"Leon Suseran was on his way to work when he was attacked from behind. The vein on his hand punctured, his pain was outmatched by surprise to find out who is being attacked, by a rooster."
6
6 Comments     (+0 »)
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Idiot didn't even try to choke the chicken.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'd nit-pick the wording of TFHeadline, but I see it's a direct lift from TFA. Jesus Fox 5, get a farking editor.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Now he needs to snuff the rooster...
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: Now he needs to snuff the rooster...


You know he ain't gonna die.
 
Lab Monkey
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Cock-blocked on the way to work.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Roosters have murked people
 
