(NPR)   New report finds that 333,000 children were abused over the last 50 years by the French Catholic Church. Are te-hey SURE it wasn't double that number?   (npr.org) divider line
29 Comments     (+0 »)
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Like we needed more evidence that the pro life movement is moral cesspit.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's a sign.
 
Creoena
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Disband all organized religions.  Immediately.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Is this a repeat, or does it add more detail, or is this another 330k?

With the Catholic church it can be hard to tell sometimes.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
LOL, every headline like this (the linked article headline) should start with "AT LEAST."

Because it's at least the number they actually found. But we all know that's probably not all of them.

And imagine how many there were before 1950.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Dear QAnon,

You are actually right about secret cabals of pedophiles existing, but they're not operating out of pizza joints.
Their hideouts are much larger and pretty easy to spot.  Just look for the cross on the front door.
 
bubbadave1056
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Time to shut down the whole damned church.
 
bubbadave1056
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Oops...forgot to say this:

They'd better hope that all that stuff they believe about Hell isn't true, because they have a reserved seat, right next to the furnace.
 
Paul Hackett
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Louis CK learns about the Catholic Church - lektor PL
Youtube 7Tu8Y5g8pXg


Definitely NSFW, BTW
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Wait, so 3,000 people molested 333,000 kids? 111 victims per abuser? That seems excessive even for a sex offender. Do those priests ever actually do anything else?
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Paul Hackett: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/7Tu8Y5g8​pXg]

Definitely NSFW, BTW


DNWTV; are they sharing tips on how they could each assault more people?
 
talkertopc
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The president of the Conference of Bishops of France, Eric de Moulins-Beaufort, said the bishops "are appalled" at the conclusions of the report.
"I wish on that day to ask for pardon, pardon to each of you," he told the victims.

That man has no right to ask the victims for pardon. Those victims were indoctrinated by their religion that pardoning is what good people so, he's victimizing them all over again.

Pope Francis issued in May 2019 a groundbreaking new church law requiring all Catholic priests and nuns around the world to report clergy sexual abuse and cover-ups by their superiors to church authorities.

Note that it says to report to the church authorities, not the civil authorities, still keeping it all inside the organization. Reporting the church authority is like the rules that the Mormons and Jehovahs' Witness have.
 
Slappy Longballs
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Sum Dum Gai: Wait, so 3,000 people molested 333,000 kids? 111 victims per abuser? That seems excessive even for a sex offender. Do those priests ever actually do anything else?


I mean, even if they have a relatively short career of say 30 years that's only around 3 - 4 per year. Totally do-able. I believe the article points out that they are taking data from a 70 year period, not that I read the whole thing.

Matter of fact, 111 seems low for a truly dedicated catholic priest over the course of his career.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Of course the main problem according to France is this:

media.pri.orgView Full Size
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Sum Dum Gai: Wait, so 3,000 people molested 333,000 kids? 111 victims per abuser? That seems excessive even for a sex offender. Do those priests ever actually do anything else?


The number does seem high, but many of those priests are in the job for life. Even if they touch a kid or two a year and die in their 70's that could be like 50-100 kids. It's like normal non molesters I assume, not everyone is putting up NBA numbers yearly. They just maybe had a few peak years. Like the college bar years of priests... except wrecking children's lives.
 
Slippitus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
LOL @ mental midgets who keep funding superstition that literally rapes children.
 
Paul Hackett
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

quo vadimus: Paul Hackett: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/7Tu8Y5g8​pXg]

Definitely NSFW, BTW

DNWTV; are they sharing tips on how they could each assault more people?


Louis CK is a creep, but if the best dentist in the world happens to be a child molester on the side, I'd probably go to him for a check up. Granted, it would greatly ease my conscience if he operated his practice from inside prison.

So I have no problem admitting that CK is still funny. Except now his masturbation jokes are harder to laugh at, I'll admit.
 
xitnode
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Creoena: Disband all organized religions.  Immediately.


This. Shut down all religious institutions and turn them into free public gyms. We don't live in the 1600's anymore. Nothing divides people more then religion.
 
joeflood [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Slappy Longballs: Sum Dum Gai: Wait, so 3,000 people molested 333,000 kids? 111 victims per abuser? That seems excessive even for a sex offender. Do those priests ever actually do anything else?

