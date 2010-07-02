 Skip to content
(The Smoking Gun)   Nonagenarian Florida man punches neighbor in the face due to 'get off my lawn' dispute   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
23
    More: Florida, Arrest, Thomas Conrad, Resisting arrest, Conrad's next-door neighbor, Jack Henson, told police, Crime, Criminal law  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Honestly, it's sound like the old guy has some level of dementia.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Even the somewhat wealthy embrace the philosophy of Florida man
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"I've made a huge mistake....I've left the house without my teeth"
bughunter
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
nonagenarian

"It's true.  This man has no age."
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
When police later arrived at Conrad's residence--a $770,000, 3288-square-foot home in the gated RedTail Country Club Community--he was resting and did not want to be disturbed, his 89-year-old wife told deputies.
After his spouse convinced him to speak with cops, Conrad recalled telling the gardener to get off his lawn (pictured below). He claimed that Henson "told him to punch him in the face and at that time he punched him twice on the left side of his face." Deputies then asked Conrad "if someone was to ask him to shoot them would he do it?" The retiree replied, "Then I would have shot him."
Conrad, cops noted, "advised he did nothing wrong because the victim asked him to punch him in the face."
When cops tried to explain that he had committed a battery, Conrad told them to "Get the fark out of my house" and began to walk away. As deputies sought to take Conrad into custody, he allegedly balled up his fist and refused to place his hands behind his back. After being handcuffed, Conrad was booked into the county jail for battery and resisting police, both misdemeanors.

God damn, it's apparently good to be rich & white...can you imagine this report elsewhere? This asshole attacked a stranger who was just doing his job, refused to cooperate with police, and then resisted arrest.

People have had their arms broken, their brains concussed - have even been killed - for less, because they weren't rich white guys.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Seriously, imagine having your wife tell the cops "I'm resting and I don't wish to be disturbed" when they show up at your door because you punched a stranger for doing their job.

Imagine the sheer privilege that communicates. I can't, and I'm white & middle class.

That's why the remaining interaction just blows me away - acts like an asshole, talks tough when questioned, tries to piss off when detained, resists when restrained. He honestly thought that he was gonna get away with all of it, because he was entitled to do so.

FFS.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Henson recalled, an "agitated and aggressive" Conrad declared, "I should punch you." Henson said he replied, "Go ahead, but I wouldn't advise or police will get called."
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Dude looks seriously loopy. I wonder how often he gets behind the steering wheel of a vehicle in that condition?
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: When police later arrived at Conrad's residence--a $770,000, 3288-square-foot home in the gated RedTail Country Club Community--he was resting and did not want to be disturbed, his 89-year-old wife told deputies.
After his spouse convinced him to speak with cops, Conrad recalled telling the gardener to get off his lawn (pictured below). He claimed that Henson "told him to punch him in the face and at that time he punched him twice on the left side of his face." Deputies then asked Conrad "if someone was to ask him to shoot them would he do it?" The retiree replied, "Then I would have shot him."
Conrad, cops noted, "advised he did nothing wrong because the victim asked him to punch him in the face."
When cops tried to explain that he had committed a battery, Conrad told them to "Get the fark out of my house" and began to walk away. As deputies sought to take Conrad into custody, he allegedly balled up his fist and refused to place his hands behind his back. After being handcuffed, Conrad was booked into the county jail for battery and resisting police, both misdemeanors.

God damn, it's apparently good to be rich & white...can you imagine this report elsewhere? This asshole attacked a stranger who was just doing his job, refused to cooperate with police, and then resisted arrest.

People have had their arms broken, their brains concussed - have even been killed - for less, because they weren't rich white guys.


Think you missed the part about the dude being farking  90 years old.
 
kindms
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Seriously, imagine having your wife tell the cops "I'm resting and I don't wish to be disturbed" when they show up at your door because you punched a stranger for doing their job.

Imagine the sheer privilege that communicates. I can't, and I'm white & middle class.

That's why the remaining interaction just blows me away - acts like an asshole, talks tough when questioned, tries to piss off when detained, resists when restrained. He honestly thought that he was gonna get away with all of it, because he was entitled to do so.

