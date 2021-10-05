 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Inc)   Ten years after Steve Jobs' death from pancreatic cancer, remember the most important lesson he taught us... well, after "don't try medically dubious treatments for pancreatic cancer," of course   (inc.com) divider line
25
    More: Sad, Apple Inc., Steve Jobs, IPhone, Apple's founder, Young leaders, IPod, Macintosh, sense of product design  
•       •       •

265 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 05 Oct 2021 at 2:50 PM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He was trying medically dubious treatments? I didn't know that. I thought he was just using his money and influence to jump far, far ahead of his rightful place in the liver transplant line.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: He was trying medically dubious treatments? I didn't know that. I thought he was just using his money and influence to jump far, far ahead of his rightful place in the liver transplant line.


That as well
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I still find it ironic that what killed him has the initials "PC"....

/Is there a disease with initials "MAC"?
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's pancreatic cancer. It's not like there's all that many effective treatments for it period.
 
kona [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
well.  that's just nuts.  and berries.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Pancreatic cancer has a survival rate up there with rabies, might as well do whatever treatment you want
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

RaptorLC: It's pancreatic cancer. It's not like there's all that many effective treatments for it period.


This.  You're screwed.  Do whatever the hell you want, even if that means consulting a shaman and using one of Gwenyth Paltrows golden vibrators, if it makes you feel better before you die, cool.
 
You Are All Sheep
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Did he try thoughts/prayers?

Maybe the thoughts/prayers of others is what did him in, being the complete ahole he was.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Man on the Moon - 2
Youtube xy53Un2AXpU
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Pancreatic cancer has a survival rate up there with rabies, might as well do whatever treatment you want


It depends on the kind. The exocrine cancers are nearly universally fatal. Jobs had the rarer kind, with a 93% survival rate if caught before it metastasizes.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: I still find it ironic that what killed him has the initials "PC"....

/Is there a disease with initials "MAC"?


MAC lung disease.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What was that lesson, destroy your competition via shady business practices (and legal BS), then make the price of a phone almost as much as the price of a used car?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: I still find it ironic that what killed him has the initials "PC"....

/Is there a disease with initials "MAC"?


Mycobacterium Avium Complex.
 
Cormee
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

RaptorLC: It's pancreatic cancer. It's not like there's all that many effective treatments for it period.


The form he had was the most treatable.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: I still find it ironic that what killed him has the initials "PC"....

/Is there a disease with initials "MAC"?


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Inchoate [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
DNRTFA but I'm guessing "don't be a terrible father" isn't it.
 
barc0001
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

RaptorLC: It's pancreatic cancer. It's not like there's all that many effective treatments for it period.


There are two variants.  One is "update your will" variety and the other very rare version is "we can treat it, pop the champagne". Jobs had the latter.  Funny thing though is if you screw around long enough, that one turns into a death sentence too...

Steve fafo'd.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I vote we all cancel him and his company for not believing the science.
 
wiredroach
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Pancreatic cancer has a survival rate up there with rabies, might as well do whatever treatment you want


https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti​c​les/PMC4924574/

Jobs tried some decidedly non-medical approaches early on:

Many journalists mentioned and even focused on Jobs' initial decision to forego conventional treatments and instead use complementary and alternative medical (CAM) therapies, including acupuncture, botanicals, and dietary changes (Grady, 2011). This was chronicled in his biography and corroborated via interviews with his friends and colleagues (Isaacson, 2011). However, what many journalists failed to note is that the evidence supporting any specific conventional treatment approach (surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy) for GEP-NETs comprises a slim literature, and the evidence base for use of CAM therapeutic approaches for GEP-NETs is virtually non-existent. After a delay of nine months after diagnosis, in 2004, Jobs opted for surgery. He died 7 years later.
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Inchoate: DNRTFA but I'm guessing "don't be a terrible father" isn't it.


His was a strange family.  His sister was the Marge that Marge Simpson was named after.
 
hej
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: He was trying medically dubious treatments?


He tried dubious treatments after less dubious treatments failed.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
And nothing of value was lost.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So every time some hot take moron tells you there is a cure for cancer, but doctors are hiding it, just drop Jobs name on their idiot asses.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

RaptorLC: It's pancreatic cancer. It's not like there's all that many effective treatments for it period.


This. Usually it's found too late to treat. It's a particularly evil form of cancer and all cancer is nasty. If he sought out alternatives when he really didn't have much hope otherwise can't say I blame him.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Cormee: RaptorLC: It's pancreatic cancer. It's not like there's all that many effective treatments for it period.

The form he had was the most treatable.


Oh well then that's dumb on him.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.