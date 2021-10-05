 Skip to content
(Gizmodo)   Spreading hoaxes about COVID-19 is punishable by jail time. Prosecutors have now caught up to April 2020   (gizmodo.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about eye for eye.
The old testy right wingers like that crap.
You put a life in danger.... etc.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farked around. Found out.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
15 months in prison? You'd get less for forcibly entering the capital complex and trying to hang the sitting VPOTUS...
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
cartersdad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hoaxes, Like the Lab leak?  so 1st amendment rights no longer matter?
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If folks got put away for spreading Covid lies you'd have to find room for 30% of the entire adult population of the country. My vote would be sending them all to Florida to be set adrift.
 
Abox
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Perez apparently hoped to scare people away from shopping because he thought it was too dangerous

False flag!
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Spreading hoaxes" is poor terminology, as it's still perfectly legal to make spurious, false, or misleading general claims about Covid and the pandemic.

This was more akin to calling in a bomb threat.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Rucker10: If folks got put away for spreading Covid lies you'd have to find room for 30% of the entire adult population of the country. My vote would be sending them all to Florida to be set adrift.


Won't anyone think about the poor alligators? Florida Men make their poor tummies upset....
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Not because it was a public health problem.  But because it interfered with capitalism.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Big difference is we told him not to be these farking idiots who ... post online"

🤦
 
Salmon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I hope they teach grammar in prison.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Perez apparently hoped to scare people away from shopping because he thought it was too dangerous,


So guy's motivation was to scare people so they won't leave their homes.  What's his fark handle?
 
wademh
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What's the statute of limitations on that hoax on bioterrorism?
Because one time my sister told me she had licked all the remaining donuts.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
And I'm sure we'll see this used on more folks spreading hoaxes about the virus and not only minorities who happen to be interfering with a bussiness interest. Not gunna hold my breath being Texas and all.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Perez apparently hoped to scare people away from shopping because he thought it was too dangerous,


So guy's motivation was to scare people so they won't leave their homes.  What's his fark handle?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meatwhistle [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I thought that said slow the spread of Texas.
 
db2
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Rucker10: If folks got put away for spreading Covid lies you'd have to find room for 30% of the entire adult population of the country. My vote would be sending them all to Florida to be set adrift.


We can just chop it off the continent like Dig Dug II.
 
brownja
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x674]


Subby missed a golden opportunity to riff on Christopher Robin. Oh Bother!
 
aagrajag
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: 15 months in prison? You'd get less for forcibly entering the capital complex and trying to hang the sitting VPOTUS...


To be fair, nobody likes that guy. Hell, obviously, not even he likes himself, given just how much and often he publicly fellates the very guy who tried to have him killed.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

cartersdad: Hoaxes, Like the Lab leak?  so 1st amendment rights no longer matter?


That depends wholly on what the litmus test for a "hoax" is.  Defamation exists and getting out of being held civilly liable for that only requires a burden of proof that you had a source of information that a person would reasonably expect to be reliable.

In the case of the lab leak, it would probably depend on what you claim to know.  If you point out that there is a lab in the area that the outbreak started in, and give a list of possible reasons the outbreak could be related to the lab isn't defamation so I'm assuming that isn't a hoax.

If you say "The Chinese government intentionally released Covid-19" as a statement of fact and claim that the location of the lab is the proof, that would probably be a hoax.  The location of the lab doesn't provide motive or methodology.  Now if you show that a lab employee said "Someone was exposed and officials ordered him to go to the market" you now have a source of information the explains the direct cause and effect.

Unfortunately, a huge swath of the misinformation spread comes in the "I'm just asking questions" format where someone would point out that the lab is there and repeatedly rephrase the hypothesis "the Chinese government intentionally released Covid-19" as questions and scenarios until people have the belief drilled into them even though there is only one provable fact: there is a lab in close proximity to the epicenter of the initial infection.  I'm pretty sure that would still be something that can't be prosecuted and someone spreading misinformation intentionally would just have to do a little careful phrasing.
 
opalakea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So does that mean we can throw Tuckey C and the rest of the Fox idiots in jail?
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Spreading hoaxes or information people on fark disagree with about COVID-19 is punishable by jail time. Fixed it for you.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I have so many questions.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BobCumbers: Spreading hoaxes or information people on fark disagree with about COVID-19 is punishable by jail time. Fixed it for you.


There are facts, and there are right-wing lies.  Those two subsets do not overlap.  And I am fine with liars being arrested.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Rucker10: If folks got put away for spreading Covid lies you'd have to find room for 30% of the entire adult population of the country. My vote would be sending them all to Florida to be set adrift.


Or just be creative.  $1000+ fines automatically garnished from wages.  Eight hours in the stocks.  Public paddling, or public thrashing with a yucca leaf.  Community service doing the dirty work at road repair sites or the city dump.  Antivaxxers would shut up if there were physical repercussions to their bullshiat.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

cartersdad: Hoaxes, Like the Lab leak?  so 1st amendment rights no longer matter?


Are you smelling toast?
 
sleze
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This is great.  Now let me know when they prosecute arseholes for spreading hoaxes about democracy.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Less about COVID hoax, more about costing the Owners some money.
 
