(CBS 46 Atlanta)   Man travels to all 50 states to eat Chipotle
43
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
LOL. I see what you did. +1.
 
Iowan73
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And in the process did not eat at 50 better, local restaurants.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is one of those "Why did you do this and why are people entertained by it" moments. Seriously, how amusing can it be to watch a guy eat Chipotle?
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WHY?
 
Pedal Pedal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheReject: This is one of those "Why did you do this and why are people entertained by it" moments. Seriously, how amusing can it be to watch a guy eat Chipotle?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean this chain has caused how many e.coli or similar public health outbreaks?
 
reveal101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God I hate trust fund kids. They are just the worst.
 
delysid25
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some folks have way too much money and free time
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm trying to really understand why you would have Chipotle in any of the states from Texas to Southern Cali.

I can understand the Midwest, but come on, that's cause the offerings are usually over cooked bland texmex or the e. Coli factory.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So much norovirus, so little time.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I will not stop until I have eaten at every White Castle location in America. Please donate to my GoFundMe.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: I'm trying to really understand why you would have Chipotle in any of the states from Texas to Southern Cali.

I can understand the Midwest, but come on, that's cause the offerings are usually over cooked bland texmex or the e. Coli factory.


I'm pretty sure Texas has more tex-mex than anywhere in the Midwest
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Iowan73: And in the process did not eat at 50 better, local restaurants.


THIS!

I don't give a fark about people and their lame "Chipotle makes you poop" shiat. It's a tired joke, and it's not at all creative.

But, why would I want to go to 50 different states to exact the same mass market shiat that I could eat at home? When we travel, the only chains we eat at are thing like fast food if we grab something on the go. For any actual meal out, we're going to find something new that we've never tried before. otherwise, I could just save all of the travel money and drive like 2 miles to Chipotle.

Same shiat with back in the day when I worked at Applebee's. The restaurants are basically clones of one another, with two layouts that get used. And I felt like even more of a clone in uniform. They said it was so people on the road could find comfort in the familiar place they have back home. I wasn't even a Kindergarten level foodie at that point, and even then I knew that was a crappy way to travel.
 
ImOscar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Iowan73: And in the process did not eat at 50 better, local restaurants.


Give the guy some credit: it's the thing that will lead to the thing that will lead to him owning a used car dealership in his hometown.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

AnotherBluesStringer: I mean this chain has caused how many e.coli or similar public health outbreaks?


They're pretty close to beating the reigning champ Royal Caribbean.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Subtonic: I will not stop until I have eaten at every White Castle location in America. Please donate to my GoFundMe.


Do you enjoy wet farts?
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: I'm trying to really understand why you would have Chipotle in any of the states from Texas to Southern Cali.

I can understand the Midwest, but come on, that's cause the offerings are usually over cooked bland texmex or the e. Coli factory.


I was asking this question almost 20 years ago at my southern California college. The local town had at least a half-dozen legitimate taquerias, providing cheaper, more delicious food, and the line was always out the door at Chipotle. I just don't get it.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
No reason to trumpet it, but I do appreciate Chipotle a lot. It's fast food and tasty, but also super-easy to eat really healthily and avoid carbs there if you want to. It's got a decent following for that.

You want people to stop killing themselves with drive-thru burgers & fries & crap? Place like Chipotle's a good kind of change.
 
johnny queso [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
whoop-di-dooplé
 
CzarChasm [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Chipotle is way overpriced now after the beervirus and lockdowns. Used to be you could order 2 tacos, chips and salsa and a small drink and stay under $10
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Remember, you can't spell "Chipotle" without "e coli."
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I guess this guy one day decided this is how he will be remembered, huh?
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Same shiat with back in the day when I worked at Applebee's. The restaurants are basically clones of one another, with two layouts that get used. And I felt like even more of a clone in uniform. They said it was so people on the road could find comfort in the familiar place they have back home. I wasn't even a Kindergarten level foodie at that point, and even then I knew that was a crappy way to travel.


You vastly underestimate how happy the same, consistent, mediocre experience no matter where you are comforts & satisfies people.

Everyone says they want a unique experience. Yet these places do huge business. Miller & Bud are still the biggest beers in the country by far.

People often, really often, want predictability they don't have to think about. And they'll often opt for it at the expense of quality or gambling that something else might be better.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: I guess this guy one day decided this is how he will be remembered, huh?


"That's some catchy sh*t for your headstone."   - Lafayette Reynolds.
 
Iowan73
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: I'm trying to really understand why you would have Chipotle in any of the states from Texas to Southern Cali.

I can understand the Midwest, but come on, that's cause the offerings are usually over cooked bland texmex or the e. Coli factory.


I live in Iowa, and we have a dozen Mexican restaurants in a 20-mile radius that are locally-owned and better than Chipotle.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Iowan73: And in the process did not eat at 50 better, local restaurants.

