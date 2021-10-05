 Skip to content
(KUCI) Today's 4-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from The Damned, Dexys Midnight Runners, Buzzcocks, The Hooters, & more. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #262. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET
58
58 Comments
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good morning you beautiful lot.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

The entire station went down last night in the storm. Our OTA signal went back on around 2:45am. Our streamer is being rebooted. It is anticipated that the streamer will be back on by showtime.

If that doesn't happen, I'll have a YT playlist of today's show ready for you to click on and "listen".
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good tomyesterday everyone,

Keeping my fingers crossed. I'm going to tell the cats to do the same. This way there will be 10 fingers here. It should help.
 
Pista
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi de hi campers
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

:O
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I'm still playing catch-up on last week's shows so....
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Hi de hi campers


I'm too old to camp; hurts the shoulders too much.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oooo a playlist that Alan Cross would love, like his old timey Friday Night at the Kingdom and overnight Dj days, or the Ongoing History of New Music.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: Well, I'm still playing catch-up on last week's shows so....


...so a bit of mustard or mayonnaise would be quite a change.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Hi everybody. Hoping for the best, tech-wise.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I saw that socal had quite the rare lightning storm yesterday
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

sriracha, imho
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Sample playlist:

Obscure but kewl late 80s offering,
Odd Kinks tune
Siouxsie
Odd Lindsay Buckingham solo new wave guitar riff
R.E.M. B-side
Johnny Marr tune
early Missing Persons
Shonen Knife
Obscure but kewl new tune(s)
EMERGENCY BROADCAST OH WELL NO JUST A TEST
late 80s anti-nuke song to celebrate the bomb is coming test
more Shonen Knife
The Tubes
 
Pista
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Been on a very 80's trip the last few days. There used to be a tv show in the UK called The Tube which served as a platform for emerging artists at the time.
Someone is uploading all the episodes (albeit with some copyrighted stuff removed) on their youtube channel & there are some awesome live performances in that lot.
Killing Joke, Cocteaus, Flock Of Seagulls, The Cult, Death Cult, Yazoo, Siouxsie, Icicle Works, the list goes on.
One thing I have also noticed is that the clips appear to be from the original channel 4 archive tapes as they all have the count in clock at the start & some of the closing acts play more songs than were actually broadcast at the time. Well worth bookmarking/subscribing.
They've almost done with season 2 & I hope the following seasons will also be posted.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Been holding back on bandcamp - here's my profile - follow me, I'll follow you back:

https://bandcamp.com/marc_ian/followi​n​g/artists_and_labels
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
'Standing' by...
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Not working yet :(
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Damn. I hate it when my cat catches on that I'm the one behind this red dot business. Game over for now.
 
Pista
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Damn. I hate it when my cat catches on that I'm the one behind this red dot business. Game over for now.


They forget after a while
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Ditto, but more WHAR STREAM BOOT IT HARDER


I'll leave someone else to post that IT crowd gif.  You know, the fire one.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Well, four hours till the end of the show. Let's have some confidence in IT guys...

Four hours... How great it sounds, doesn't it?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
farking problems already
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

note to anyone anywhere other than Los Angeles, this is a storm in Los Angeles - not kidding:
'
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Currently Playing
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

I know, it's just...that look she gives me when she puts the pieces together. I feel like a schmuck.
 
Pista
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

I have found a fool-proof (at least they haven't cottoned on yet) way to keep mine busy. If you can catch the sun in the glass face of your watch & manoeuvre that reflection around the room, they'll not know where it's coming from.
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Should I start posting Yacht Rock yet?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
first up:

illuminati hotties - Threatening Each Other Re: Capitalism (Lyric Video)
Youtube 6keRzhAqTeE
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

It's also working with a phone. If someone doesn't have a watch. Like me.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
ok everyone, click here. should update automatically. shiat went sideways.

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list​=​PLXYlZdXdKklpvAVAdGRyR15DXvRB2fkys
 
Pista
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: farking problems already


i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ANDizzleWI: [Fark user image 422x750]


Taco Having a Bad Day
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

I enjoyed that trick regularly, but my watch died a couple years ago, then I had to wait for the "watch faces the size of salad plates" style to pass, and by the time it did, I had quit the job where I needed a watch anyway.
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

FTFY
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

wait wait - is that Sherlock Taco?
 
Pista
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I do like what Sarah Tudzin's doing with Illuminati Hotties.
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Shrugs. Random internet find.  Dunno the context.  Or what you just said.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Madison_Smiled:
then I had to wait for the "watch faces the size of salad plates" style to pass,

Yeah, that whole size thing was lame for us dainty wrist girls...

Who really need to know what time it is anyway, besides when it's "Hammer Time"!
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Just commenting that its got a pipe, magnifying glass and funny two way hat... like Sherlock Holmes, but a taco being eaten by birds and spilling out while it is hauled away by a vicious tiger
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Damned and Aztec Camera, Yay!
 
Pista
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That Nico cover was really cool
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Oh yeah.

I dunno if it's a character or a reference or a pun or just artistic license.  Seems weirdly specific enough to be anime, but I ain't wading into that rabbit hole.
 
Pista
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Oooh ooh
Smash it up!
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Uranus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
soviet-style synthwave, anyone?

Кузина - Странник
Youtube 4Gi7KFdjNtc
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Pista: That Nico cover was really cool


Yep. I liked it, too.
 
Uranus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
and follow it with this little gem

Ploho - Мы - лёд (Егор Летов cover)
Youtube k4SciG_SPCM


Just my luck that I'm reasonably on time and the stream is down.

/fingers crossed
 
Pista
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Just realised the verses in Keep 'em Alive are very Icicle Works-ish
 
