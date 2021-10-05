 Skip to content
(AP News)   Want to visit Australia anytime soon? TOO DAMN BAD   (apnews.com) divider line
16
    More: Interesting, Australia, Tourism, New South Wales, longest COVID-19 travel restrictions, international students, New Zealand, Australian universities, Australian Tourism Export Council  
16 Comments     (+0 »)
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
AFL season is over anyway.  Wouldn't want to go unless I can at least catch some Aussie Rules while there.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ah, tourists.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This was going to be my year to finally see a drop bear!
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well they have to make sure that nothing dangerous gets let loose in the Country.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's Arkansas with a beach and filled with deadly animals and plants. Who wants that?
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: Ah, tourists.

[Fark user image 850x446]


Holy shiat.
 
Headso
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Foreign tourists won't be welcomed back to Australia until at least next year

Next year is less than 3 months away.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Subtonic: It's Arkansas with a beach and filled with deadly animals and plants. Who wants that?


No... Aus is Aus but it's no Arkansas

/on the whole
//it's got bits that certainly are yes
///but so do we
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: This was going to be my year to finally see a drop bear!


CSB: A coworker was an immigrant from Australia. Turns out he'd never heard of Drop Bears, so we managed to convince him that they were a deadly hazard in Albany, NY and he should be careful when going under any trees.

/I am not a good person
 
Keystone Copout
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Headso: Foreign tourists won't be welcomed back to Australia until at least next year

Next year is less than 3 months away.


The calendar is offset by 6 months down there.
 
Special Guest
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Wait, so, since I answered "no," does that mean... OH MY GOD, I HAVE TO VISIT AUSTRALIA ANYWAY?!?!?
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Crikey!
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Keystone Copout: Headso: Foreign tourists won't be welcomed back to Australia until at least next year

Next year is less than 3 months away.

The calendar is offset by 6 months down there.


Yeah, but the months fly by a lot faster with all that schnitzel and yodeling.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
fark no dude 20 something hour plane ride
 
FutherMucker
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

serfdood: Evil Mackerel: Ah, tourists.

[Fark user image 850x446]

Holy shiat.


Right?  Isn't that one of those blue balled octopudds ? I reckon they can pack a purdy nasty sting if they take a notion to. At least that's what I learned on these here internets !
:)
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Been.  Beautiful.  Didn't see nearly enough and may go again someday if I feel like a 21 hour flight and the time difference kicking my ass for a week.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

