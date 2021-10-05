 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   Don't bring a butter knife to a knife fight   (mlive.com) divider line
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Sounds like he's in a jam.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
And definitely don't bring an egg whisk.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
A slippery situation here.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
One half of knifey spoony.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
::reads headline of article:: I'm going to go out on a limb here and say that the person being threatened with any kind of knife isn't exactly feeling the love tonight.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It was called a knife fight.  You always bog us down with little details,  I can't take it, and it has to stop.  A knife is a knife.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Doesn't sound like a fair fight.  What was the spread?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Unless...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: One half of knifey spoony.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Headso
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Don't bring a butter knif...

Spreading hoaxes abo...

mmmm toast
 
The Third Man
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm wondering what the formal hierarchy of knives would be in a fight.  I'm thinking from least to most useful, as a start:

Fish knife
Butter knife
Cheese knife
Bread knife
Steak knife
Chef's knife
Sushi knife
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: And definitely don't bring an egg whisk.


I dunno- you could maybe get the blade of the knife through the whisk and unarm your assailant.

I mean, it's going to look like something out of a Tom and Jerry cartoon but it seems like it could be maybe feasible.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: AstroJesus: And definitely don't bring an egg whisk.

I dunno- you could maybe get the blade of the knife through the whisk and unarm your assailant.

I mean, it's going to look like something out of a Tom and Jerry cartoon but it seems like it could be maybe feasible.


Oh yeah, that's why they cut the West Side Story breakfast scene.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Margarinalized people tend to resort to extremes.
 
theoceans [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Why the picture of a cop car and not a butter knife? What if I don't know what a butter knife looks like and I'm thinking of a knife made out of butter?

Also:
"Man attacks loved one with butter knife. She defends herself with 'butter face'."
 
X-Geek
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The Third Man: I'm wondering what the formal hierarchy of knives would be in a fight.  I'm thinking from least to most useful, as a start:

Fish knife
Butter knife
Cheese knife
Bread knife
Steak knife
Chef's knife
Sushi knife


Poop knife
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Butter knife? Most people don't have those. You mean a table knife? You could fark someone up with one of those.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: It was called a knife fight.  You always bog us down with little details,  I can't take it, and it has to stop.  A knife is a knife.


Can I still use a butter knife in a butter fight?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The Third Man: I'm wondering what the formal hierarchy of knives would be in a fight.  I'm thinking from least to most useful, as a start:

Fish knife
Butter knife
Cheese knife
Bread knife
Steak knife
Chef's knife
Sushi knife


Where does Mack the Knife fit in?
 
