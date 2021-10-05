 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Hill)   Slap a TikTok CEO Challenge   (thehill.com) divider line
41
    More: Interesting, Donald Trump, TikTok leadership, Federal government of the United States, Melania Trump, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong, President of the United States, summer of last year, Ivana Trump  
•       •       •

1282 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Oct 2021 at 7:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong (D) on Monday urged TikTok leadership to meet with teachers and parents in the state - and himself - to address the "Slap a Teacher" challenge on the app.

I like the way he was able to catapult his fame on American Idol into something productive.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like punch the shiat out of a moron student challenge
 
buster_v
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about we have a "Get a 4.0 GPA this semester challenge?"

Maybe a "Eat fruits and vegetables and get 8 hours of sleep a night challenge."

Tik Tok  is a farking  menace to navigation.
 
aperson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was in Track in HS, a team mate randomly went up to the coach on the bus and slapped him with a dead fish as a joke(I have no idea where he got it from).  Obviously he was pissed at the time, but later he thought it was funny.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Sounds like punch the shiat out of a moron student challenge


Beating twice kinds of hell out of children is frowned on in the modern educational system.

/Eleven is fine, but you have to leave it to the bullies, not do it yourself.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: drjekel_mrhyde: Sounds like punch the shiat out of a moron student challenge

Beating twice kinds of hell out of children is frowned on in the modern educational system.

/Eleven is fine, but you have to leave it to the bullies, not do it yourself.


Twelve, autocorrect.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the late 90s, I made lots of friends online and thought the internet would be something that would bring people together and make us better. I was farking naive as shiat.
 
thiefofdreams
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey kids. Go commit felony assault. Make sure you record it and put it online as well!

Insert=obvioussimpsonsrrference.jpg
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: In the late 90s, I made lots of friends online and thought the internet would be something that would bring people together and make us better. I was farking naive as shiat.


The information superhighway
 
EmmaLou
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a challenge for every month this school year. I believe December is deck the halls and show your balls. Not sure what female TikTok users will do, but the boys could end up in a registry somewhere. So, there's that.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey there's this cool new TikTok challenge and it's called push Madison Cawthorn down the stairs challenge it's a lot of fun give it a try kids.
 
GetaLife
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aperson: When I was in Track in HS, a team mate randomly went up to the coach on the bus and slapped him with a dead fish as a joke(I have no idea where he got it from).  Obviously he was pissed at the time, but later he thought it was funny

Monty Python - The Fish Slapping Dance
Youtube T8XeDvKqI4E
 
ieerto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Makes platform for free speech and expression. Idiots abuse their privilege. Government blames platform.

Can the app admins curb this activity? Maybe - but by becoming killjoy karens they are made into the image of their overlord government forces who seek to suppress the young and prohibit unapproved expression and speech.

Let Darwin prune back the miscreants and let's not have any more regulatory moralism.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: In the late 90s, I made lots of friends online and thought the internet would be something that would bring people together and make us better. I was farking naive as shiat.


That's back when everyone was anonymous except for the select group of people you actually wanted to know. Now it's like a CB radio where the trucker announces his name, address, current employer, and list of fears every time he asks the guys up ahead what all the traffic is about.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Sounds like punch the shiat out of a moron student challenge


This, legally speaking, a juvenile atrikes you, you still have the eight to defend yourself, and can strike back.

Or have the police carry them off to juvenile detention where they can learn what happens if you do the Slap a Prison Gaurd challenge.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: Ragin' Asian: In the late 90s, I made lots of friends online and thought the internet would be something that would bring people together and make us better. I was farking naive as shiat.

The information superhighway


Never specified what kind of information.

Like any other highway, they let anyone drive. Hell, you don't even need a license.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep, kids.   I can remember back in my own time when we'd order the President of Mattel to appear before the local school board and explain why 4th grade student Harry was putting va-jay-jays on Barbie dolls during math class.  He was using a hole punch for the obvious part and being the 60's, a magic marker for the landscaping even though Barbie was clearly a blonde.

On the night of the school board meeting, this man came in with the finest suit you'd ever seen.  Six lawyers with briefcases and legal pads followed closely behind and he sat and listened intently as the teacher recalled the horror that occurred in her classroom with Mattel's products.   The man then politely said he wished to address the board.  He stood up, fixed his suit and strode before the very President of the School Board.  He nodded to his lawyers, cleared his throat and said "Sounds to me you got a grade A moron in that Harry fella.  Mattel will be willing to pay for his sterilization and a lobotomy but that's all.

