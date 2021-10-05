 Skip to content
(Sportsnet)   Prince Albert hockey throwback jersey quickly placed in the can   (sportsnet.ca) divider line
Robo Beat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Well, it's not quiteChief Wahoo, but that jersey was never not going to cause trouble in this day and age.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Was it a pierced penis?
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well at least it wasn't an image of Mohammad.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
And it looks like it was drawn by a 6th grade art dropout.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Maybe they could use this for their alternate uniform:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Robo Beat: [Fark user image image 425x239]

Well, it's not quiteChief Wahoo, but that jersey was never not going to cause trouble in this day and age.


There will be a day when we will have Chief Wahoo Throwback Jerseys.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Raider mean more like a pirate to me than anything.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Robo Beat: [Fark user image 425x239]

Well, it's not quiteChief Wahoo, but that jersey was never not going to cause trouble in this day and age.


I'm going to have to tell my falafel shop they need to rebrand
mamouns.comView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
How bad could it be?

i.kinja-img.comView Full Size


Yeesh.

So bad even the logo guy himself looks uncomfortable.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

puffy999: So bad even the logo guy himself looks uncomfortable.


What? I'm pretty sure that was based on a unique unit type for Saladin in Civ3
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
PA: For folks who consider Grande Prairie to be too damn liberal.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"You know what would be a great mascot for a hockey team?!"
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Al!
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
FTFA:

The team drew criticism when they reintroduced a similar logo in 2014, which they pulled within a month of its unveiling.

"Guys, it's been over 6 years. I really liked the theme, and I'd like you to work up a remake of our 2014 logo. Yeah, that logo, Danforth; don't give me that look. In this day and age, there is no way anyone will find fault with us. 2014 was a totally different era."
 
Civchic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
FTFA: The team drew criticism when they reintroduced a similar logo in 2014, which they pulled within a month of its unveiling.

Nope, you guys still touchy about that, I guess.  Ok, see you in 2028!
 
Al!
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Civchic: FTFA: The team drew criticism when they reintroduced a similar logo in 2014, which they pulled within a month of its unveiling.

Nope, you guys still touchy about that, I guess.  Ok, see you in 2028!


Mere seconds from a solid simul-post
 
