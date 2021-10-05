 Skip to content
(WISN Milwaukee)   School's automatic system for detecting an active shooter can't tell the difference between a bullet and a frisbee. Also, explain that first thing again?   (wisn.com) divider line
    High school, device malfunction, alarm system, active shooter alert system, Kenosha school  
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Students told WISN 12 a Frisbee was thrown in the gym which hit a sensor and triggered the automatic alarm system.

I'm guessing that the sensor is designed to pickup concussion sounds that guns make.  And guess what a frisbee must "sound" like when it it's a sensor. Maybe like a concussion type sound?  And knowing the kids, the shiats where probably aiming at the damn thing to see what happens.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm picturing those terrifying drone guns from Goldeneye

Those things still give me nightmares
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They obviously need an upgrade.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Merltech: Students told WISN 12 a Frisbee was thrown in the gym which hit a sensor and triggered the automatic alarm system.

I'm guessing that the sensor is designed to pickup concussion sounds that guns make.  And guess what a frisbee must "sound" like when it it's a sensor. Maybe like a concussion type sound?  And knowing the kids, the shiats where probably aiming at the damn thing to see what happens.


And if they weren't this time, they will be in the future.  It's a lot easier to get out of class by throwing a frisbee than calling in a bomb threat.
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sorry, this content is not available in your region.

Happily living in Sweden, I concur.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Did frisbee golf players cause this?  They aren't quite at the terrorist level, but can be quite annoying at times.
 
Akuinnen
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"I just think it's, a crock. The system shouldn't fail," parent Nicholas Bernhardt said. "Failure is not an option. We've got kids to keep safe."

Is she talking about sensible gun control or the active shooter detection system?
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Akuinnen: "I just think it's, a crock. The system shouldn't fail," parent Nicholas Bernhardt said. "Failure is not an option. We've got kids to keep safe."

Is she talking about sensible gun control or the active shooter detection system?


They'll ban frisbees, watch.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"I just think it's, a crock. The system shouldn't fail," parent Nicholas Bernhardt said. "Failure is not an option. We've got kids to keep safe."


Shouldn't that be a quote for a when there is a shooter and the alarm didn't go off?

/Get a cage around that sensor pronto
//You just showed kids the "get out of class" button
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Coming soon to a school near you:
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Did frisbee golf players cause this?  They aren't quite at the terrorist level, but can be quite annoying at times.


So, I'm guessing that your local forest/park recently installed some of those chained baskets, and you've been *KLONK'D* in the back of the noggin a couple of times whilst taking your labradoodles on their evening constitutional?
;)
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Frisbie drones, with automatic 30 rounds a second firing even with a silencer, are prevalent in that part of Wisconsin.  Genius.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Is a false positive really a malfunction?

The primary purpose of these seems to be to throw plenty of false positives in "urban areas" to give probable cause for cops to accost certain people.  Trying to use them for their facade purpose is not going to work.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

akya: Coming soon to a school near you:
[i.imgur.com image 728x390]


Second request - present hall pass
 
cwheelie
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This would solve any active shooter situation.
coffeeordie.comView Full Size

Some collateral casualties but the shooter will be gone!!
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Akuinnen: "I just think it's, a crock. The system shouldn't fail," parent Nicholas Bernhardt said. "Failure is not an option. We've got kids to keep safe."

Is she talking about sensible gun control or the active shooter detection system?


For systems like this, it appears failure is not only an option, but the default setting.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

uttertosh: bighairyguy: Did frisbee golf players cause this?  They aren't quite at the terrorist level, but can be quite annoying at times.

So, I'm guessing that your local forest/park recently installed some of those chained baskets, and you've been *KLONK'D* in the back of the noggin a couple of times whilst taking your labradoodles on their evening constitutional?
;)


Sorry, I have cats.  I had to deal with a steady diet of them in college, a few hits and a lot of near misses.  They had to deal with the occasional "ricochet" into a storm drain.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Bertuccio: Is a false positive really a malfunction?

The primary purpose of these seems to be to throw plenty of false positives in "urban areas" to give probable cause for cops to accost certain people.  Trying to use them for their facade purpose is not going to work.


The Citizen app loves these things. Some of them don't really work. Some asshat two yards over, shot off 3 .22 rounds off within 500' of one and it didn't register. While others pick up all types of other noise.
/I might pop a couple balloons under one and see what happens
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I hated the fire alarm when I knew it was a drill.  I don't think I'd appreciate wondering if there's a shooter in the gymnasium.  I liked gym.  The frickin frisbee kid better hit the sensor over by the printing lab.  Even if nothing's really happening I can still fantasize about Mr Warren going down in a hail of bullets.

/So help me GOD, FRISBEE BOY, STAY AWAY FROM THE GYMNASIUM
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Bertuccio: Is a false positive really a malfunction?


Yes, enough false positives and "The boy who cried wolf" syndrome will set in.  That could be disastrous if there's ever a real incident.

The odds are extremely slim but not zero, and having a system that gives false positives all the time would be worse than no system at all.
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
FTA: "They said it's a shooter in the gym," senior Marcelo Johnson said. "They said it's a shooter in the gym. So, when they said it's a shooter in the gym I'm kind of freaking out. But it's a shooter in the gym. I'm right by the gym."

Was there any mention of a shooter in the gym?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Good to know the children are protected in case Xena goes rogue.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

cwheelie: [Fark user image 850x1356]


NY Times Best Seller;

'How To Attract A Vegan'
 
brachiopod [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: uttertosh: bighairyguy: Did frisbee golf players cause this?  They aren't quite at the terrorist level, but can be quite annoying at times.

So, I'm guessing that your local forest/park recently installed some of those chained baskets, and you've been *KLONK'D* in the back of the noggin a couple of times whilst taking your labradoodles on their evening constitutional?
;)

Sorry, I have cats.  I had to deal with a steady diet of them in college


0_0
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Oliver Twisted: FTA: "They said it's a shooter in the gym," senior Marcelo Johnson said. "They said it's a shooter in the gym. So, when they said it's a shooter in the gym I'm kind of freaking out. But it's a shooter in the gym. I'm right by the gym."

Was there any mention of a shooter in the gym?


I'm sorry, where did they say the shooter was?  I think I missed it.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Arkkuss: Oliver Twisted: FTA: "They said it's a shooter in the gym," senior Marcelo Johnson said. "They said it's a shooter in the gym. So, when they said it's a shooter in the gym I'm kind of freaking out. But it's a shooter in the gym. I'm right by the gym."

Was there any mention of a shooter in the gym?

I'm sorry, where did they say the shooter was?  I think I missed it.


I think they said, "He's dead, Jim."
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Someone Else's Alt: cwheelie: [Fark user image 850x1356]

NY Times Best Seller;

'How To Attract A Vegan'


Is that title ironic and it's really a book about avoiding them?
 