FFS.


Do you not know any old people ? This is how old people are. They are old, things do not apply to them any longer. They get to do whatever the fark they want, say whatever the hell they want. Why ? Because they are old and will be long dead before any wheels of justice come calling not to mention most judges aren't about to put 90 year olds in jail.

he paid 2k fine to walk, he did get away with it

and the biggest question was left out of the article. Was the gardener on this guys property
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
'Rowdy Nonagenarian' is the name of my slow tempo motorhead cover band
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The article isn't really clear about whose lawn the gardener wasactually cutting. Conrad said it was HIS lawn. Isn't that 'stand your ground'?
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: FormlessOne: When police later arrived at Conrad's residence--a $770,000, 3288-square-foot home in the gated RedTail Country Club Community--he was resting and did not want to be disturbed, his 89-year-old wife told deputies.
After his spouse convinced him to speak with cops, Conrad recalled telling the gardener to get off his lawn (pictured below). He claimed that Henson "told him to punch him in the face and at that time he punched him twice on the left side of his face." Deputies then asked Conrad "if someone was to ask him to shoot them would he do it?" The retiree replied, "Then I would have shot him."
Conrad, cops noted, "advised he did nothing wrong because the victim asked him to punch him in the face."
When cops tried to explain that he had committed a battery, Conrad told them to "Get the fark out of my house" and began to walk away. As deputies sought to take Conrad into custody, he allegedly balled up his fist and refused to place his hands behind his back. After being handcuffed, Conrad was booked into the county jail for battery and resisting police, both misdemeanors.

God damn, it's apparently good to be rich & white...can you imagine this report elsewhere? This asshole attacked a stranger who was just doing his job, refused to cooperate with police, and then resisted arrest.

People have had their arms broken, their brains concussed - have even been killed - for less, because they weren't rich white guys.

Think you missed the part about the dude being farking  90 years old.


This woman was 73, and they dislocated her shoulder & laughed about her cries of pain.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

berylman: 'Rowdy Nonagenarian' is the name of my slow tempo motorhead cover band


Lamest pro wrestler EVAR!
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This photo of a house is included with the article. But it's not clear if it's the old bastard's house. If it is, I'd say the gardener should return later and lay a steaming dump right on his lawn.

The guy sounds like an asshole. No wonder he made it to 90.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

skybird659: The article isn't really clear about whose lawn the gardener wasactually cutting. Conrad said it was HIS lawn. Isn't that 'stand your ground'?


Neighbor's lawn being cut by someone not white, and the gardener kept stepping over the property line while making turns with the mower.

Old dude is pissed some non-white person is stepping on his property.
 
Pinner
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
How hard did he hit him, really?
The dude probably chuckled after getting the first punch. "Ooohh! good one!"
The second probably took all the old man had left and barely made a slap.
He probably shuffled away, mumbling some "back in my day" stuff and needed to lie down.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: [thesmokinggun.com image 464x242]

This photo of a house is included with the article. But it's not clear if it's the old bastard's house. If it is, I'd say the gardener should return later and lay a steaming dump right on his lawn.


Thompson's Water Seal will kill grass overnight.

Just saying, if you're gonna do something, go big. Spray the entire yard. A 5 gallon can of Thompson's and a sprayer would be all you need, and not unusual for a gardener to own.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Walker: "I've made a huge mistake....I've left the house without my teeth"
[thesmokinggun.com image 472x478]


At least he remembered to bring his labia.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
skybird659: The article isn't really clear about whose lawn the gardener wasactually cutting. Conrad said it was HIS lawn. Isn't that 'stand your ground'   grass?

FTFY
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

indy_kid: skybird659: The article isn't really clear about whose lawn the gardener wasactually cutting. Conrad said it was HIS lawn. Isn't that 'stand your ground'?

Neighbor's lawn being cut by someone not white, and the gardener kept stepping over the property line while making turns with the mower.

Old dude is pissed some non-white person is stepping on his property.


Where did you read that aprt? I missed it.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Think you missed the part about the dude being farking  90 years old.


I think you missed the part about American police.
 
