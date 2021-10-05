 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   I'm not racist, says racist landlord before using the word "but"   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
74
    More: Scary, Landlord, Renting, David Merryman, Eviction, Black tenants, Leasehold estate, Rental agreement, Merryman's behavior  
•       •       •

2927 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Oct 2021 at 12:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



74 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not a necrophiliac, but let's head on down to the cemetery and crack open a cold one.
 
wejash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So...we're saying he's unique?

I don't think he's unique.
 
sniderman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"No offense" (but)
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When facing a racial discrimination suit with hundreds of texts where you say n----r, maybe your defense shouldn't be 'I dated a black girl once'.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone just shoot this asshole and put him and his tenants out of their misery.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anytime someone says the word "but", whatever they said just before that, means nothing.
-Ned Stark
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But he's a merry man!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Sophian Church: When facing a racial discrimination suit with hundreds of texts where you say n----r, maybe your defense shouldn't be 'I dated a black girl once'.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Znuh [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
en.bcdn.bizView Full Size
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I stereotype all fat white guys with goatees.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Sophian Church: When facing a racial discrimination suit with hundreds of texts where you say n----r, maybe your defense shouldn't be 'I dated a black girl once'.


He's an asshole because he has a pattern, over quite a few years, of doing & saying what he wants without serious repercussions or consequences. He delights in angering & outraging others because, as far as he's concerned, your anger and outrage is impotent - you can't do anything to him about it, and he believes he'll be able to hurt you more should you try.

In short, he's a troll, and he continues to troll because he can. Take that away from him. Here's hoping the lawsuit does exactly that.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: The Sophian Church: When facing a racial discrimination suit with hundreds of texts where you say n----r, maybe your defense shouldn't be 'I dated a black girl once'.

[Fark user image 314x233]


I didn't know Stephen Colbert was dating his one black friend!
 
mactheknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stevenboof: I'm not a necrophiliac, but let's head on down to the cemetery and crack open a cold one.


I'm not an arsonist, but I know that if a building is obviously torched by an arsonist?  An insurance company typically doesn't pay off.  Just a thought for these tenants as they move out...
 
JustLookin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like how he says at one point none of his white tenants owe him rent, and then paragraph after paragraph about a white woman who...owed him rent.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Sophian Church: When facing a racial discrimination suit with hundreds of texts where you say n----r, maybe your defense shouldn't be 'I dated a black girl once'.


To be fair, do you think he's going to come up with a better defense?
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not a racist but y = mx + b is the slope intercept formula.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambitwistor: The Sophian Church: When facing a racial discrimination suit with hundreds of texts where you say n----r, maybe your defense shouldn't be 'I dated a black girl once'.

To be fair, do you think he's going to come up with a better defense?


He'll probably try to blame Black Lives Matter.
 
pointfdr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarnoKonrad: I stereotype all fat white guys with goatees.

I stereotype all fat BLACK guys. THAT SOUNDS RACIST
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The AG's suit against Merryman alleges that he rented "substandard" units to tenants in Newport News and promised to make repairs on the homes after they signed their lease and paid their deposit. But instead, he never made good on those promises.
When tenants complained about leaks, sewage problems, or severe structural or electrical issues, Merryman allegedly began a campaign of "abusive, racist, sexist and otherwise unlawful behavior," the suit said. When Black tenants reported issues, the suit alleges he dropped the n-word with abandon and allegedly told complaining tenants, "that's how you Black people act" and "that's the problem with you Black people."

Like all racists, he is the architect of his own misery that he then complains about.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Merryman, the 56-year-old owner of dozens of rental properties in Southeastern Virginia worth over $5 million, has had over a dozen arrests in the past two decades for threats and assaults,

He doesn't sound like a merry man.
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not racist, but I haven't had a turkey sandwich in a long time.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Ambitwistor: The Sophian Church: When facing a racial discrimination suit with hundreds of texts where you say n----r, maybe your defense shouldn't be 'I dated a black girl once'.

To be fair, do you think he's going to come up with a better defense?

He'll probably try to blame Black Lives Matter.


FTA: "It just so happens I have no white people that are behind on their rent. Is that a coincidence or is that just weird?" he told The Daily Beast. "I don't know what the pattern is called. Black Lives Matter?"

So, simply put, yes.
 
I Browse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Slip in his window,
Break his neck!
Then his house 
I start to wreck!
Got no reason -
What the heck!
Kill my landlord, kill my landlord.
C-I-L-L ...
My land-lord!
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's sometimes fun, in the middle of a conversation to just say. "I don't want to sound racist."   And then carry on the conversation not saying racist things.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarnoKonrad: I stereotype all fat white guys with goatees.


The "bloatee":

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chakan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being a middle-aged white dude, it's no surprise he's so blatent about his racism. If you are white, he thinks you're "in the club" and he's free to spew his vitriol. I see/hear it all the time.

/According to one of my customers, racism didn't exist before BLM.
//It's amazing what people will tell you if you are quiet and just listen.
 
irocu88
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did you not get the memo...everyone and everything is racist now days.......which is why FU and your cause.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soon to be hired by Trump Properties, Inc.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Someone just shoot this asshole and put him and his tenants out of their misery.


