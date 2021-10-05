 Skip to content
(Edinburgh Live)   Fark challenge: Try to make sense of this article while keeping in mind that a key term is "outdoor swimming pool"   (edinburghlive.co.uk) divider line
28
28 Comments     (+0 »)
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I bet I know where they got that idea...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
TL;DR: Historic review is a pain in the ass for property developers.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He doesn't want to get wet before getting in the pool to get wet? I'm so confused.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The pool is probably heated, and it's in Scotland. Running from the house to the pool could result in serious shrinkage.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't have a problem with this as long as the tunnel doesn't let out directly into the bottom of the pool.

That could have unfortunate outcomes.
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like the "outdoor pool" and a gym are enclosed in a building.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've thought of doing exactly this.  Makes perfect sense, especially on a larger property in a climate other than Florida.

Heated pool, 60' from the house, with a small poolhouse.  Tunnel from the house to the poolhouse, so you can take a dip in the heated pool during inclement weather without having to trudge through the snow, dead leaves, etc. back and forth.
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: He doesn't want to get wet before getting in the pool to get wet? I'm so confused.


The pool is heated, Scotland, not so much.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Personally, I'd build a waterslide from the kitchen to the pool. That way I can grab my morning beer before I swim.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's gonna be for a sex dungeon, isn't it?
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to clean pools back in the late 80s and one of the homes on my regular route had both an indoor and an outdoor pool.

They also had a maid who sometimes brought me cookies.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i2-prod.glasgowlive.co.ukView Full Size


Your house looks like it belongs in an early Sierra point and click adventure.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not confused if the pool is heated and it actually gets cold there.

I once had the idea that if I dug a tunnel from my basement to the garage I wouldn't have to suffer the weather just to get in my car, plus I've always liked the idea of having secret passageways including a tunnel....I probably shouldn't mention the secret dungeon.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At this point, just build a tunnel from an indoor pool and just swim between them.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theknuckler_33: I used to clean pools back in the late 80s and one of the homes on my regular route had both an indoor and an outdoor pool.

They also had a maid who sometimes brought me cookies.


I've seen that movie on the internet.  Well, not the whole movie, just about 4 minutes of it.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Solty Dog: At this point, just build a tunnel from an indoor pool and just swim between them.


Nice to know I'm not the only one who thought that'd be cool as hell.

/5 meters should be safe, right?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: I bet I know where they got that idea...

[Fark user image 850x566]


How to tell when Prince Harry is fully Americanized.

/ I thought Furze was his sister-in-law. Why would he do a thing like that?
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: theknuckler_33: I used to clean pools back in the late 80s and one of the homes on my regular route had both an indoor and an outdoor pool.

They also had a maid who sometimes brought me cookies.

I've seen that movie on the internet.  Well, not the whole movie, just about 4 minutes of it.


I should have expected that.

The closest anything like that ever happened to me was when I had to deliver a 100lb bucket of chlorine pucks and a super hot young girl answered the door in her bikini.

/she wouldn't even let me bring it into the house, made me leave it on the porch.
//the chlorine, that is
///
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

bughunter: I don't have a problem with this as long as the tunnel doesn't let out directly into the bottom of the pool.

That could have unfortunate outcomes.


Sounds like something straight out of Unreal Tournament.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Mr Molyneux was granted permission by the council in March to create an outdoor swimming pool in his garden but now he wants to create the tunnel.
On the planning application it is explained that this is because the household "requires to have a means of accessing the facility without having to suffer the often poor weather conditions whilst in swim/gym wear."

Okay I could see this in MN (couldn't do the outdoor pool though), but in Scotland?
 
bughunter
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

theknuckler_33: I used to clean pools back in the late 80s and one of the homes on my regular route had both an indoor and an outdoor pool.

They also had a maid who sometimes brought me cookies.


Go on...
 
you need help
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Mr Molyneux was granted permission by the council in March to create an outdoor swimming pool in his garden but now he wants to create the tunnel.
On the planning application it is explained that this is because the household "requires to have a means of accessing the facility without having to suffer the often poor weather conditions whilst in swim/gym wear."

Okay I could see this in MN (couldn't do the outdoor pool though), but in Scotland?


Uh, yeah. Have you done a latitude comparison? The entirety of the British Isles are north of Minnesota and only because of the Gulf Stream is it comparably warm in Europe.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
My first thought was that the house and pool were at different elevations. House on a hill, pool at a lower spot. Build a tunnel from the basement.


Might look something like this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Mr Molyneux was granted permission by the council in March to create an outdoor swimming pool in his garden but now he wants to create the tunnel.
On the planning application it is explained that this is because the household "requires to have a means of accessing the facility without having to suffer the often poor weather conditions whilst in swim/gym wear."

Okay I could see this in MN (couldn't do the outdoor pool though), but in Scotland?


You do realise you can ski in Scotland in the winter?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Let's see, I could pay someone to build an underground tunnel from my house to my outdoor pool, or I could buy a warm bathrobe. Hm. Decisions...
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Pert: fiddlehead: Mr Molyneux was granted permission by the council in March to create an outdoor swimming pool in his garden but now he wants to create the tunnel.
On the planning application it is explained that this is because the household "requires to have a means of accessing the facility without having to suffer the often poor weather conditions whilst in swim/gym wear."

Okay I could see this in MN (couldn't do the outdoor pool though), but in Scotland?

You do realise you can ski in Scotland in the winter?


My knowledge of Scottish climate comes from Skyfall.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: [i2-prod.glasgowlive.co.uk image 810x539]

Your house looks like it belongs in an early Sierra point and click adventure.


Or 80's era Basic Lego.
 
McBish
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I had hopped for a tunnel they swim through.  Not really an outdoor pool if it has a building around it.
 
