 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(My Northwest)   Eating a cheap bag of Dick's: Seattle burger chain shares how they pay workers a starting wage of $19/hour, with full benefits, on a menu completely under $5   (mynorthwest.com) divider line
45
    More: Spiffy, Minimum wage, Employment, Wage, Dick's Drive, business owners, Last week, pay cut, couple weeks  
•       •       •

728 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 05 Oct 2021 at 5:35 PM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



45 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA - Dick's President and granddaughter of the founder, on other business owners asking for advice on how to offer employees the benefits that Dick's offers:

"I give them the same advice my grandfather had when he was starting the business," Donovan recounted. "A business, first step, is it has to make a profit. The next step is to invest in your employees. They'll take better care of your customers, which will help you earn more profit. When they move on from your business and do other things, they're evangelists for your company and that helps you make more profit."

Fark user imageView Full Size



/subby
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Other business owners when asked to comment on why they hadn't tried the same strategy in relation to their employees in order to improve worker productivity stated collectively: "We don't wanna!" then started dry humping a large brown bag filled with money that had a dollar sign painted on it.
 
fat boy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Don't ask where they source the "special sauce" from.
 
your cats butt
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I understand that they are pretty good burgers.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
$19/hr? I should support this company more.

Note to self: eat more Dick's.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Volume?

First CityWide Change Bank 2 - Saturday Night Live
Youtube KodqIPMbyUg
 
jim32rr
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

fat boy: Don't ask where they source the "special sauce" from.


Subby's Mom, duh
 
genner
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I just wanted to know how I could support them and they told me to eat a bag of dicks.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I haven't been to a Dick's since I moved out of Capital Hill in 2015. Every time I went there, though, they were at least pretty busy, including at 11 PM on a weekday.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Pretty similar to In n Out
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Taking care of employees? That sounds dangerously close to socialism
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
How is the owner supposed to afford two vacation homes on that?
  
tricycleracer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Dick's is the place where the cool hang out
The swass like to play, and the rich flaunt clout
 
farkingbubbler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Not as cheap:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So, it works? Who would have known!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

your cats butt: I understand that they are pretty good burgers.


Like pretty much every "legendary" burger joint, it's OK but not worth traveling for. It's more about the tradition/history/vibe/whatever. IMO.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"How does Dick's Drive-In pay workers $19 an hour with a menu completely under $5?"

I'm gunna guess because they're a privately owned company so they're not beholden to shareholders.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I remember Dick's from the highway in Spokane when I was a kid. Between it and the Milk Bottle, and the Christmas when I got an original Gameboy, they're among the few happy memories of my childhood.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: So, it works? Who would have known!

[Fark user image image 425x330]


Nothing like reading an article from the paper about a hardware store owner struggling to hire checkout clerks, and the owner whines about how "government handouts" are making people too lazy for his generous $11.50/hour.
 
freetomato
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I have never worked fast food, but I waited tables off and on for years. It's hard work to do well, not to mention the side work. Some customers don't appreciate it until they are on the receiving end of bad service.   I see older adults working  fast food here in Georgia. 60 years ago those people might've worked in a mill or a factory. Now they have fast food or Walmart. Not everyone is meant to be a degreed white collar professional. They shouldn't be destitute if they're working.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
McDonald's and Co. pay living wages in other countries where they are required to and the food still costs the same
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: "How does Dick's Drive-In pay workers $19 an hour with a menu completely under $5?"

I'm gunna guess because they're a privately owned company so they're not beholden to shareholders.


Then how does CostCo pay employees well and give full benefits, while being beholden to shareholders?
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Because that's not beef in their burgers?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

freetomato: They shouldn't be destitute if they're working.


That's the absurdity.  Workers selling things they themselves cannot afford to buy.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
But I've been assured by the financial advisors on CNBC and Wall Street Journal editorial page that if fast food places did this the cost of a hamburger would be $15.

Is this not true?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: If the clown, that red headed minx, and whatever an Arb is, didn't spend so much money overwhelming children's television programming with expensive ads, they too could pay their staff $19/hour

Also, BurgerWars might end up being more than a video game.

[Fark user image image 425x566]


But it's a great video game

fc04.deviantart.comView Full Size
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Judging by the quote from the former employee, sounds like they only hire motivated people - not any Tom, Dick and Harry.

On a side note, one of my favorite restaurants in Richmond cost me $25 for a run-of-the-mill "Lumberjack Special" breakfast plus a soda. The "Special" went from $9.99 to $16.99. Could have gone to Waffle House for half the price and twice the enterainment.
 
freetomato
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: ReapTheChaos: "How does Dick's Drive-In pay workers $19 an hour with a menu completely under $5?"

I'm gunna guess because they're a privately owned company so they're not beholden to shareholders.

Then how does CostCo pay employees well and give full benefits, while being beholden to shareholders?


Because Costco welcomes and loves you.
 
your cats butt
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Thunderboy: your cats butt: I understand that they are pretty good burgers.

Like pretty much every "legendary" burger joint, it's OK but not worth traveling for. It's more about the tradition/history/vibe/whatever. IMO.


About what I figured. I was gonna check it out when we go visit some friends up there. At least to offer support.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

freetomato: DarkSoulNoHope: ReapTheChaos: "How does Dick's Drive-In pay workers $19 an hour with a menu completely under $5?"

I'm gunna guess because they're a privately owned company so they're not beholden to shareholders.

Then how does CostCo pay employees well and give full benefits, while being beholden to shareholders?