He certainly seems deserving of it doesn't he. Christ what an almost cartoonish bad guy.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Scary landlord:

"YOUR RENT'S DUE THIS WEEK!"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NINEv2
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: I stereotype all fat white guys with goatees.


I'm tubby, with a short 'do, goat, and I wear cargoes and wrap around safety sunglasses. It is kinda funny the assumptions people make about me.

/was sporting this look before the boogerbois tried it on
//my glasses are comfy and necessary
 
Subtonic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm not Bill Cosby fan, but you should really finish all your drink. Especially the bit at the bottom of the glass.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

disaster bastard: I'm not a racist but y = mx + b is the slope intercept formula.


So you're saying we should prevent Asians from immigrating to the US?  That's racist!
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
arrogantbastich
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This guy is text book racist along with being an absolute shiatstain about it.

Why would he be in a business that clearly causes him such distress? 50,000K a year? I make more than that and I don't have to unclog toilets at 90 something houses.

There's something missing here.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NINEv2: DarnoKonrad: I stereotype all fat white guys with goatees.

I'm tubby, with a short 'do, goat, and I wear cargoes and wrap around safety sunglasses. It is kinda funny the assumptions people make about me.

/was sporting this look before the boogerbois tried it on
//my glasses are comfy and necessary


Unless you mean you wore wrap around sunglasses that old folks wear when driving that fit over normal glasses, I find it hard to believe you wore "gooberboi" sunglasses specifically made for gooberbois when marketing and testing them. Unless there was a short time span of truckers and fishermen not being goobers. Then I get it.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: This guy is text book racist along with being an absolute shiatstain about it.

Why would he be in a business that clearly causes him such distress? 50,000K a year? I make more than that and I don't have to unclog toilets at 90 something houses.

There's something missing here.


Based on the article, i doubt he unclogged anything. He clearly did zero work, and just demanded money from the tenants.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
David Merryman

Oh yeah.  He's a real Mr. Happy.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

tyyreaunn: disaster bastard: I'm not a racist but y = mx + b is the slope intercept formula.

So you're saying we should prevent Asians from immigrating to the US?  That's racist!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
arrogantbastich
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Here's a cute trick they should check this guy out for.

I bet nuts to bolts that guy overpays his vendors and has them hold onto that money for him when there are eyes on him like this. He probably just paid some plumber 150K for a 1,500$ job. "Whoops! I'll get back to you on what to do with that."
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If you're ever at a really crowded and loud bar and can't get service, just say "I'm not racist but" loudly, then place your drink order.

The whole place will pretty much go super quiet and everyone will try to hear what you have to say, so make sure it's a good drink you order
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

tyyreaunn: disaster bastard: I'm not a racist but y = mx + b is the slope intercept formula.

So you're saying we should prevent Asians from immigrating to the US?  That's racist!


I'm not racist but in the Northern Hemisphere, if the wind is at your back then lower barometric pressure is to your left.
 
bhetrick [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Merryman told The Daily Beast that only four tenants have protective orders against him." Only four. That's okay, then.
 
Stretchy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Chakan: Being a middle-aged white dude, it's no surprise he's so blatent about his racism. If you are white, he thinks you're "in the club" and he's free to spew his vitriol. I see/hear it all the time.

/According to one of my customers, racism didn't exist before BLM.
//It's amazing what people will tell you if you are quiet and just listen.


THIS. I have no idea how people can deny with a straight face that racism exists when they and others spew it out constantly. I'm a woman in CT and I even have a haircut that definitely does not scream "conservative", but people will say awful shiat in front of me all the time assuming that I'll agree because I'm white. Nah, I don't agree at all and you're going to GTFO of my house or I'm leaving if I'm at your house. And you're going to know why.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

JustLookin: I like how he says at one point none of his white tenants owe him rent, and then paragraph after paragraph about a white woman who...owed him rent.


No true whitesman would be late with their rent.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Stretchy Cat: Chakan: Being a middle-aged white dude, it's no surprise he's so blatent about his racism. If you are white, he thinks you're "in the club" and he's free to spew his vitriol. I see/hear it all the time.

/According to one of my customers, racism didn't exist before BLM.
//It's amazing what people will tell you if you are quiet and just listen.

THIS. I have no idea how people can deny with a straight face that racism exists when they and others spew it out constantly. I'm a woman in CT and I even have a haircut that definitely does not scream "conservative", but people will say awful shiat in front of me all the time assuming that I'll agree because I'm white. Nah, I don't agree at all and you're going to GTFO of my house or I'm leaving if I'm at your house. And you're going to know why.


I don't think its that people deny it exists. This dude is obviously racist, i don't think anyone, no matter their frustration level, that is pulling out the N word doesn't harbor some horrible views and opinions.

But it also doesn't mean that any time someone of one race is on one side, and someone of the other is on the other side of an argument, that its automatically a racial thing.

I also think people can just be jackasses and idiots and their actions towards others aren't based on the color of that person's skin.
 
special20
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The dude has dead, dumb eyes.
 
Displayed 50 of 74 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.