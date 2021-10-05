 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Two paths diverged in a nation torn... And sorry I could not convicnce all... And be uninfected, I did mourn... And locked down, ordered masks be worn... To see covid rates drop in the Fall   (ktla.com) divider line
    More: Spiffy, California, United States, lowest coronavirus case rate, latest data, U.S. state, latest move, state's transmission level, percent drop  
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I don't know. Mending Wall seems like better source material for the topic.

Something there is that doesn't wish us well
That spews stupidity from within it,
And spills their untrue garbage to the world
And cooks lies even two can not digest
The anti vaxxers are another thing
We have reached out to them and made our pleas
But they have heard not one of all our words
They would bring the plague to the wide masses
To please the orange goon.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
There once was a man from Nantucket...
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
There once was a man from Nantasket
Who said "NO!" when he was told, "Mask it!"
The vaccine he rejected
With COVID he was infected
His body now lies in a casket
 
aoktrouble
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Burma Shave
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hard to believe the pro-covid party failed so miserably in their recall attempt.
 
bumblefuss
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"convicnce?"
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
California is bragging about being the best in the USA- rather like bragging about being the best checkers player on the special olympics team.
 
anfrind
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Yes, but blah blah blah Gavin Newson blah blah blah French Laundry.
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

anfrind: Yes, but blah blah blah Gavin Newson blah blah blah French Laundry.


They sent me $600 this week so I'm good with that.

Wait, am I supposed to use the money to eat at French Laundry?
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That's because they are moving all the covid patients out of state!

/actual words that came out of my QAnon qousin's mouth.
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

cynicalbastard: California is bragging about being the best in the USA- rather like bragging about being the best checkers player on the special olympics team.


Still bringing home the gold though!
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Hard to believe the pro-covid party failed so miserably in their recall attempt.


They still got an absurd number of votes, over a third. A third of the state is permanently, solidly, red.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
NO THAT'S SOCIALISM!!!!
MUH FREEDUMBS!!!!
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Patrolling the Mojave almost made you wish for a nuclear winter. And that was before the mutant variants showed up.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Yeah, ok. Put this headline back in the blender for a few more pulses and maybe it'll make more sense. As it is now, it's a candidate for the most I Despise Submitter For Making Me Try To Figure Out What In The Everloving F*ck They Were On About headline of the year.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This aged well.

Everyone apologize to Big Ron.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: That's because they are moving all the covid patients out of state!

/actual words that came out of my QAnon qousin's mouth.


You mean like all the red states are doing at the mo?
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

My Second Fark Account: HotWingConspiracy: Hard to believe the pro-covid party failed so miserably in their recall attempt.

They still got an absurd number of votes, over a third. A third of the state is permanently, solidly, red.


4.8 million votes ('Yes' votes for this recall election) is barely over 10% of the population of California. So give take a few million of non-voters and ineligible voters, I would say the number of permanently red people in California is around 20-25%.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ less than a minute ago  

My Second Fark Account: HotWingConspiracy: Hard to believe the pro-covid party failed so miserably in their recall attempt.

They still got an absurd number of votes, over a third. A third of the state is permanently, solidly, red.


Doesn't matter, we set them all on fire.
 