I mean, even if they have a relatively short career of say 30 years that's only around 3 - 4 per year. Totally do-able. I believe the article points out that they are taking data from a 70 year period, not that I read the whole thing.

Matter of fact, 111 seems low for a truly dedicated catholic priest over the course of his career.


That's still 555 new victims every single month. That's a large elementary school's worth of children each and every month for fifty years.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Paul Hackett: Louis CK is a creep, but if the best dentist in the world happens to be a child molester on the side


Well that's an apples and oranges extreme comparison.  I mean it's more like if the best dentist touched himself while on the phone with an adult, or asked them if he could toss off a batch one time when they came over.

I'd just be thinking those better be fresh gloves and still go.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A lot of people are mentioning closing the Catholic Church down, which is reasonable, but may not go far enough. The headline also mentioned French Catholic Church. I think we should close France as well, just to make sure.
 
fruitloop
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The independent commission urged the church to take strong action, denouncing "faults" and "silence." It also called on the Catholic Church to help compensate the victims, notably in cases that are too old to prosecute via the courts.

Why do these criminals get to decide how to handle their crimes?
 
Chainsaw Turd Elf
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Listen to Behind the Bastards podcast "How the Catholic Church Murdered Ireland's Babies". Insane stuff. Turns out if you played Hasbro board games in the 1980's they were likely assembled by unwed Irish mother slave labor.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

joeflood: That's a large elementary school's worth of children each and every month for fifty years.


In one country alone.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

swankywanky: Is this a repeat, or does it add more detail, or is this another 330k?

With the Catholic church it can be hard to tell sometimes.


Yeah, I thought I saw this same article yesterday, but with a figure in the two hundred thousands.

[goes to Google]

If you Search for "france abuse" (no quotes), you get a whole bunch of articles.

Half the articles say 200,000 or 216,000, and about half say 330,000 or 333,000.  Dunno why the 50% increase in half of them.

[reads some of the articles]

O I C.

https://apnews.com/article/europe-fra​n​ce-child-abuse-sexual-abuse-by-clergy-​religion-ab5da1ff10f905b1c338a6f3427a1​c66?utm_medium=AP&utm_source=Twitter&u​tm_campaign=SocialFlow

The report said the tally of 330,000 victims includes an estimated 216,000 people abused by priests and other clerics, and the rest by church figures such as scout leaders or camp counselors.

So, the larger figure includes Boy Scout leaders and the like who worked with a troop sponsored by a Catholic Church.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Slippitus: LOL @ mental midgets who keep funding superstition that literally rapes children.


It's not the superstition that rapes the children, it's the superstitious.
 
Slappy Longballs
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

joeflood: Slappy Longballs: Sum Dum Gai: Wait, so 3,000 people molested 333,000 kids? 111 victims per abuser? That seems excessive even for a sex offender. Do those priests ever actually do anything else?

I mean, even if they have a relatively short career of say 30 years that's only around 3 - 4 per year. Totally do-able. I believe the article points out that they are taking data from a 70 year period, not that I read the whole thing.

Matter of fact, 111 seems low for a truly dedicated catholic priest over the course of his career.

That's still 555 new victims every single month. That's a large elementary school's worth of children each and every month for fifty years.


I read it as 333,000 kids per 3000 Catholic priests measured over 70 years, so that's 111 diddled kids over the course of a single priest's career which I'm conservatively guessing is around 30 years, so it probably isn't even 1 per month, more like 1 every three months (which would be showing a little restraint for your average catholic priest). How the hell are you getting 555 victims a month for 1 catholic priest?

Not that that isn't feasible. When someone believes God is on their side, they can accomplish quite a lot.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Of course the main problem according to France is this:

[media.pri.org image 850x478]


You mean people with a long history of dealing with repressive religious movements aren't too keen to let another repressive religious movement take root while they're still trying to get rid of the last one?  That's so hard to understand.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Don't put that on Satan, subs. This is squarely in the church's area of expertise.
 
