(Some Guy)   Another thing millennials are to blame for: Suburban millennial mobsters who're 'always texting' now causing the mob's downfall   (fivefamiliesnyc.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cement shoes don't make themselves
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Cause they never answer their mob phones.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
*This is a notice from MOBCO that your subscription is due for renewal. Press 1 to renew using the card ending in 5309. Press 2 to have an associate visit you for a footwear fitting*
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That's whack.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
LOL. Luca Brasi 😴🐟🐟
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Moodyfellas
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Another reason to fix Facebook?
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
We literally just had a mobster POTUS for four years. The mob is doing just fine, unfortunately, in the modern age.
 
