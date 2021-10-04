 Skip to content
(NYPost)   This is my penis, this is my gun. Man makes mistake while urinating in Times Square   (nypost.com) divider line
22
    More: Dumbass, Manhattan, man shot, English-language films, 39-year-old, Seventh Avenue, Crime, Times Square, New York City  
22 Comments     (+0 »)
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So - yet another negligent discharge?
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
According to the page title and url "Another Shooting Erupts in Times Square".  I'd hardly call a self-inflicted gunshot wound an "eruption" of gunfire, but this is the New York Friggin Post so they probably did it intentionally to throw shade somewhere.
 
kolpanic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is my rifle, this is my gun, this is for fighting and this is for fun ♪♫ (Full Metal Jacket)
Youtube yZEV_KQgi10
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it too soon to talk about penis safety
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is my penis
This is my gun
Guess which is
The bigger one.

*Hint:  The Lady's Special)
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: This is my penis
This is my gun
Guess which is
The bigger one.

*Hint:  The Lady's Special)


Sure it sounds gay. It's about a penis and a gun. Also equivocal.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is my gun
This is my rifle
My gun is my dick
*bang* ow my leg. 🎶
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd hate to see what a friendly fire incident looks like, in that case....
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A man shot himself in the leg while urinating in Times Square

One ticket to Times Square. I have never been to Times Square before, but it seems like a magical, free-spirited place where a person can urinate and defecate wherever they may please. Whisk me away, Amtrak!
 
maxheck
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Yeah, no matter how drunk I am, I know to duck into an alley to pee.

Also, I am gentleman enough to do the Batman coat spread if a girl needs squat.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Another Plaxico in NYC! Loaded Glock in your waistband: not even once.

I should start a IWB holsters for idiots program. Even criminals deserve a secure firearm.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hehe, penis
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: So - yet another negligent discharge?


Yeah, plus his gun went off.
 
maxheck
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Also, I have had several girlfriends with all the bladder capacity of a BB, which made for interesting road trips.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Gun-shy?
 
bughunter
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Is the penis OK?
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

He took it out
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If you haven't pissed on the street in NYC you haven't been drinking there. The city smells like piss all summer.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
From a notice I saw on the subway there is a zero tolerance gun policy. No matter why, if you have a gun it's non 5 years on Rikers.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
A few years back I got a greenlight with a broken limerick about a man whose penis fell off/turned gangrenous, after not seeing a doctor after having an erection last more than four hours after taking some pills.  I followed the form except for the last line which was something like, "And his penis fell off", which didn't fit the rhyme scheme.  I got lectured for breaking the rhyme scheme, which of course, was the whole point of the line- to create a stark interruption of expectations (someone came to my defense and pointed out to the other poster that that was, in fact, the punch line.)

I see the same thing in this headline.  Well done subby.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

maxheck: Also, I have had several girlfriends with all the bladder capacity of a BB, which made for interesting road trips.


You haven't had fun until you've driven from CA to VA on I-40 with a pregnant wife. I bet we hit every rest area.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: A few years back I got a greenlight with a broken limerick about a man whose penis fell off/turned gangrenous, after not seeing a doctor after having an erection last more than four hours after taking some pills.  I followed the form except for the last line which was something like, "And his penis fell off", which didn't fit the rhyme scheme.  I got lectured for breaking the rhyme scheme, which of course, was the whole point of the line- to create a stark interruption of expectations (someone came to my defense and pointed out to the other poster that that was, in fact, the punch line.)

I see the same thing in this headline.  Well done subby.


The mods are notoriously hard on penis headlines.


:D
 