Because Costco welcomes and loves you.


You forgot the picture:

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: If the clown, that red headed minx, and whatever an Arb is, didn't spend so much money overwhelming children's television programming with expensive ads, they too could pay their staff $19/hour

Also, BurgerWars might end up being more than a video game.

[Fark user image 425x566]


Apparently, Arby's now has a rib sandwich. And they're taking no prisoners with their ad slogan...

'No McFib, just true rib sandwiches'

/shots fired
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: ReapTheChaos: "How does Dick's Drive-In pay workers $19 an hour with a menu completely under $5?"

I'm gunna guess because they're a privately owned company so they're not beholden to shareholders.

Then how does CostCo pay employees well and give full benefits, while being beholden to shareholders?


Using their market power to dictate prices to their suppliers.
 
Alex_Lee
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Let's see, franchises are paying for a CEO, HQ management and staff, middle-management, franchise fees, shareholders, and God knows what else - what is left over goes to the wage slaves.
🙄 Well, there's your problem.
 
freetomato
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
DarkSoulNoHope:

Meh. I didn't figure I needed it. I'm no Ben Garrison 😀

We haven't totally avoided eventual  Idiocracy; we have to get through 2022.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: DarkSoulNoHope: ReapTheChaos: "How does Dick's Drive-In pay workers $19 an hour with a menu completely under $5?"

I'm gunna guess because they're a privately owned company so they're not beholden to shareholders.

Then how does CostCo pay employees well and give full benefits, while being beholden to shareholders?

Using their market power to dictate prices to their suppliers.


Walmart does that too, but they pay extremely low compared to CostCo. So try again.
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: DarkSoulNoHope: ReapTheChaos: "How does Dick's Drive-In pay workers $19 an hour with a menu completely under $5?"

I'm gunna guess because they're a privately owned company so they're not beholden to shareholders.

Then how does CostCo pay employees well and give full benefits, while being beholden to shareholders?

Using their market power to dictate prices to their suppliers.


They also tell their shareholders that they have the option to divest (sell their stock) if they are not happy with comfortable profit margins which are very stable.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Oh man. If there was a place around me doing that, I'd change my name to Jughead. I'd eat at a place like that at least once a week to support that kind of philosophy in business.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: DarkSoulNoHope: ReapTheChaos: "How does Dick's Drive-In pay workers $19 an hour with a menu completely under $5?"

I'm gunna guess because they're a privately owned company so they're not beholden to shareholders.

Then how does CostCo pay employees well and give full benefits, while being beholden to shareholders?

Using their market power to dictate prices to their suppliers.


I thought it was because they buy excess junk for 99% of what they sell. With a few loss leaders to get the rubes to come.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: I May Be Crazy But...: DarkSoulNoHope: ReapTheChaos: "How does Dick's Drive-In pay workers $19 an hour with a menu completely under $5?"

I'm gunna guess because they're a privately owned company so they're not beholden to shareholders.

Then how does CostCo pay employees well and give full benefits, while being beholden to shareholders?

Using their market power to dictate prices to their suppliers.

Walmart does that too, but they pay extremely low compared to CostCo. So try again.


You asked how they're profitable.  That's how.  Not my problem you don't like it.

If you didn't already know that Walmart isn't a model corporate citizen, I don't think I can help you understand it.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: DarkSoulNoHope: ReapTheChaos: "How does Dick's Drive-In pay workers $19 an hour with a menu completely under $5?"

I'm gunna guess because they're a privately owned company so they're not beholden to shareholders.

Then how does CostCo pay employees well and give full benefits, while being beholden to shareholders?

Using their market power to dictate prices to their suppliers.


And you somehow don't think McDonalds or Wendy's et al. have market power over their suppliers? Or Sam's/Walmart?
 
freetomato
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ElwoodCuse: McDonald's and Co. pay living wages in other countries where they are required to and the food still costs the same


You have just reiterated one of AOC's talking points. Interesting, since I have you farkied in orange.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: DarkSoulNoHope: I May Be Crazy But...: DarkSoulNoHope: ReapTheChaos: "How does Dick's Drive-In pay workers $19 an hour with a menu completely under $5?"

I'm gunna guess because they're a privately owned company so they're not beholden to shareholders.

Then how does CostCo pay employees well and give full benefits, while being beholden to shareholders?

Using their market power to dictate prices to their suppliers.

Walmart does that too, but they pay extremely low compared to CostCo. So try again.

You asked how they're profitable.  That's how.  Not my problem you don't like it.

If you didn't already know that Walmart isn't a model corporate citizen, I don't think I can help you understand it.


That Walton Family Museum/art collection ain't gonna pay for itself...
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
how do we do it? VOLUME!
 
psykick dancehall
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: Judging by the quote from the former employee, sounds like they only hire motivated people - not any Tom, Dick and Harry.

On a side note, one of my favorite restaurants in Richmond cost me $25 for a run-of-the-mill "Lumberjack Special" breakfast plus a soda. The "Special" went from $9.99 to $16.99. Could have gone to Waffle House for half the price and twice the enterainment.


i've worked on and off for a well-regarded place in capitol hill for a while. one morning when i was scheduled for an opening i woke up early and decided to go get some food at a nearby ihop. the meal was twice the price an average customer at my job would pay, and barely passable as a well-cooked meal. i wasn't expecting anything amazing, but the price point was ridiculous. the place i work makes great food from locally-sourced ingredients and generally treats it's employees quite well. it was very eye-opening.
 
Displayed 45 of 45 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.