THIS! I don't give a fark about people and their lame "Chipotle makes you poop" shiat. It's a tired joke, and it's not at all creative.

But, why would I want to go to 50 different states to exact the same mass market shiat that I could eat at home? When we travel, the only chains we eat at are thing like fast food if we grab something on the go. For any actual meal out, we're going to find something new that we've never tried before. otherwise, I could just save all of the travel money and drive like 2 miles to Chipotle.



Sure, but try getting a greenlight with *that* as your headline.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

jtown: TheReject: This is one of those "Why did you do this and why are people entertained by it" moments. Seriously, how amusing can it be to watch a guy eat Chipotle?

[Fark user image 600x398]


Depends.  Just like the image above, who was he with?
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

img.ifunny.coView Full Size

i.redd.itView Full Size

i.redd.itView Full Size

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Hopefully, ChipoltAway comes in 55 gallon drums.
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Still less crazy than the people who watch the same Broadway play in person twice a week, every week. At least there was some travelling involved.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Subtonic: I will not stop until I have eaten at every White Castle location in America. Please donate to my GoFundMe.


Lemme know when you come through central Jersey.  I'll buy.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Subtonic: I will not stop until I have eaten at every White Castle location in America. Please donate to my GoFundMe.

Do you enjoy wet farts?


Who doesn't? Every time it's like playing russian roulette with your underwear. Exhilarating!
 
PvtStash
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Uhh subby and article headline both need a correction made.

They say
"Man travels to all 50 states / Alpharetta man goes viral"

But the images are clear:
bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.comView Full Size


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

That is not man, that is a dude.
 
Raug the Dwarf
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Iowan73: And in the process did not eat at 50 better, local restaurants.

THIS!

I don't give a fark about people and their lame "Chipotle makes you poop" shiat. It's a tired joke, and it's not at all creative.

But, why would I want to go to 50 different states to exact the same mass market shiat that I could eat at home? When we travel, the only chains we eat at are thing like fast food if we grab something on the go. For any actual meal out, we're going to find something new that we've never tried before. otherwise, I could just save all of the travel money and drive like 2 miles to Chipotle.

Same shiat with back in the day when I worked at Applebee's. The restaurants are basically clones of one another, with two layouts that get used. And I felt like even more of a clone in uniform. They said it was so people on the road could find comfort in the familiar place they have back home. I wasn't even a Kindergarten level foodie at that point, and even then I knew that was a crappy way to travel.


That's one of the rules when we travel.  Even if it's fast food. You don't pick something that you could easily eat at home.

I'd much rather find a local dive or greasy spoon than any kind of chain.
 
austerity101
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Heamer: Axeofjudgement: I'm trying to really understand why you would have Chipotle in any of the states from Texas to Southern Cali.

I can understand the Midwest, but come on, that's cause the offerings are usually over cooked bland texmex or the e. Coli factory.

I was asking this question almost 20 years ago at my southern California college. The local town had at least a half-dozen legitimate taquerias, providing cheaper, more delicious food, and the line was always out the door at Chipotle. I just don't get it.


White people.

There's your explanation.
 
hammettman
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Needlessly Complicated: WHY?


My bet, he's trying to go "viral" and catch Chiptole's eye, whereupon Chipotle corporate will offer a free lunch* pass for Chipotle for life.

* Whereupon, subsequently he will learn that there's no such thing as a free lunch and he will indeed, pay for it in the end.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Qdoba is clearly superior. And safer.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Wow, imagine going to all that effort to be known for an "accomplishment" so lame.
 
wee
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Looks about like I expected him to look...
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jtown: TheReject: This is one of those "Why did you do this and why are people entertained by it" moments. Seriously, how amusing can it be to watch a guy eat Chipotle?

[Fark user image 600x398]


Japan: *eats ehomaki once a year in February*
America: *hold my beer this is only my 2nd one today*
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

offacue: Subtonic: I will not stop until I have eaten at every White Castle location in America. Please donate to my GoFundMe.

Lemme know when you come through central Jersey.  I'll buy.


I'm still vaguely-outraged (ok, not that outraged) there isn't one in the Cherry Hill mall. lies, I tell you, lies!!!
 
fat boy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If he just wanted to shiat his guts out, he could have used Ivermectin.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I mean, I guess I get going to Chipotle if you're in a place like, I dunno, North Dakota, where they don't have an authentic taqueria on every block.  (Well, I wouldn't personally, because even putting aside all of the "Chipotle makes you poop" jokes, I really have gotten food poisoning twice at Chipotle, at two different locations, and I've probably only eaten there maybe 5 times in my life, so given that batting average I'm not eager to go back.)  Personal experiences aside, the food is certainly decent for a chain fast food place.  But in places like California, Arizona, Texas, and other areas like it that have a dozen small local authentic taquerias for every Chipotle they have--places that are often half the price and twice the quality--why the hell does anybody go to Chipotle?  I just don't get it.
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

