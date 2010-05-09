 Skip to content
(Reason Magazine)   Police department sets up filter to block the word "pig" in comments on its Facebook page, and then things get all lawyery   (reason.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, United States, First Amendment to the United States Constitution, Supreme Court of the United States, Social media, Sheriff, Filter, State, President of the United States  
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farkin pigs.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are you trying to tell us cops have no problems violating fundamental constitutional rights?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WickerNipple: Are you trying to tell us cops have no problems violating fundamental constitutional rights?


They can't even understand them.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
In addition to free speech issues, there will also be problems if people want to complain about being pigeonholed as a spigot of epigraphs.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
how about swine? is swine still ok?

/abolish america's largest street gang
 
indylaw
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Oink.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So I could dispose of the dead hookers in my basement that have been piling up for the past two months next to the ironing board by feeding them to pigs, and nobody could give them that evidence?

Asking for a friend.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Did their piggly little feefees get hurt?

fark you.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Still ok for cops to call other men 'bro' and 'dude' when they make contact.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: In addition to free speech issues, there will also be problems if people want to complain about being pigeonholed as a spigot of epigraphs.


Only if you live in Scoonthorpe, though.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
tbh "pigs" is unfair because pigs are intelligent and thoughtful

/ACAB
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Did they go wee, wee, wee, all the way home?
 
LoneCoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
A police officer I was speaking to didn't seem to understand why he couldn't post things on his Facebook page expressing his opinions. "What about my first amendment rights?" he asked. I reminded him that:

1. As a police officer, he is literally a representative of the government.
2. He was free to post whatever he wanted
3. He was not immune to the consequence of it.

He didn't like those answers and I suspect few police officers do.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: In addition to free speech issues, there will also be problems if people want to complain about being pigeonholed as a spigot of epigraphs.


Or fat fingered typing of things like it' shiat the fan, coontil people stop filtering speech), because sometimes car people talk about their trans?
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
My goodness, the porcine porkers, are squealing like the hogs they are, being low down swine who are boar-ing to boot? What will these piggy grunter razorbacks oink next?
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Take note all you alternative facts posters. This is what a first amendment violation looks like.

/boobies, wieners, fark, shiat, biatch.
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What if I want to promote my business, Arkansas Copper And Brass?  Can I still use the acronym ACAB?
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Pigs gonna pig.
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark off, chanchos.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Anyone else smell bacon?
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What kind of cowardly admins would filter words on their website?
 
johnphantom
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Pigs should sue for cops being known as pigs. Farm pigs are at least fairly smart, and they taste good too!
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Murderpigs should stop being murderpigs, then. The public might stop thinking they're just murderpigs.
 
xalres
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
For all their tough guy bravado, they sure a bunch of whiny-ass little biatches aren't they?
 
austerity101
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Abolish the police and replace them with a system that serves all people.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's Arkansas.   Just go with Razorbacks and it's all cool.

Hook em Hogs!
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
And here I was, trying to share my jerk pork recipe, made from pigs encaged with a copper fence.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: What kind of cowardly admins would filter words on their website?


No farking idea.
 
Slypork
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They are filtering out "offensive words" in Facebook comments. But what if I wanted to post "Thank you to the wonderful police officers that dealt with my jerk neighbor's pigs that got into my yard and pulled the copper flashing off my house trim."?

This is like George Carlin's double meaning words. "Like, ah, snatch, box and pussy all have other meanings, man. Even in a Walt Disney movie, you can say, We're going to snatch that pussy and put him in a box and bring him on the airplane."
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well, there are additional words we could use.  Scum, vermin, hyenas, buzzards, slime.  Those all fit.

Sleaze, scuzz, assholes, welp, better stop before I really let fly and have to sit on the naughty bench.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

khitsicker: Take note all you alternative facts posters. This is what a first amendment violation looks like.

/boobies, wieners, fark, shiat, biatch.


9.5/10, You live with your mom or something.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Needs a "wypipo" equivalent. "Peeg"?
 
Pucca
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Pigs are intelligent creatures and don't deserve to be slung through the mud by being compared to cops.

I wonder if fascist is a word they have blocked on their page as well.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I once yelled "SIGnal" at a cop who was about to make a left turn without a turn signal. Boy did he try ever so hard to turn around in traffic and come after me, and boy did I elude his dumb ass.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I looked up how filtering works.


Choose a list of words, phrases or emojis you want to hide from your page.

Variations of keywords that use numbers, symbols or different spellings are automatically hidden.

Hidden comments with these words remain visible to the people who wrote them and their friends. For everyone else, they're no longer visible.


So, shadow banning for everybody but your clique.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: Did their piggly little feefees get hurt?



And they hate it.

In person they can give you hell, drum up charges and cost you time and money.
Online they don't get to bully anyone who annoys them and it drives them nuts.

What's the point of being a cop if you can't constantly victimize everyone around you that annoys you in even a slight way?!?!?!?
 
