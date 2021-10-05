 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KETV Omaha)   Sure hope you're stocked up on cereal for the next couple of months, because workers at Kellogg's are now on STRRRRRRRIKE   (ketv.com) divider line
38
    More: PSA, KETV, Michigan, union employees of the Kellogg, simple matter of fact, Kellogg's contract, Kellogg's facilities, rich want, industry standards  
•       •       •

572 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 05 Oct 2021 at 1:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"They will tell you they are above industry standards in our wages, and they try to shame us with that," said Dan Osborn, president of the Union's Omaha chapter.

It's about time employers stopped the whole "We expect employees to go above and beyond, but our end of the deal is 'industry standard'."
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
COVID has been like the Black Death in all kinds of fascinating ways.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I been hoarding Count Chocula since they brought it back. I have enough to last me until spring.
 
kabloink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can always get the knockoffs

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Three people make all that cereal? Automation does contribute to unemployment. No, wait. It's illegal immigrants
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Instead of scabs, they have flakes.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://lawatthemargins.com/ten-ways-​t​o-support-workers-on-strike-and-one-do​nt/
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: Three people make all that cereal? Automation does contribute to unemployment. No, wait. It's illegal immigrants


Well Count Chocula did have an European accent.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kabloink: You can always get the knockoffs

[Fark user image image 500x667]


🤢🤮🥵
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't had a bowl of store brand cereal in 25 years or more. Oatmeal? sure.....
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they dont want to close the 11/hr gap between newbies and old timers at all, just whining that they will remove the cap on how many lower tier workers can be at a plant

God how is that different than what they accuse the company of where the rich get richer off the backs of the poor
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: [Fark user image image 850x1133]


I shop at Aldi and Lidl almost exclusively, so I am really getting a kick out of seeing that one.

/Just put in an Aldi pickup order a moment ago.
 
El Borscht
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could be mistaken, but didn't Hostess get around a strike by declaring bankruptcy and then relaunching with the exact identity and products but with non-union labor?
 
FleshFlapps [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: "They will tell you they are above industry standards in our wages, and they try to shame us with that," said Dan Osborn, president of the Union's Omaha chapter.

It's about time employers stopped the whole "We expect employees to go above and beyond, but our end of the deal is 'industry standard'."


My boss called me yesterday, I answered without looking at the phone. He rambled off some nonsense I asked if it was an emergency, he said yes, I said call 911 I'm on vacation. And hung up.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: [Fark user image 850x1133]


Frosted Fakes?
 
lurkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no, not my Einkornios!
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just when I starting eating Pop Tarts for breakfast.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I eat those flakes from Terry the Tiger. Theyyyyy're food!
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait so people actually eat cereal? I thought it was just a really common method of money laundering that eventually got recycled into particle board.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like Kellogg's pay and benefits aren't that GRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRR...

...good. They're not that good.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice jorb subby.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IS THE CINNAMON TOAST CRUNCH GOING TO BE OKAY!?!?
 
FleshFlapps [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

SpecialSnowFlake: Sounds like Kellogg's pay and benefits aren't that GRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRR...

...good. They're not that good.


When they were in Florence Kentucky it was an alright job for the area. However the cost of living here is likely amongst the lowest in the country.
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Oh Noes! How will I ever get my blood sugar above 11 by 9 AM now?
 
itsaback [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: So they dont want to close the 11/hr gap between newbies and old timers at all, just whining that they will remove the cap on how many lower tier workers can be at a plant

God how is that different than what they accuse the company of where the rich get richer off the backs of the poor


By raising the cap of low wages earners, they will eliminate the higher paying jobs by attrition. The lower wage earners won't stay long enough to get to the higher paying jobs.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: Instead of scabs, they have flakes.


I thought that's what the flakes were already.
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I eat Cheerios
 
MagicBoris
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

kabloink: You can always get the knockoffs

[Fark user image 500x667]


-It seems the market share of our store brand cereal has plateaued, any suggestion on ho...
-MORE TONGUE, SHOW MORE TONGUE!!!
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

MagicBoris: kabloink: You can always get the knockoffs

[Fark user image 500x667]

-It seems the market share of our store brand cereal has plateaued, any suggestion on ho...
-MORE TONGUE, SHOW MORE TONGUE!!!



Paging Christopher Walken!

If you can't sell them with sex, sell them with saliva.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

kabloink: You can always get the knockoffs


Who buys cereal in boxes? I buy it by the bag.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TempsSontFous
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Whew! My Peanut Butter Chex are safe!
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

El Borscht: I could be mistaken, but didn't Hostess get around a strike by declaring bankruptcy and then relaunching with the exact identity and products but with non-union labor?


Big differences between Hostess and Kellogg.  The later being a much larger corporation, publicly traded (Hostess wasn't at the time of its bankruptcy, not that being publicly traded prevents bankruptcies but a bit more complicated) and much more profitable.  I think it would be pretty hard for them to justify bankruptcy unless there is some enormous underlying issue with the company.
 
jtown
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Fireproof: jtown: [Fark user image image 850x1133]

I shop at Aldi and Lidl almost exclusively, so I am really getting a kick out of seeing that one.

/Just put in an Aldi pickup order a moment ago.


I've only been in an Aldi twice.  It was weird both times.  :D
 
Subtonic
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

kozlo: kabloink: You can always get the knockoffs

Who buys cereal in boxes? I buy it by the bag.

[Fark user image 850x510]


Don't forget to wash it down with a nice Mr. Pepper or a Mountain Condensation, you filthy poor.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
As long as they don't touch my Strawberry Smiggles.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
People still eat cereal?

/waffle
/pancake
/oatmeal
/fruit
/eggs
/toast
/BAAACOOOOOONNNN
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.