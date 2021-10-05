 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   FBI raids NYC police union to the left, wild speculation to the right   (nbcnews.com) divider line
12
    More: News  
•       •       •

265 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Oct 2021 at 3:05 PM (6 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
No speculation needed. They're undoubtedly corrupt; they're a police union in America.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

koder: No speculation needed. They're undoubtedly corrupt; they're a police union in America.


So the fbi is raiding the place to take notes?
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Just a warm glow

Now raid the rest of them, and focus on the family, and ESPECIALLY the NfarkingRA
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They are just trying to recover stolen Billy Joel memorabilia
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I saw Copland!
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Lots of possibilities here. Outspoken Trump supporter.  Head of NYC police union so God knows the amount of corruption there. Probably lots of things wrong with this guy and the union.
 
MagSeven
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It's like Christmas out here! You cold steal City Hall!
 
meanmutton
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Why the fark does middle management have a union?
 
groppet
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Harboring organized criminals?
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Al!
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Corruption in a US police union? In NYC?? NO WAY!
 
inglixthemad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

koder: No speculation needed. They're undoubtedly corrupt; they're a police union in America.


With a fair amount of insurrection?
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.