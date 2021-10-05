 Skip to content
(Times of Israel)   Archeologists discover 2,700-year-old toilet in Jerusalem, lid still up   (timesofisrael.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I thought back in those days they let their waste drop where it fell, like an animal in the zoo.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I should have been an archeologist. I mean a video editor and web developer doesn't produce anything either but I'd get to wear a cool hat and a whip.
 
Slypork
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Holy shiat!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Maybe it was the stone version of dick in a box.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I actually saw an old "toilet" (forgot where, some archeological site) in Greece that was also thousands of years old. However, iirc, this one was actually attached to pipes with running water so to carry away the poop. Wish I could recall the details.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"In the septic tank underneath the toilet, a number of pottery shards and animal bones were also discovered."

Those guys were eating pottery shards and bones?  No wonder they're all dead.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This also clarifies where the term "Passover" came from.  Holy men would open the stall and 'Passover' the toilet if someone had just dominated in there.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
How do you orient rolls of BC TP?

/TP BC?
 
tasteme
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: How do you orient rolls of BC TP?



You don't. People would just grab the nearest stray cat to wipe their arse with.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I've never understood the toilet seat up thing.

Just pee inna sink
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Stone Temple Pilots - Take A Load Off (Official Music Video)
Youtube L69lQB8zBJw
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
One archaeologist who only gave his name as "Eddie" was quoted as saying that the ancient "shiatter [was] full"
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I bet it was clogged too
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
All right, but apart from the sanitation, the medicine, education, wine, public order, irrigation, roads, a fresh water system, and public health, what have the Romans ever done for us?
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

UberDave: I thought back in those days they let their waste drop where it fell, like an animal in the zoo.


Did......did you really??
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
In the septic tank underneath the toilet, a number of pottery shards and animal bones were also discovered

Also a sign was found in ancient Hebrew that read, "please do not flush pottery or bones".
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mugato: I should have been an archeologist. I mean a video editor and web developer doesn't produce anything either but I'd get to wear a cool hat and a whip.


We do??   WHERE THE F*CK ARE MINE AT?!
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The Sermon on the Toilet.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in Scotland.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: How do you orient rolls of BC TP?

/TP BC?


The ancient Romans used sponges to wipe their butts with.   And they would share the sponges, too.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: I actually saw an old "toilet" (forgot where, some archeological site) in Greece that was also thousands of years old. However, iirc, this one was actually attached to pipes with running water so to carry away the poop. Wish I could recall the details.


You see them in Italy, as well.   There's a bunch of sites that still have ancient toilets.
 
bedonkadonk
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Rabbi Yossi suggested that to be rich is 'to have the toilet next to his table.'"
This is how I imagine Jabba the Hutt's modus operandi.
 
Hooker with a Penis
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: "In the septic tank underneath the toilet, a number of pottery shards and animal bones were also discovered."

Those guys were eating pottery shards and bones?  No wonder they're all dead.


Its what was served at Taco Bell in those days, menu hasn't changed much actually except now they have Baja Mt Dew
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'll bet you could make some awesome toilet wine with that.

cinemamontreal.comView Full Size
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That is one small hole

If you have the runs+gas, your house slave is gonna knife you in the morning
 