And he handed the school board his card and walked out.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about the "Help your grandmother perform a routine chore" challenge? So much negativity
 
Coco LaFemme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My sister's middle school has already had five kids hauled off in handcuffs because of that "Devious Licks" challenge from last month. She told me if one student so much as thinks about laying hands on her, it's not going to end well for them.

Teachers have enough to deal with just trying to educate ignorant brats for 8 hours a day, now they have to worry about said ignorant brats slapping them for social media clout? Fark that.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This isn't a thing.

The soap dispenser thing was a thing because you could do that out of sight of people. Hard to say anonymously cause you're filming it, but same effect.

Like seven kids are gonna slap teachers. They'll get suspended or expelled. News gonna yell about it a lot, though.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saucy Chew probably has an extremely high social credit rating in China. He's single handedly destroying America's future!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno.  If I was a teacher and I saw some kid starting to record me, I'd reach for the mace.  The old timey mace, not the spray kind.

Teacher Tik Tok Challenge:   Mace the Class Ass
 
RubyOffTheRails
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ieerto: Makes platform for free speech and expression. Idiots abuse their privilege. Government blames platform.

Can the app admins curb this activity? Maybe - but by becoming killjoy karens they are made into the image of their overlord government forces who seek to suppress the young and prohibit unapproved expression and speech.

Let Darwin prune back the miscreants and let's not have any more regulatory moralism.


I'm sorry, but no. The American education system is bleeding teachers for various reasons, but student behavior is part of it. These TikTok challenges make their jobs farking miserable - I have teacher friends that had to deal with the "Devious Licks" nonsense last month.

The last thing we need is a bunch of awful children doing stupid shiat they saw on TikTok. Teaching sucks enough.
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Alright, first year law students. Please name the misdemeanors and felonies being committed in this series of Tik Tok challenges. You have 15 minutes."
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i'm getting a kick owling on tower of milk crates chewing a t-pod
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

thiefofdreams: Hey kids. Go commit felony assault. Make sure you record it and put it online as well!

Insert=obvioussimpsonsrrference.jpg


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
FTFA: "an elementary school student appeared to have followed through with the dare"

How about, uh, not letting your elementary aged kids have a goddamn cellphone, or maybe not let them access farking tiktok.

Teenagers know a scam when they see one, this "dare" is unlikely to catch on because of the repercussions. Not saying their won't be morons who won't give it a go, but politicians calling out business people to correct this is a waste of time and nothing more than grandstanding.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I didn't see a need for TikTok, but this weekend watching the new seaon of This Old House, I learned that Tom Silva puts up content on TikTok.  So now I'm thinking I'll get this TikTok thing.
 
kukukupo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I can tell you last month we expelled several students for stealing soap dispensers.

At least this is a way to have an excuse and get rid of some of those students who are just taking up space and resources.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

aperson: When I was in Track in HS, a team mate randomly went up to the coach on the bus and slapped him with a dead fish as a joke(I have no idea where he got it from).  Obviously he was pissed at the time, but later he thought it was funny.


your team mate just may have been a mIRC user.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

kukukupo: I can tell you last month we expelled several students for stealing soap dispensers.

At least this is a way to have an excuse and get rid of some of those students who are just taking up space and resources.


A friend of mine is a middle school teacher.  I'm hearing similar stories.
 
MBooda
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Demetrius: Connecticut Attorney General William Tong (D) on Monday urged TikTok leadership to meet with teachers and parents in the state - and himself - to address the "Slap a Teacher" challenge on the app.

I like the way he was able to catapult his fame on American Idol into something productive.


This isn't just a slapping. It's a full blown Tong war.
 
Salmon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

EmmaLou: There's a challenge for every month this school year. I believe December is deck the halls and show your balls. Not sure what female TikTok users will do, but the boys could end up in a registry somewhere. So, there's that.


drink what's in the glass, put tinsel in your ass?
 
kb7rky
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
How about the "Dump TikTok Challenge"?

Seriously, fark this "challenge" shiat.
 
Creoena
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

RubyOffTheRails: ieerto: Makes platform for free speech and expression. Idiots abuse their privilege. Government blames platform.

Can the app admins curb this activity? Maybe - but by becoming killjoy karens they are made into the image of their overlord government forces who seek to suppress the young and prohibit unapproved expression and speech.

Let Darwin prune back the miscreants and let's not have any more regulatory moralism.

I'm sorry, but no. The American education system is bleeding teachers for various reasons, but student behavior is part of it. These TikTok challenges make their jobs farking miserable - I have teacher friends that had to deal with the "Devious Licks" nonsense last month.

The last thing we need is a bunch of awful children doing stupid shiat they saw on TikTok. Teaching sucks enough.


