative example of why we need "tort reform".  Or, in this case, why the UK does.


Every time I hear "tort reform" I'm transported back to high school civics. My teacher was a retired lawyer that taught civics as pretty much a hobby.
 
jtown
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
farking chavs.  They may be old but they haven't grown up.
 
Pert
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
46 year old grandmother and mother of 5...

Yeah...

Your life is paved with good decisions... why doesn't someone else pay for this deliberate criminal action you undertook.
 
Almea Tarrant
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
46 year old mother of 5 and grandmother goes on 4 hour bender with "friend", commits B&E and rampant stupidity leading to serious injury, sues to prove beyond a shadow of a doubt she's trash.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.