 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YLE (Finland))   Problem: Finnish ski slopes to open this week but no snow has fallen. Solution: Use last winter's snow   (yle.fi) divider line
11
    More: Cool  
•       •       •

627 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Oct 2021 at 12:50 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i'd be pretty desperate to try that, all sorts of grit and diesel in it, strips the wax right off of the skis. i'll wait for some fresh manmade, we usually open up around thanksgiving...
 
lurkey
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Do they have huskies in Finland?
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
not the yellow one, right?
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I guess the important question is should they have fresh snow by now?  We don't get snow here for at least another month usually, but I'm not in the arctic circle
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
As suggested by some idiot, they must be still raking the soil even there are no leaves left.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

lurkey: Do they have huskies in Finland?


They chased out all those damn huskies during the Winter War.
 
skinude1
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
doesn't look that much different from my home mtn in western NC.
/ I've skied on worse
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
🎶 Come on baby Finnish what you starrted. 🎶

...need coffee...
 
DRTFA
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

skiinstructor: i'd be pretty desperate to try that, all sorts of grit and diesel in it, strips the wax right off of the skis. i'll wait for some fresh manmade, we usually open up around thanksgiving...


This is the most blatant example of "User name checks out" I've seen today.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

DRTFA: skiinstructor: i'd be pretty desperate to try that, all sorts of grit and diesel in it, strips the wax right off of the skis. i'll wait for some fresh manmade, we usually open up around thanksgiving...

This is the most blatant example of "User name checks out" I've seen today.


we tried saving snow from the half pipe one summer.  It didn't work.  Probably because we didn't use sawdust and white gauze.  I'd imagine it would take a lot of sawdust to cover 190,000 cubic meters of snow.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.