New Zealand admits it can't get rid of coronavirus
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
No one can. No matter what we do.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: No one can. No matter what we do.


Just for now, I think we'll eventually be able to eradicate most viruses as completely as we did smallpox and polio, it's just a little further up the tech-tree.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Their data is here.

Last week they were clearing about 10% of their cases each day but then that slowed down.

For weeks it was only in 3 counties with cases numbers in the low 200s.  Now it is in 4 all around Auckland.
 
imbrial
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Headso
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
huh, I hadn't been paying attention to them lately and just assumed they were still going along with no cases.
 
Two16
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

deadsanta: kdawg7736: No one can. No matter what we do.

Just for now, I think we'll eventually be able to eradicate most viruses as completely as we did smallpox and polio, it's just a little further up the tech-tree.


Polio is actually still kicking around in some developing places.
 