My uncle is friends with one of my former teachers from HS.  We were all over at his place to watch a football game a couple years ago and my former teacher was telling me stories about the hell HS kids put teachers through on a day-to-day basis.  He then proceeded to say "thank heavens I got out right when cell phones and social media came out or I'd probably beat one of the twerps".  Can't blame him a bit.
 
exqqqme
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Hey there's this cool new TikTok challenge and it's called push Madison Cawthorn down the stairs challenge it's a lot of fun give it a try kids.


the stairs:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheYeti
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Creoena: RubyOffTheRails: ieerto: Makes platform for free speech and expression. Idiots abuse their privilege. Government blames platform.

Can the app admins curb this activity? Maybe - but by becoming killjoy karens they are made into the image of their overlord government forces who seek to suppress the young and prohibit unapproved expression and speech.

Let Darwin prune back the miscreants and let's not have any more regulatory moralism.

I'm sorry, but no. The American education system is bleeding teachers for various reasons, but student behavior is part of it. These TikTok challenges make their jobs farking miserable - I have teacher friends that had to deal with the "Devious Licks" nonsense last month.

The last thing we need is a bunch of awful children doing stupid shiat they saw on TikTok. Teaching sucks enough.

My uncle is friends with one of my former teachers from HS.  We were all over at his place to watch a football game a couple years ago and my former teacher was telling me stories about the hell HS kids put teachers through on a day-to-day basis.  He then proceeded to say "thank heavens I got out right when cell phones and social media came out or I'd probably beat one of the twerps".  Can't blame him a bit.


You would have to pay me an obscene amount of money to teach people in middle or high school.
 
RubyOffTheRails
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Creoena: RubyOffTheRails: ieerto: Makes platform for free speech and expression. Idiots abuse their privilege. Government blames platform.

Can the app admins curb this activity? Maybe - but by becoming killjoy karens they are made into the image of their overlord government forces who seek to suppress the young and prohibit unapproved expression and speech.

Let Darwin prune back the miscreants and let's not have any more regulatory moralism.

I'm sorry, but no. The American education system is bleeding teachers for various reasons, but student behavior is part of it. These TikTok challenges make their jobs farking miserable - I have teacher friends that had to deal with the "Devious Licks" nonsense last month.

The last thing we need is a bunch of awful children doing stupid shiat they saw on TikTok. Teaching sucks enough.

My uncle is friends with one of my former teachers from HS.  We were all over at his place to watch a football game a couple years ago and my former teacher was telling me stories about the hell HS kids put teachers through on a day-to-day basis.  He then proceeded to say "thank heavens I got out right when cell phones and social media came out or I'd probably beat one of the twerps".  Can't blame him a bit.


Yep. There are still quite a lot of good kids in the school systems, but even good kids can be susceptible to falling for popular crap. I mean, even adults with fully-formed (maybe) brains can get manipulated into following popular trends, even those that could hurt them or other people.

Kids aren't developed yet. A lot of them are learning about impulse control and empathy. For a lot of them, those aren't modeled at home. So they're more likely to do this shiat without thinking about the actual consequences.

I'm starting to have that problem with the undergrads I teach, too. I've taught in universities for over 15 years. I don't mind a bit of college student silliness, because I was a college student, and again, most of my students still don't have fully matured brains. But I'm starting to see more disruptive and antisocial behavior from them as well. (And don't get me started on some of their parents. It still blows my mind that many parents are still interfering in their child's life while they're college and think it's okay to nag their professors about their child's grades.)
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

GetaLife: aperson: When I was in Track in HS, a team mate randomly went up to the coach on the bus and slapped him with a dead fish as a joke(I have no idea where he got it from).  Obviously he was pissed at the time, but later he thought it was funny
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/T8XeDvKq​I4E]



I was just thinking that this quote is funnier if you imagine it being read by John Cleese.

"Unfortunately, the challenge that has been put out for this month is to slap or hit a staff member from behind. Sadly, we actually had an elementary student assault a teacher by striking her in the back of the head."
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
We had a chat with our daughter (middle schooler) about the tik tok challenges, she's well aware any punishment the school or juvenile justice system can drum up will pale in comparison to the punishment awaiting her at home if she decides to do something inappropriate, illegal, hurtful, etc.

/she's a good kid at school and with others, just not with us.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Circusdog320: Ragin' Asian: In the late 90s, I made lots of friends online and thought the internet would be something that would bring people together and make us better. I was farking naive as shiat.

The information superhighway

Never specified what kind of information.


Yeah, turns out it was "disinformation superhighway".
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use OLD/OBSOLETE HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.