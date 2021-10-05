 Skip to content
(WRAL)   Suddenly, acid-like golden-brown liquid   (wral.com) divider line
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
apologies.  I shouldn't have had that third taco.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
There's a reason most elephants can't fly -- unless they have diarrhea.
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Was Subby's mum.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Lye.  Lots of bang for little cash.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
after a a golden-brown liquid sprayed onto them.

The drivers should have treated this like the pornhub catagory. Steer clear.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: Lye.  Lots of bang for little cash.


What do you base that conclusion on?
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
WOODSTOCK brown acid announcement
Youtube uzFongNGuQM
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Sounds like Ferric Chloride Solution. It's a pretty commonly transported water treatment chemical.
 
