(Billings Gazette)   Semi filled with curried chicken crashes on Highway 3. This is a real cumin interest story   (billingsgazette.com) divider line
14
•       •       •

jonjr215 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
But her chicken!
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Cumin trifecta now in play?
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
RIP Semmi
assets.mycast.ioView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's a naan-story.
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Love a good pun
 
NINEv2
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: It's a naan-story.


But its partha greater narrative.

/bit of a stretch
//now I want vindaloo
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: It's a naan-story.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wiredroach
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

NINEv2: But its partha greater narrative.


Masala big misunderstanding.
 
patowen
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What's the only thing that can kill a vindaloo?

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
There,s a party in your spice rack and everyone's cumin
 
itsaback [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Inside the boxes:
static.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

RaptorLC: Cumin trifecta now in play?


submitted a link, we'll see...
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

patowen: What's the only thing that can kill a vindaloo?

[64.media.tumblr.com image 300x225]


Has anyone got a papadum the size of Lake Michigan?  This stuff is really good.
 
