(Yahoo)   No man can eat 50 eggs, but a bear sure can. Thanks to the woman feeding them and losing their fear of humans, the bears had to be put down. Asinine tag used since Ursinine tag absent   (yahoo.com) divider line
    Asinine, Food, Summer of Love, Hunting, highest penalty, black bears, human-wildlife conflict prevention, public safety agency, penalty  
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Feeding wild bears: $2000.

Fine for desensitizing wild bears to humans by feeding them: $60,000.

Euthanizing of wild bears due to desensitization: Priceless.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The road to hell is paved with apples, carrots, and eggs.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cull her
 
Kraig57
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
al-Mundane
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ursine
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kraig57: [Fark user image 400x180] [View Full Size image _x_]


Somebody get the lights.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$60,000? That is way too low. Make it $600,000 instead.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kraig57: [Fark user image 400x180] [View Full Size image _x_]


*Shakes egg filled fist*
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Came for Cool Hand Luke.
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ursnine!  Love it subby.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What we have here is a failure to communicate.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Malcom In the Middle - 100 Quaks
Youtube 89oSmOU_yuc
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Sheesh some people just aren't satisfied with crazy cat level status and feel the need to up their game.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Picklehead: The road to hell is paved with apples, carrots, and eggs.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bigxnyc
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Joey Chestnut can.  141 in eight minutes in fact.

Tis no man.  Tis a remorseless eating machine.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Would you feed a polar bear at your window?
Youtube idmyLFKve9I
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

bigxnyc: Joey Chestnut can.  141 in eight minutes in fact.

Tis no man.  Tis a remorseless eating machine.


Aarrgh!
/ I understood that reference
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Also: don't feed cows to alligators.

basementrejects.comView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
When your boy eats four dozen eggs every morning

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Moose out front: Kraig57: [Fark user image 400x180] [View Full Size image _x_]

*Shakes egg filled fist*


That's not egg.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
But did the bear make the cut for the fat bear competition?
 
Cultured [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: Came for Cool Hand Luke.


Car wash scene, right?
 
caffeine_addict
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
How much spare money did this lady have? Yikes
 
scanman61
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

bigxnyc: Joey Chestnut can.  141 in eight minutes in fact.

Tis no man.  Tis a remorseless eating machine.


He's not "eating" them as much as shoving them through his alimentary canal
 
LineNoise
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Replace bears with feral cats and this woman would be made for a lifetime TF subscription.
 
Breaker Breaker
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
A fed bear is a dead bear.
-This means you, stupid effing weekend renters who want to get an up close or an Instagram post for their snot-nosed kids.
-Stop smearing peanut butter on the tree.
-You killed them. You personally. The mountains aren't Disneyland.

I saw several bears that had to be killed this way over a couple summers in Lake Tahoe because of a-hole air B&B renters. They have destroyed the community and neighborhoods, as well.
 
maxandgrinch [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Cultured: gunga galunga: Came for Cool Hand Luke.

Car wash scene, right?


For, not during.
 
rue_in_winter
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My dad lived in that area for a good 20 years.

It took years to get a fence around the dump and make sure people used proper trashcans and obeyed the sensible rules. So many bears were habituated, and so many resulting conflicts happened that that bears were getting shot in incidents every year--there was like 22 bears shot in one year.

I don't usually go to 'farking city people', but farking city people.
 
hogans
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Bert Kreischer - Fighting a Bear - This Is Not Happening - Uncensored
Youtube rvt55Pj0CHk


They love marshmallows, too.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Smash Mouth eat the eggs
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Bears that wander into my yard are offered a shot of capsaicin with a rubber buckshot chaser. I rarely get repeat customers.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They had to euthanize the 3 bears.  Papa bear got a big shot, momma bear a middle size shot, and for baby bear...
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I live in Vancouver. Our parks have signs in 5 different languages telling people "don't feed the wild life". We just had to cull 11 coyotes out of Stanley park because human fed them so they attacked and maimed several people. (Who can't fight off a coyote? but whatever)The squirrels in the park by my place are forming gangs, won't let you through their turf without an offering. I see parents letting their 2 year old hand food to the squirrels and Canadian geese. These are bad parents. fark these assholes.
 
