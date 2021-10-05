 Skip to content
(Las Vegas Review Journal)   When Vegas headliner "Magic Murray", cousin of legendary Red Wings goalie marries topless showgirl with Flava Flav, Pauly Shore, Pawn Star rings & Elvis' cake, it's the "What The Hell Did I Just Read?" Candidate Of The Year   (reviewjournal.com) divider line
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size


/Not quite as good as the other two in the JDATE series
//Just got "Zoey Punches the Future in the Dick"
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well I clicked to see the showgirl.  Spoiler for everyone, she looks exactly like the type of person that would have them at her wedding.
 
rfenster
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I don't suppose that Murph and the Magic Tones were there as well...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That actually sounds like a fun party.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Is "What The Hell Did I Just Read?" a category for fark headlines and not in a good way?
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
You want to have a bonkers, completely over the top Vegas wedding?  Go right ahead.  It's your day, have fun, go nuts.
 
VOCSL5
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
*mumbles*... I enjoy Pauly Shore


In small doses - but it's nonetheless undeniable enjoyment.
 
fst_creeper
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Dude!.  You are in an image with Flava Flav and a woman in a low cut wedding dress who happens to work as a topless showgirl and every light in the hardware store and yet you still manage to draw my eye with your hair?

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
muphasta
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I found it funny that they specifically mention the "Elco wristwatch (with the famous Air Flex band)" but when I googled it, NOTHING came up for a watch band. 
I like watches, and showgirls...
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Flava Flav is still alive?  How?
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
A veritable "Who's That?" of the entertainment world.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If you walked through there with a great MLM scheme you could fleece them all in about 15 minutes.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

KidKorporate: Flava Flav is still alive?  How?


In the end, it will all be a desolate wasteland, populated only by Flavor Flav and Keith Richards.

/They are fleeing from the hunter, Betty White
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
ohmygodwhothehellcares.jpg
 
HallsOfMandos [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
FlyingJ
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

muphasta: I found it funny that they specifically mention the "Elco wristwatch (with the famous Air Flex band)" but when I googled it, NOTHING came up for a watch band. 
I like watches, and showgirls...


now you've got me wondering both 'When have I seen a magician wearing a wristwatch?" AND 'What kinda office does the Elco Watch P.R. guy have?'
 
RanHakubi
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So, in doing research, I goggled the bride, Dani Elizabeth.

For a topless showgirl, there are surprisingly little pictures of her doing her thing.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

KidKorporate: Flava Flav is still alive?  How?


i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

KidKorporate: Flava Flav is still alive?  How?


The Keith Richards diet.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

RanHakubi: So, in doing research, I goggled the bride, Dani Elizabeth.

For a topless showgirl, there are surprisingly little pictures of her doing her thing.


DAMN!
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I would TOTALLY have gone to this. This is my kind of weirdness.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: A veritable "Who's That?" of the entertainment world.


Well. Done.
 
