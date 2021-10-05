 Skip to content
(9News (Australia))   Doctors find bizarre 10cm cement chunk poking its way through man's heart. Apparently another doctor was trying to build a dam in prior surgery   (9news.com.au) divider line
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What, as opposed to those non-bizarre cement chunks commonly imbedded in hearts?
 
SwitchLord
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just Farking OUCH!!
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's an aggregating injury
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeesh.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
not concrete, glue
 
Austinoftx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cement as in "Gorilla Glue", not cement as in "cee-ment pond".
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Austinoftx: Cement as in "Gorilla Glue", not cement as in "cee-ment pond".


Either way, I'm imagining a blob or chunk that's close to 4 inches.  Glad to see it was a long fat thread.

Scary as hell, but not nearly as gory as a 4 inch blob sticking out.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Readers find hyperbole in headline.
 
MBooda
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Heart is hairless, repeat, hairless.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So, it's already been patched.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Look what that Krazy Glue did!
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
p.vitalmx.comView Full Size
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Could have done nothing.

Cement will cure on its own.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
noitsnot
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Your surgeons are millennials.  Good with hand-eye coordination, poor with judgement, and taught that "failing is OK" and they will get a do-over.

Soon they will be zoomers, and they'll yeet that stent right into your artery.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
In today's episode of "Unintended Consequences..."
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
LITTLE HILL
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dimensio
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wanted for questioning.

/Obscure?
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

noitsnot: Your surgeons are millennials.  Good with hand-eye coordination, poor with judgement, and taught that "failing is OK" and they will get a do-over.

Soon they will be zoomers, and they'll yeet that stent right into your artery.


ok boomer
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Probably just a hunk of a Big Mac he ate in 1985.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
philodough
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Great. And I'm about to go in for some serious disk/vertebrae surgery - three surgeries, to be exact.
There's been no mention of cement being injected into my spine though, sheesh.
 
Slypork
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Quarterflash - Harden My Heart (Official Video)
Youtube OqeKV2UYq1Q
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: Austinoftx: Cement as in "Gorilla Glue", not cement as in "cee-ment pond".

Either way, I'm imagining a blob or chunk that's close to 4 inches.  Glad to see it was a long fat thread.

Scary as hell, but not nearly as gory as a 4 inch blob sticking out.


I'd post a helpful picture of my 4-inch blob, but then I'd get a fark timeout.
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The Rolling Stones - Heart Of Stone (Official Lyric Video)
Youtube KdLRMVZ14ho
 
